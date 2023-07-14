Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF

NVDL | ETF

$93.47

$93.6 M

0.00%

1.18%

Vitals

YTD Return

384.8%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$93.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$95.3
$17.72
$95.28

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

NVDL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    GraniteShares ETF Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund that attempts to replicate 1.50 times (150%) the daily percentage change the Underlying Stock by entering into a swap agreement on the Underlying Stock. The Fund aims to generate 1.50 times the daily performances of the Underlying Stock for a single day. A “single day” is defined as being calculated “from the close of regular trading on one trading day to the close on the next trading day.”

The Fund will enter into one or more swap agreements with major financial institutions for a specified period ranging from a day to more than one year whereby the Fund and the financial institution will agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on the Underlying Stock. The gross return to be exchanged or “swapped” between the parties is calculated with respect to a “notional amount,” e.g., the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount representing the Underlying Stock.

The Fund may invest in (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) short term bond ETFs and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by businesses that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality as collateral for the Fund’s swap agreements.

The Fund has adopted a policy to have at least 80% of its investment exposure to financial instruments with economic characteristics that should have 1.5 times the performance of the Underlying Stock.

Due to the Fund’s investment exposure to the Underlying Stock, the Fund’s investment exposure is concentrated in the semi-conductor industry.

The Fund is expected to post between 40% and 60% of its assets as collateral under the swap agreements.

The Fund expects to use Cowen Financial Products LLC as its initial swap counterparty.

Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 150% of the return of the Underlying Stock over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Underlying Stock’s performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the Underlying Stock volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the Underlying Stock’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day.

THE FUND, THE GRANITESHARES ETF TRUST, AND GRANITESHARES ADVISORS LLC ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNDERLYING STOCK.

This prospectus relates only to the Fund shares offered hereby and is not a prospectus for the common stock or other securities of NVIDIA Corporation. The common stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Information provided to or filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by NVIDIA Corporation pursuant to the Exchange Act can be located at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, information regarding NVIDIA Corporation may be obtained from other sources including, but not limited to, press releases, newspaper articles and other publicly disseminated documents.

Read More

NVDL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NVDL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 384.8% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NVDL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NVDL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NVDL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NVDL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NVDL Category Low Category High NVDL % Rank
Net Assets 93.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NVDL % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

NVDL - Expenses

Operational Fees

NVDL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.18% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.99% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

NVDL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

NVDL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NVDL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

NVDL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NVDL Category Low Category High NVDL % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NVDL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NVDL Category Low Category High NVDL % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NVDL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

NVDL - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

