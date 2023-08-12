Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF

ETF
NSI
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.095 -0.01 -0.03%
primary theme
N/A
NSI (ETF)

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.095 -0.01 -0.03%
primary theme
N/A
NSI (ETF)

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.095 -0.01 -0.03%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 12/08/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF

NSI | ETF

$25.10

-

-

1.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.1
$25.10
$25.10

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 12/08/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF

NSI | ETF

$25.10

-

-

1.00%

NSI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Anchor Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 07, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in component securities of the Index. The Index consists of stocks listed on globally recognized stock exchanges that excludes companies benefiting end-users that, in the view of the sponsor of the Fund, National Security Index, LLC (the “Sponsor”) pose a threat to the national security interests of the United States.

The Index is a rules-based index. The eligible universe for the Index includes: (i) all constituent securities of S-Network Emerging Markets Liquid 500 Index (comprised of the 500 largest emerging market stocks) plus (ii) constituent securities of the S-Network Developed International Equity 1000 Index from South Korea and Taiwan, each of which are exchange-listed securities. The Index is constituted by first excluding securities of companies from the eligible universe that fall into any of the following nine categories: (1) companies subject to a U.S. government sanctions program; (2) defense contractors or suppliers of U.S. Munitions List (a.k.a. military) items in a country of concern (i.e., China and Russia); (3) companies in a country of concern that provide Commerce Control List (a.k.a. dual-use) items to a military end-user, or that are involved in a military-civil fusion program; (4) companies that engage in state-sponsored influence operations targeted against the U.S. or its allies; (5) companies that are a strategic threat to U.S. interests; (6) companies that are a cybersecurity threat to the U.S. or its allies; (7) companies that are an espionage threat to the U.S. or its allies; (8) human rights violators; and (9)

operators in disputed areas of the South China Sea or East China Sea. The Index is then weighted after securities of the companies in the aforementioned categories are eliminated according to free float-adjusted market capitalization.

Sector weights of the Index are set to match the sector weights of the S-Network Emerging Markets Liquid 500 Index. The Index has constituent companies from a variety of sectors such as financial, technology and consumer discretionary. From time to time, the Fund may invest a higher percentage of its assets in certain sectors as compared to other sectors depending on the sector weights of the S-Network Emerging Markets Liquid 500 Index.

The Index is reconstituted semiannually, in June and December, and rebalanced quarterly, with a maximum individual constituent weight of 12%. As of August 31, 2023, the market capitalization of the Index was between $6,484 billion and $6,411 billion. The Index’s capitalization range may change over time.

The Index is calculated and sponsored by VettaFi, LLC (the “Index Provider”), which is an organization that is independent of the Fund and Tuttle Capital Management, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser. VettaFi was created in May 2022 as a collective of industry veterans and data scientists from ETF Trends, ETF Database, Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes. VettaFi offers indexing and digital distribution solutions to asset managers. The Sponsor and Index Provider jointly developed the Index’s methodology and the Sponsor contributes certain data used in the Index’s methodology. The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. The Index Provider maintains the Index and is responsible for implementing any adjustments, additions and deletions to the Index based on the index methodology and certain corporate actions, such as initial public offerings, mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, suspensions, de-listings, tender offers and spin-offs. The Index is calculated and published by the Index Provider.  

The Fund employs a “passive” or indexing approach to try to track the performance of the Index.  The Adviser generally uses a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the securities, or representative depository receipts, comprising the Index in proportion to their respective weightings in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Index, in instances in which a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

  

Read More

NSI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NSI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NSI Category Low Category High NSI % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NSI % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

NSI - Expenses

Operational Fees

NSI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

NSI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

NSI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NSI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

NSI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NSI Category Low Category High NSI % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NSI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NSI Category Low Category High NSI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NSI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

NSI - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×