Vitals

YTD Return

10.7%

1 yr return

16.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$5.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.9
$19.37
$23.34

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

NSCS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 04, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jon Loth

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets in exchange-traded common stocks of small-capitalization companies. Small-capitalization companies are defined as companies that have market capitalizations within the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 2000® Index on the last business day of the month in which its most recent reconstitution was completed. Reconstitution of the index currently is completed in June of each year. On June 30, 2022, the range of the index was $25 million to $10.4 billion. 
In selecting stocks, the Fund’s sub-adviser invests in companies that it believes meet one or more of the following criteria: 
·Attractively valued relative to other companies in the same industry or market. 
·Strong or improving cash flows, revenue and earnings growth, or other fundamentals. 
·An identifiable catalyst that could increase the value of the company’s stock over the next one or two years. 
The Fund’s sub-adviser will generally sell a stock if the stock hits its price target, the company’s fundamentals or competitive position significantly deteriorate, or if a better alternative exists in the marketplace. 
The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in non-dollar denominated common stocks of non-U.S. issuers listed on a foreign exchange that trade on such exchange contemporaneously with the shares of the Fund (“foreign common stocks”). In addition, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets, collectively, in foreign common stocks and dollar-denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers that are either listed on a U.S. stock exchange or represented by  
exchange-traded American depositary receipts that are issued by a U.S. financial institution. Up to 15% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in the securities of emerging market issuers. 
Non-Transparent ETF with Proxy Portfolio Structure. The Fund is a type of exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). Unlike traditional ETFs, however, which generally publish their portfolio holdings on a daily basis, the Fund discloses a portfolio transparency substitute—the “Proxy Portfolio”— and certain related information about the relative performance of the Proxy Portfolio and the Fund’s actual portfolio (“Actual Portfolio”) holdings (the “Proxy Portfolio Disclosures”), which are intended to help keep the market price of the Fund’s shares trading at or close to the underlying net asset value (“NAV”) per share of the Fund. While the Proxy Portfolio includes some of the Fund’s holdings, it is not the Fund’s Actual Portfolio, and the Fund will not disclose the daily holdings of the Actual Portfolio. Although the Fund seeks to benefit from keeping its portfolio information secret, market participants may attempt to use the Proxy Portfolio to identify the Fund’s trading strategy, which if successful, could result in such market participants engaging in certain predatory trading practices that may have the potential to harm the Fund and its shareholders. The Fund’s exemptive relief limits the types of securities in which the Fund can invest, which may constrain the Fund’s ability to implement its investment strategies. The Fund is actively managed and does not intend to track an index.  
Read More

NSCS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSCS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -29.2% 152.4% 95.42%
1 Yr 16.0% -43.9% 161.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -21.6% 36.4% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -23.1% 10.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -10.8% 15.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSCS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -71.0% 118.2% N/A
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -25.4% 350.1% N/A
2019 N/A -31.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -62.1% 21.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSCS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -29.2% 152.4% 99.02%
1 Yr N/A -43.9% 161.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -21.6% 36.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -23.1% 10.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.3% 15.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSCS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -71.0% 118.2% N/A
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -25.4% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -31.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -19.9% 26.5% N/A

NSCS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NSCS Category Low Category High NSCS % Rank
Net Assets 5.7 M 1.48 M 120 B 99.04%
Number of Holdings 85 2 2519 71.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.05 M 6 K 4.6 B 98.39%
Weighting of Top 10 18.66% 2.6% 100.0% 46.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BellRing Brands Inc 2.34%
  2. Northern Oil and Gas Inc 2.13%
  3. Tenet Healthcare Corp 1.79%
  4. Matador Resources Co 1.75%
  5. Black Hills Corp 1.71%
  6. Kirby Corp 1.70%
  7. Comfort Systems USA Inc 1.70%
  8. Arcosa Inc 1.67%
  9. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 1.65%
  10. Masonite International Corp 1.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NSCS % Rank
Stocks 		99.05% 25.32% 100.32% 16.43%
Cash 		0.95% -79.10% 74.68% 83.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 6.60%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 7.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 5.15%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 5.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSCS % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 53.66%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.70% 20.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.43% 65.37%
Industrials 		0.00% 2.46% 37.42% 49.27%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 26.53% 6.67%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 35.52% 81.79%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% 73.66%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 14.85% 78.21%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 18.87% 78.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.99% 47.79% 23.58%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.66% 48.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSCS % Rank
US 		99.05% 24.89% 100.00% 7.09%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.31% 78.42%

NSCS - Expenses

Operational Fees

NSCS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.03% 2.78% 65.47%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 73.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

NSCS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NSCS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NSCS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.20% 314.00% 4.18%

NSCS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NSCS Category Low Category High NSCS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.32% 0.00% 28.82% 26.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NSCS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NSCS Category Low Category High NSCS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.40% 2.49% 43.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NSCS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NSCS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jon Loth

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 04, 2021

0.82

0.8%

JON A. LOTH, CFA Jon is the co-manager of the Small Cap Growth Opportunities Strategy and related institutional portfolios. He joined the team managing Small Cap Growth Opportunities in 2007. He previously was an equity research analyst covering the healthcare sector for the same team. Jon began working in the financial industry in 1994. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, he was an equity analyst covering healthcare and consumer-oriented stocks for large-, mid- and small-cap growth portfolios at Sit Investment Associates. Jon also served four years as the manager of Sit Investment’s domestic equity trading desk. He received a B.S. in finance from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management. Jon holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Minnesota.

Gregory Ryan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 04, 2021

0.82

0.8%

GREGORY J. RYAN, CFA Greg is portfolio manager of the Small Cap Select Strategy and related separate account strategies. He joined the Small Cap Select Team in 2013. In addition, he is a senior research analyst for the Small Cap Growth Opportunities Team, specializing in the industrials sector. Greg began working in the financial industry in 1998. Prior to joining the firm in 2007, he was a small-cap equity analyst for industrials, financials, and healthcare for Gabelli Woodland Partners. Greg has also worked as a financial analyst manager with U.S. Bank and as a securities specialist/financial analyst with Fiduciary Counseling. Greg received a B.S. in finance from Winona State University and an M.B.A. in finance from the University of St. Thomas. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Minnesota.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.0 2.58

