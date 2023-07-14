The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the MSCI Norway IMI 25/50 Index (the "Underlying Index") and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. The Fund also invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities of companies that are economically tied to Norway. The Fund's 80% investment policies are non-fundamental and require 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before they can be changed. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).

The Underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the broad Norway equity universe, as defined by MSCI, Inc. ("MSCI"), the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider"). The broad Norway equity universe includes securities that are classified in Norway according to the MSCI Global Investable Market Index Methodology, which is a methodology that seeks to identify the investable universe of companies globally in order to facilitate the construction of replicable indexes such as the Underlying Index. The MSCI Global Investable Market Index Methodology screens companies using size, liquidity and other criteria in order to determine the investable universe. The country classification of a company is generally determined by the Index Provider using the company’s country of incorporation and the primary listing of its securities. The Index Provider will classify a company in the country of incorporation if its securities have a primary listing in this country. In such cases where a company’s securities have a primary listing outside of the country of incorporation, additional criteria such as the

location of the company’s headquarters and the geographic distribution of its operations (e.g. assets and revenues), management, and shareholder base are considered for classification purposes. The Underlying Index follows a rules-based methodology that is designed to select securities that satisfy the above criteria and which meet minimum market capitalization and liquidity requirements.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index is weighted according to each component's free-float adjusted market capitalization. The weights are further modified so that, as of the rebalance date, no group entity (defined by the Index Provider as companies with a controlling stake owned by one entity) constitutes more than 25% of the Underlying Index and so that, in the aggregate, the individual group entities that would represent more than 5% of the Underlying Index represent no more than 50% of the Underlying Index ("25/50 Cap"). The Underlying Index is reconstituted and re-weighted quarterly. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include financials, consumer staples and energy companies. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index had 69 constituents. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.

The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was concentrated in the oil, gas and consumable fuels industry and had significant exposure to the energy sector.