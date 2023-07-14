Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

2.2%

1 yr return

2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$102 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.7
$19.59
$21.87

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 65.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

NUHY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen
  • Inception Date
    Sep 25, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    4400000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lijun (Kevin) Chen

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Index. The Index utilizes certain environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) criteria to select from the securities included in the Bloomberg U.S. High Yield Very Liquid Index (the “Base Index”), which is designed to broadly capture the U.S. dollar-denominated, high yield, fixed-rate corporate bond market. The Index is maintained by Bloomberg Index Services Limited (“Bloomberg”) pursuant to an agreement between Bloomberg and MSCI ESG Research LLC (“MSCI ESG Research” and, together with Bloomberg, the “Index Providers”). Neither the Fund’s investment adviser, sub-adviser, nor their affiliates has any discretion to select Index components or change the Index methodology. As of September 30, 2022, the Index was comprised of 738 securities.  
The Index draws from the universe defined by the Base Index, which is comprised of U.S. dollar-denominated, below investment grade, corporate bonds with above average liquidity. Below investment grade securities are commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds. To be included in the Base Index, a bond must be rated high yield (Ba1/BB+/BB+ or below) using the middle rating of Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch or, if ratings are not available from all three agencies, in accordance with the Base Index methodology’s “high yield” credit quality classification rules. Bonds in default do not qualify for inclusion in the Base Index. The Base Index is comprised of fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year regardless of optionality, and have $500 million or 
more of outstanding face value. To be eligible for inclusion in the Base Index, a bond must have been issued in the past 5 years. The Base Index also limits the exposure of each issuer to 2% of the Base Index. 
The Index identifies fixed income securities from the Base Index that satisfy certain ESG criteria, based on ESG performance data collected by MSCI ESG Research. With respect to corporate debt securities, ESG performance is measured on an industry-specific basis, with assessment categories varying by industry. Companies are scored and ranked against industry peers using a consistent set of key performance indicators to determine relative ESG strength. Environmental assessment categories can include how a company is addressing climate change, natural resource use, and waste management and emission management. Social evaluation categories can include a company’s relations with employees and suppliers, product safety and sourcing practices. Governance assessment categories can include governance practices and business ethics. The ESG criteria also consider how well a company adheres to national and international laws and regulations related to ESG matters. Index rules exclude companies with significant activities in the following controversial businesses: alcohol production, tobacco production, nuclear power, gambling, and weapons and firearms production. Companies otherwise eligible for inclusion in the Index that exceed certain carbon-based ownership and emissions thresholds are excluded from the Index. 
Corporate debt securities that meet a minimum ESG rating threshold are eligible for inclusion in the Index. Eligible securities are then market value weighted within each sector, with sector weights in the Index adjusted to mirror the sector exposure of the Base Index. Eligible securities are sorted into a series of groups according to credit rating and ESG score. The Index allocates weight to each group seeking to maximize the ESG-rating with consideration for market value, Base Index sector weight, Base Index credit quality, and given the level of tracking error capacity. 
The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally invests in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted monthly. ESG ratings employed by the Index are generally updated annually on a rolling basis, but may be reviewed more frequently in the Index Providers’ discretion. The Fund makes corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after any Index changes are made public. 
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in component securities of the Index. To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of companies in a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.  
Read More

NUHY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NUHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -7.2% 10.3% 67.84%
1 Yr 2.8% -9.7% 19.3% 19.15%
3 Yr -0.4%* -11.4% 72.9% 14.48%
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.2% 37.6% 8.73%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.0% 19.1% 9.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NUHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -33.4% 3.6% 15.85%
2021 1.2% -4.3% 5.4% 14.75%
2020 1.4% -8.4% 70.9% 11.06%
2019 N/A -1.1% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NUHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.0% -14.3% 7.5% 97.95%
1 Yr -6.0% -18.1% 22.2% 96.93%
3 Yr N/A* -11.4% 72.9% 16.03%
5 Yr N/A* -14.2% 37.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NUHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -33.4% 3.6% 14.52%
2021 1.2% -4.3% 5.4% 14.90%
2020 1.4% -8.4% 70.9% 11.06%
2019 N/A -1.0% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

NUHY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NUHY Category Low Category High NUHY % Rank
Net Assets 102 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 82.58%
Number of Holdings 377 2 2736 44.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 12 M -492 M 2.55 B 82.43%
Weighting of Top 10 12.63% 3.0% 100.0% 41.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 5.70%
  2. Herc Holdings Inc 1.40%
  3. Intelsat Jackson Holdings SA 1.39%
  4. Prime Security Services Borrower LLC / Prime Finance Inc 1.22%
  5. Trivium Packaging Finance BV 1.10%
  6. Select Medical Corp 1.08%
  7. VZ Secured Financing BV 1.05%
  8. Weatherford International Ltd 0.99%
  9. SeaWorld Parks Entertainment Inc 0.94%
  10. Uber Technologies Inc 0.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NUHY % Rank
Bonds 		98.66% 0.00% 154.38% 8.16%
Convertible Bonds 		1.02% 0.00% 17.89% 53.59%
Cash 		0.32% -52.00% 100.00% 87.26%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 80.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.09% 68.08%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 62.08%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NUHY % Rank
Corporate 		99.68% 0.00% 129.69% 2.64%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.32% 0.00% 99.98% 92.52%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 54.55%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 69.21%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 45.31%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 61.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NUHY % Rank
US 		89.87% 0.00% 150.64% 5.86%
Non US 		8.79% 0.00% 118.12% 81.55%

NUHY - Expenses

Operational Fees

NUHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% 0.03% 18.97% 97.89%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.84% 5.56%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

NUHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NUHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NUHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 65.00% 1.00% 255.00% 52.68%

NUHY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NUHY Category Low Category High NUHY % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.60% 0.00% 37.15% 2.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NUHY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NUHY Category Low Category High NUHY % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.14% -2.39% 14.30% 64.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NUHY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NUHY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lijun (Kevin) Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 25, 2019

2.68

2.7%

TIAA—2006 to Present (quantitative portfolio management); previously, fixed-income quantitative strategies, enterprise risk management

James Tsang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2021

0.5

0.5%

James is a quantitative portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and is responsible for quantitative portfolio strategies, derivatives analytics, and performance analysis. In addition, he is the co-portfolio manager of the Bond Index strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2007, James was a senior quantitative analyst at AIG Investment Management Co., where he was responsible for portfolio and derivatives investment strategies. Prior to that, James held positions at AIG, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., Mackenzie Investment Management Inc., and EBF & Associates Fixed Income Arbitrage Hedge Fund. James graduated with a B.S. in Applied Mathematics from Anhui University, an M.S. in Computational Mathematics from Chinese Academy of Sciences, a Ph.D. in Statistics from Michigan State University, and an M.S. in Financial Mathematics from the University of Chicago.

Rui (Vivian) Liu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Vivian is a quantitative fixed income portfolio manager covering fixed income ETFs. She is primarily responsible for ETF portfolio activities, on-going quant investment strategies and quantitative tools and platform developments. Prior to joining the firm in 2019, Vivian held various roles at Capital One Financial Corporate, JP Morgan Chase & Co., and most recently, MetLife Investment Management. Vivian graduated with a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from University of Houston. She also holds the CFA designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

