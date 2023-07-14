Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.2%
1 yr return
6.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$52.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.2%
Expense Ratio 0.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is actively managed using a models-based approach. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in emerging markets equity securities and U.S. Treasury futures contracts.
The Fund invests in a representative basket of emerging markets equity securities generally weighted by market capitalization. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest approximately 90% of its net assets in the above-referenced equity securities.
The remainder of the net assets, which WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (“WisdomTree Asset Management” or the “Adviser”), expects to be in cash and cash equivalents, will serve as collateral for U.S. Treasury futures contracts positions of varying maturities ranging from 2 to 30 years, which are selected to achieve a target duration of 3 to 8 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a portfolio to changes in interest rates with a longer duration portfolio being more sensitive to changes in interest rates. Under normal circumstances, the aggregate U.S. Treasury futures contracts positions will represent a notional exposure (i.e., the total underlying amount of exposure created by a derivatives trade) of approximately 60% of the Fund’s net assets. The notional exposure of the Fund’s futures contract is calculated by multiplying the size of a futures contract by the market price for future delivery of the underlying U.S. Treasuries. The Adviser expects that the level of interest rate risk offered by the weighted positions in the U.S. Treasury futures contracts will be set and maintained at risk levels consistent with intermediate term fixed income securities. It is anticipated that the U.S.
Treasury futures contracts will be rolled as they near expiry into new contracts, with the size of the futures positions at different maturity points adjusted to maintain the desired interest rate risk exposure.
To the extent exposure of the equity and fixed income portions of the Fund deviates from the targeted 90% equity and 60% U.S. Treasury futures contracts allocations noted above by 5% or greater, it is anticipated that the Fund will be rebalanced to more closely align with the original target allocations.
WisdomTree Asset Management uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Fund: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of September 30, 2022, companies in the financials, information technology, and consumer discretionary sectors comprised a significant portion of the Fund.
|Period
|NTSE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.2%
|-32.7%
|17.4%
|97.22%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-50.4%
|14.4%
|98.40%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.6%
|69.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.2%
|32.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-12.4%
|11.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NTSE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.3%
|-50.1%
|15.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-26.9%
|16.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-14.2%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-11.5%
|24.0%
|N/A
|Period
|NTSE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.8%
|17.4%
|99.64%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-50.4%
|30.2%
|98.53%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.6%
|69.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.2%
|32.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|11.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NTSE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.3%
|-50.1%
|15.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-18.2%
|16.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-14.2%
|10.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.7%
|24.0%
|N/A
|NTSE
|Category Low
|Category High
|NTSE % Rank
|Net Assets
|52.8 M
|717 K
|102 B
|83.99%
|Number of Holdings
|426
|7
|6734
|17.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.2 M
|3.7 K
|19.3 B
|71.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.25%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|3.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NTSE % Rank
|Stocks
|88.35%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|98.69%
|Cash
|9.51%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|92.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.38%
|0.00%
|2.67%
|65.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|58.40%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|1.31%
|Other
|-0.24%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|61.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NTSE % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|34.85%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|38.92%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|59.16%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|82.99%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|65.27%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|57.72%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.66%
|34.97%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.62%
|16.53%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|65.87%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|37.60%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|42.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NTSE % Rank
|Non US
|83.39%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|97.97%
|US
|4.96%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|87.72%
|NTSE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.32%
|0.01%
|2.69%
|92.32%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|5.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|NTSE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NTSE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NTSE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|0.61%
|NTSE
|Category Low
|Category High
|NTSE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.57%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|17.32%
|NTSE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|NTSE
|Category Low
|Category High
|NTSE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|8.04%
|NTSE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2023
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.425
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2021
1.04
1.0%
Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.43
|13.42
