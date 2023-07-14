The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by purchasing long positions in securities expected to increase in price and/or taking short positions in securities expected to decline in price. The Fund will generally have net exposure ranging from 100% short to 150% long. When the value of the Fund’s outstanding short positions is equal to the Fund’s net assets, the Fund is 100% short. The Fund’s net exposure at any time is the total of the Fund’s percentage long holdings (including leverage) less the percentage of its short holdings. For example, if the Fund’s long holdings totaled 60% and its short holdings totaled 40%, the Fund’s net exposure would be 20% (60%-40%).

The Fund’s net exposure will reflect the view of Noble-Impact Capital, LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), on changing macroeconomic factors including, but not limited to, broad market conditions, economic trends, geo-political conditions, and economic cycles. Based on its views, the Sub-Adviser will select the Fund’s target net exposure between the two ranges (100% short to 150% long). For example, if the Sub-Adviser views the market as overvalued, the Fund’s target net exposure will be net short (a bearish view). In contrast, if the Sub-Adviser views the market as undervalued, the Fund’s target net exposures will be net long (a bullish view). If the Sub-Adviser’s conviction of macro-economic conditions is strong, the Fund’s target net long exposure will generally be larger.

Investment decisions for the Fund are made by the Sub-Adviser. The Fund’s investment strategy is broad in nature and as a result, the Fund’s portfolio make-up may change significantly over time. The Fund’s performance is heavily reliant on the Sub-Adviser’s investment decisions.

The Sub-Adviser identifies securities to purchase long for the Fund primarily through both a top-down analysis (e.g., an analysis of macro and micro economic factors), and a bottom-up analysis (e.g., a company-by-company analysis of factors such as price to earnings ratios, earnings per share, etc.). The Sub-Adviser typically looks to purchase securities of companies with strong fundamental, quantitative, and technical characteristics believed to indicate sustainable business growth, favorable sector/industry tailwinds, and excellent management capabilities. The Sub-Adviser views market conditions (either micro- or macro-economic) as presenting “favorable sector/industry tailwinds” when it believes they have created disproportionate opportunities for a specific industry or sector (e.g., wars may create a disproportionate opportunity impacting oil refining companies). The Fund may invest in the securities of U.S. and international exchange-listed large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities may include investments in securities of companies located in emerging market countries. The Fund may also purchase long equity securities or other ETFs that are sector-, market capitalization-, or geography-focused to seek to take advantage of tailwinds perceived by the Sub-Adviser for those investments. The Fund’s long positions are generally expected to be comprised of equity securities, ETFs, depositary receipts, or equity interests in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), although long positions may also include investment-grade corporate bonds, convertible bonds, and high-yield (junk) bonds. The Fund’s equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and closed-end funds. In order to gain long exposure that is greater than 100% of the Fund’s net assets, the Fund may engage in borrowing and may invest in options, warrants, futures, or swap agreements (“swaps”). The use of leverage may magnify the effect of any decrease or increase in the value of the Fund’s portfolio holdings over time relative to a fund that does not utilize leverage.

The Sub-Adviser identifies short positions for the Fund based on top-down and bottoms-up analyses. A short sale is a transaction in which the Fund sells a security it does not own, typically in anticipation of a decline in the market price of that security. The Sub-Adviser typically looks to sell short securities of companies with, in its view, weak fundamental, quantitative, and technical characteristics believed to indicate slowing business growth, unfavorable sector/industry headwinds, and poor management capabilities. The Sub-Adviser views market conditions (either micro- or macro-economic) as presenting “unfavorable sector/industry headwinds” when it believes they have created disproportionate downward pressure on market prices for a specific industry or sector (e.g., microchip shortages may disproportionally impact the automotive industry). Additionally, the Sub-Adviser will seek to short a security if the company’s outlook deteriorates because of valuation and pricing factors, risk management concerns, or misallocation of capital. The Fund may sell short the securities of U.S. and international exchange-listed large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies. The Fund may also sell short equity securities or other ETFs that are sector-, market capitalization-, or geography-focused to take advantage of headwinds perceived by the Sub-Adviser for those investments. The Fund’s short positions are generally expected to be comprised of equity securities, ETFs, depositary receipts, or MLPs, although short positions may also include investment-grade corporate bonds and convertible bonds. The Fund’s short equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, REITs, and closed-end funds. The Fund may also invest in options or swaps for similar purposes, instead of (or in addition to) shorting stocks.

To effect a short sale, the Fund arranges through a broker to borrow the security it does not own to be delivered to a buyer of such security. In borrowing the security to be delivered to the buyer, the Fund will become obligated to replace the security borrowed at the time of replacement, regardless of the market price at that time. A short sale results in a gain when the price of the securities sold short declines between the date of the short sale and the date on which a security is purchased to replace the borrowed security. Conversely, a short sale will result in a loss if the price of the security sold short increases. When the Fund makes a short sale, the broker effecting the short sale typically holds the proceeds as part of the collateral securing the Fund’s obligation to cover the short position.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.