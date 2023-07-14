Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in exchange-traded equity securities of U.S. companies with market capitalizations of at least $1 billion. The fund is “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a relatively small number of issuers, which may increase risk. At times and depending on market conditions, the Fund may also invest a significant percentage of its assets in a small number of business sectors or industries. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in exchange-traded American Depositary Receipts (“ ADRs ”) and common stocks of non-U.S. issuers, including emerging market issuers, that are listed and trade on a foreign exchange contemporaneously with Fund shares. Under normal conditions, the portfolio managers will select 40 to 65 stocks for the Fund’s portfolio. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in companies in the information technology sector.

The portfolio managers attempt to include securities in the Fund’s portfolio that exhibit the greatest combination of earnings growth, quality business fundamentals, and attractive valuation relative to the broader market and peer group. The portfolio managers ordinarily look for several of the following characteristics when analyzing companies for potential inclusion within the Fund: attractive earnings growth, strong cash-flow outlook, a commitment to research and development, proprietary products and/or services, exposure to areas with emerging or expanding market share, a well-capitalized balance sheet, favorable or improving return on invested capital, integrity of the management team, and attractive relative valuation. In addition to exchange-traded equity securities (such as common stocks and preferred securities), the Fund may utilize U.S. listed, exchange-traded futures contracts.