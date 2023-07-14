Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

NTSE | Active ETF

$28.74

$52.8 M

2.57%

$0.74

0.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.2%

1 yr return

6.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$52.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.9
$22.98
$30.12

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

NTSE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Marlene Walker-Smith

Fund Description

The Fund is actively managed using a models-based approach. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in emerging markets equity securities and U.S. Treasury futures contracts.

The Fund invests in a representative basket of emerging markets equity securities generally weighted by market capitalization. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest approximately 90% of its net assets in the above-referenced equity securities.

The remainder of the net assets, which WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (“WisdomTree Asset Management” or the “Adviser”), expects to be in cash and cash equivalents, will serve as collateral for U.S. Treasury futures contracts positions of varying maturities ranging from 2 to 30 years, which are selected to achieve a target duration of 3 to 8 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a portfolio to changes in interest rates with a longer duration portfolio being more sensitive to changes in interest rates. Under normal circumstances, the aggregate U.S. Treasury futures contracts positions will represent a notional exposure (i.e., the total underlying amount of exposure created by a derivatives trade) of approximately 60% of the Fund’s net assets. The notional exposure of the Fund’s futures contract is calculated by multiplying the size of a futures contract by the market price for future delivery of the underlying U.S. Treasuries. The Adviser expects that the level of interest rate risk offered by the weighted positions in the U.S. Treasury futures contracts will be set and maintained at risk levels consistent with intermediate term fixed income securities. It is anticipated that the U.S.

Treasury futures contracts will be rolled as they near expiry into new contracts, with the size of the futures positions at different maturity points adjusted to maintain the desired interest rate risk exposure.

To the extent exposure of the equity and fixed income portions of the Fund deviates from the targeted 90% equity and 60% U.S. Treasury futures contracts allocations noted above by 5% or greater, it is anticipated that the Fund will be rebalanced to more closely align with the original target allocations.

WisdomTree Asset Management uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Fund: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of September 30, 2022, companies in the financials, information technology, and consumer discretionary sectors comprised a significant portion of the Fund.

Read More

NTSE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NTSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -32.7% 17.4% 97.22%
1 Yr 6.0% -50.4% 14.4% 98.40%
3 Yr 0.0%* -16.6% 69.4% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -13.2% 32.4% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -12.4% 11.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NTSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -50.1% 15.9% N/A
2021 N/A -26.9% 16.3% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -14.2% 9.4% N/A
2018 N/A -11.5% 24.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NTSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.8% 17.4% 99.64%
1 Yr N/A -50.4% 30.2% 98.53%
3 Yr N/A* -16.6% 69.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -13.2% 32.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.4% 11.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NTSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -50.1% 15.9% N/A
2021 N/A -18.2% 16.3% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -14.2% 10.3% N/A
2018 N/A -9.7% 24.0% N/A

NTSE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NTSE Category Low Category High NTSE % Rank
Net Assets 52.8 M 717 K 102 B 83.99%
Number of Holdings 426 7 6734 17.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.2 M 3.7 K 19.3 B 71.04%
Weighting of Top 10 27.25% 2.8% 71.7% 3.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 7.10%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd 4.98%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.67%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 3.44%
  5. Naspers Ltd 1.66%
  6. Reliance Industries Ltd 1.47%
  7. Meituan 1.36%
  8. Vale SA 1.26%
  9. China Construction Bank Corp 1.16%
  10. Infosys Ltd 1.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NTSE % Rank
Stocks 		88.35% 0.90% 110.97% 98.69%
Cash 		9.51% -23.67% 20.19% 92.61%
Preferred Stocks 		2.38% 0.00% 2.67% 65.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 58.40%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 1.31%
Other 		-0.24% -1.48% 9.95% 61.74%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NTSE % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 34.85%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 47.50% 38.92%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.15% 59.16%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 43.53% 82.99%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 93.26% 65.27%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 48.86% 57.72%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 26.66% 34.97%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 46.62% 16.53%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 28.13% 65.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 37.60%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.03% 42.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NTSE % Rank
Non US 		83.39% -4.71% 112.57% 97.97%
US 		4.96% -1.60% 104.72% 87.72%

NTSE - Expenses

Operational Fees

NTSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.32% 0.01% 2.69% 92.32%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 5.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

NTSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NTSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NTSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% 0.61%

NTSE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NTSE Category Low Category High NTSE % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.57% 0.00% 13.22% 17.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NTSE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NTSE Category Low Category High NTSE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.98% 17.62% 8.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NTSE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NTSE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 18, 2021

1.04

1.0%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.43 13.42

