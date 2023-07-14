Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

33.7%

1 yr return

25.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$2.68 B

Holdings in Top 10

50.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.3
$16.70
$23.32

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

NUGO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 27, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Terrence Kontos

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in exchange-traded equity securities of U.S. companies with market capitalizations of at least $1 billion. The fund is “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a relatively small number of issuers, which may increase risk. At times and depending on market conditions, the Fund may also invest a significant percentage of its assets in a small number of business sectors or industries. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in exchange-traded American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and common stocks of non-U.S. issuers, including emerging market issuers, that are listed and trade on a foreign exchange contemporaneously with Fund shares. Under normal conditions, the portfolio managers will select 40 to 65 stocks for the Fund’s portfolio. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in companies in the information technology sector.
The portfolio managers attempt to include securities in the Fund’s portfolio that exhibit the greatest combination of earnings growth, quality business fundamentals, and attractive valuation relative to the broader market and peer group. The portfolio managers ordinarily look for several of the following characteristics when analyzing companies for potential inclusion within the Fund: attractive earnings growth, strong cash-flow outlook, a commitment to research and development, proprietary products and/or services, exposure to areas with emerging or expanding market share, a well-capitalized balance sheet, favorable or improving return on invested capital, integrity of the management team, and attractive relative valuation. In addition to exchange-traded equity securities (such as common stocks and preferred securities), the Fund may utilize U.S. listed, exchange-traded futures contracts. 
Non-Transparent ETF with Proxy Portfolio Structure. The Fund is a type of exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). Unlike traditional ETFs, however, which generally publish their portfolio holdings on a daily basis, the Fund discloses a portfolio transparency substitute—the “Proxy Portfolio”— and certain related information about the relative performance of the Proxy Portfolio and the Fund’s actual portfolio (“Actual Portfolio”) holdings (the “Proxy Portfolio Disclosures”), which are intended to help keep the market price of the Fund’s shares trading at or close to the underlying net asset value (“NAV”) per share of the Fund. While the Proxy Portfolio includes some of the Fund’s holdings, it is not the Fund’s Actual Portfolio, and the Fund will not disclose the daily holdings of the Actual Portfolio. Although the Fund seeks to benefit from keeping its portfolio information secret, market participants may attempt to use the Proxy Portfolio to identify the Fund’s trading strategy, which if successful, could result in such market participants engaging in certain predatory trading practices that may have the potential to harm the Fund and its shareholders. The Fund’s exemptive relief limits the types of securities in which the Fund can invest, which may constrain the Fund’s ability to implement its investment strategies. The Fund is actively managed and does not intend to track an index.  
NUGO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NUGO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.7% -44.2% 26.6% 94.72%
1 Yr 25.9% -98.5% 150.0% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -74.2% 26.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -61.2% 23.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -35.6% 18.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NUGO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.7% -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.1% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 33.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NUGO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% 96.82%
1 Yr N/A -98.5% 150.0% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -74.2% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -61.2% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -35.6% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NUGO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.7% -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -16.8% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 35.6% N/A

NUGO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NUGO Category Low Category High NUGO % Rank
Net Assets 2.68 B 189 K 222 B 35.20%
Number of Holdings 56 2 3509 58.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.18 B -1.37 M 104 B 32.77%
Weighting of Top 10 50.42% 9.4% 100.0% 20.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 13.64%
  2. Apple Inc 9.33%
  3. Mastercard Inc 5.44%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 5.06%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 5.00%
  6. Alphabet Inc 4.54%
  7. Meta Platforms Inc 3.79%
  8. Eli Lilly Co 3.33%
  9. EOG Resources Inc 2.37%
  10. Costco Wholesale Corp 2.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NUGO % Rank
Stocks 		97.58% 0.00% 107.71% 30.85%
Cash 		2.42% -10.83% 87.35% 64.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 10.97%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 17.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 5.30%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 98.58% 4.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NUGO % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 31.49%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 69.82% 24.88%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.57% 66.51%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 79.03%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 82.03%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 62.29%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 53.69%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 29.26%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 51.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.57% 21.51%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.00% 17.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NUGO % Rank
US 		97.58% 0.00% 105.43% 34.54%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 52.80%

NUGO - Expenses

Operational Fees

NUGO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.01% 7.09% 85.00%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 31.44%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

NUGO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NUGO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NUGO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 0.90%

NUGO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NUGO Category Low Category High NUGO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.19% 0.00% 19.33% 16.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NUGO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NUGO Category Low Category High NUGO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 2.90% 9.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NUGO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

NUGO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Terrence Kontos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 27, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Terrence Kontos, CFA, is Managing Director at Teachers Advisors, LLC. Terrence worked at TCIM and other advisory affiliates of TIAA from 2012 to Present (research of growth portfolios).

Karen Hiatt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 27, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Ms. Hiatt is a senior portfolio manager, a managing director and CIO Focused Growth Equities with Allianz Global Investors, which she joined in 1998. She manages all focused-growth strategies. Prior to joining the team, Ms. Hiatt served as a senior research analyst, sector head of the US Consumer team and US Director of Research. She was previously a vice president and analyst at Bioscience Securities, a boutique investment bank. She has a B.S. in finance, cum laude, from Santa Clara University. Ms. Hiatt is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.09 2.92

