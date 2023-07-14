Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.2%
1 yr return
2.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$102 M
Holdings in Top 10
12.6%
Expense Ratio 0.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 65.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NUHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-7.2%
|10.3%
|67.84%
|1 Yr
|2.8%
|-9.7%
|19.3%
|19.15%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-11.4%
|72.9%
|14.48%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.2%
|37.6%
|8.73%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.0%
|19.1%
|9.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|NUHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.8%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|15.85%
|2021
|1.2%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|14.75%
|2020
|1.4%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|11.06%
|2019
|N/A
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|NUHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.0%
|-14.3%
|7.5%
|97.95%
|1 Yr
|-6.0%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|96.93%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.4%
|72.9%
|16.03%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.2%
|37.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NUHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.8%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|14.52%
|2021
|1.2%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|14.90%
|2020
|1.4%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|11.06%
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|NUHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|NUHY % Rank
|Net Assets
|102 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|82.58%
|Number of Holdings
|377
|2
|2736
|44.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|82.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.63%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|41.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NUHY % Rank
|Bonds
|98.66%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|8.16%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.02%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|53.59%
|Cash
|0.32%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|87.26%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|80.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|68.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|62.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NUHY % Rank
|Corporate
|99.68%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|2.64%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.32%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|92.52%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|54.55%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|69.21%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|45.31%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|61.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NUHY % Rank
|US
|89.87%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|5.86%
|Non US
|8.79%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|81.55%
|NUHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.30%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|97.89%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|5.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|NUHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NUHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NUHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|65.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|52.68%
|NUHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|NUHY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.60%
|0.00%
|37.15%
|2.62%
|NUHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|NUHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|NUHY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.14%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|64.63%
|NUHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 06, 2023
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2023
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2023
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2023
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2023
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2023
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2022
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2022
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2022
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2022
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2022
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2022
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2022
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2022
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2022
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2022
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2022
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2021
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2021
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2021
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2021
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2021
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2021
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2021
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2021
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2021
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2021
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2021
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2020
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2020
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2020
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2020
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2020
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2020
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2020
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2020
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2020
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2020
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2020
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2019
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2019
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 25, 2019
2.68
2.7%
TIAA—2006 to Present (quantitative portfolio management); previously, fixed-income quantitative strategies, enterprise risk management
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2021
0.5
0.5%
James is a quantitative portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and is responsible for quantitative portfolio strategies, derivatives analytics, and performance analysis. In addition, he is the co-portfolio manager of the Bond Index strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2007, James was a senior quantitative analyst at AIG Investment Management Co., where he was responsible for portfolio and derivatives investment strategies. Prior to that, James held positions at AIG, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., Mackenzie Investment Management Inc., and EBF & Associates Fixed Income Arbitrage Hedge Fund. James graduated with a B.S. in Applied Mathematics from Anhui University, an M.S. in Computational Mathematics from Chinese Academy of Sciences, a Ph.D. in Statistics from Michigan State University, and an M.S. in Financial Mathematics from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2021
0.5
0.5%
Vivian is a quantitative fixed income portfolio manager covering fixed income ETFs. She is primarily responsible for ETF portfolio activities, on-going quant investment strategies and quantitative tools and platform developments. Prior to joining the firm in 2019, Vivian held various roles at Capital One Financial Corporate, JP Morgan Chase & Co., and most recently, MetLife Investment Management. Vivian graduated with a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from University of Houston. She also holds the CFA designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...