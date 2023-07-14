Home
NightShares 500 1x/1.5x ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

16.1%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$14.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

92.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.4
$27.94
$35.45

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

NSPL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    NightShares 500 1x/1.5x ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests its net assets in equity securities included in a portfolio of 500 large cap U.S. companies weighted by market capitalization, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in or track the performance of such large cap U.S. companies, financial instruments, such as swap agreements, futures contracts and other financial instruments that provide daily exposure to such large cap U.S. companies. The

financial instruments in which the Fund most commonly invests are swap agreements and futures contracts which are intended to produce economically leveraged investment results, money market instruments and United States Treasury securities. The Fund’s investment adviser, AlphaTrAI Funds, Inc. (the “Adviser”) and its sub-adviser Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) consider large cap companies for purposes of the Fund’s investment strategies to be those with a capitalization range of approximately $5 billion to $1 trillion.

The Fund will achieve its desired exposure in one of three ways, or a combination thereof. These are owning individual securities, owning third-party ETFs, and using futures or total return swaps. In the case of owning individual securities or third-party ETFs, an actively managed strategy of trading futures will be used to achieve overnight returns. If the Fund uses futures or swaps, it will also invest in money market instruments and/or United States Treasury securities.

The night return is measured from the time when the regular daytime trading ends in the U.S. market (the closing) to the time the market is open on the next trading day in the U.S. The night return is calculated as the percent difference from the opening price today versus the previous day closing price.

The Fund has the flexibility to hold customized swap contracts with a single counterparty or multiple counterparties designed to achieve its investment objective.

The Adviser determines the quantity and mix of investment positions that it believes, in combination, the Fund should hold to produce daily returns consistent with the Fund’s daily investment objective. The Fund may invest in or obtain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the market cap-weighted portfolio of 500 large cap U.S. companies or in financial instruments, with the intent of gaining exposure with aggregate characteristics similar to those of a multiple of the night returns of the portfolio of large cap U.S. companies. In managing the assets of the Fund, the Adviser does not invest the assets of the Fund in securities or financial instruments based on the Adviser’s view of the investment merit of a particular security, or company, nor does it conduct research to forecast market movement or trends. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, provide leveraged exposure to the overnight returns of such portfolio of large cap U.S. companies, consistent with its investment objective, without regard to market conditions, trends or direction. The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, measured from the time the Fund calculates its NAV to the next time the Fund calculates its NAV, and not for any other period.

The return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of its return for each day compounded over the period. The Fund’s returns for periods longer than a single day will very likely differ in amount, and possibly even direction, from the Fund’s stated multiple (1.5x) times the night return of the portfolio of large cap U.S. companies for the same period. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the portfolio performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the portfolio performance rises. Longer holding periods, higher market volatility, and greater leveraged exposure each exacerbate the impact of compounding on an investor’s returns. During periods of higher market volatility, the volatility of the market may affect the Fund’s return as much as or more than it affects the portfolio performance.

Read More

NSPL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSPL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.1% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSPL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSPL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSPL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NSPL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NSPL Category Low Category High NSPL % Rank
Net Assets 14.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 4 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 2.3 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 92.85% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. iShares Core SP 500 ETF 70.03%
  2. BBH SWEEP VEHICLE 10.93%
  3. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF 9.86%
  4. United States Treasury Bill 0%, Due 03/02/2023 2.95%
  5. CME E-Mini Standard Poor's 500 Index Future 03/17/2023 0.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NSPL % Rank
Stocks 		86.56% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		9.02% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		4.42% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSPL % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSPL % Rank
US 		86.56% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

NSPL - Expenses

Operational Fees

NSPL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.77% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

NSPL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

NSPL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NSPL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

NSPL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NSPL Category Low Category High NSPL % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.26% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NSPL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NSPL Category Low Category High NSPL % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NSPL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

NSPL - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

