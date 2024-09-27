The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in investment grade U.S. municipal bonds and applying an income generating option strategy.

Municipal Bond Strategy

The Fund has adopted a non-fundamental investment policy that, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. municipal bonds. Municipal bonds are debt securities issued by states, counties, municipalities, authorities, agencies, or other subdivisions, as well as the District of Columbia and U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico, Guam and the Mariana Islands or U.S. Virgin Islands. Municipal securities are issued to raise money for a variety of public or private purposes, including financing state or local governments specific projects or public facilities, housing projects, industrial projects, hospitals, schools, mass transportation, stadiums, waterworks and sewer systems and highways. Although the sub-adviser will target investments across municipal securities that finance a variety of projects, from time to time, the Fund may have significant positions in municipal securities that finance projects that are similar in type, scope, or geographic area.

Municipal securities typically are classified as general or revenue obligations.

● General Obligation Bonds. Issuers of general obligation bonds include states, counties, cities, towns and regional districts. The proceeds of these obligations are used to fund a wide range of public projects, including construction or improvement of schools, highways and roads. The basic security behind general obligation bonds is the issuer’s pledge of its full faith, credit and taxing power for the payment of principal and interest. The taxes that can be levied for the payment of debt service may be limited or unlimited as to the rate or amount of special assessments.

● Revenue Bonds. The full faith, credit and taxing power of the issuer do not secure revenue bonds. Instead, the principal security for a revenue bond generally is the net revenue derived from a particular facility, group of facilities, or, in some cases, the proceeds of a special excise tax or other specific revenue source.

The Fund will invest in municipal securities that the sub-adviser believes will provide the best balance between, on the one hand, the potential for income, and on the other hand, risk profile, within the Fund’s range of allowable investments at any given time. In selecting municipal securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the sub-adviser may acquire securities that pay fixed, floating or variable rates of interest. The sub-adviser may also sell securities on an opportunistic basis for capital appreciation or because of a decline in credit quality, change in tax characterization, or availability of securities that the sub-adviser believes offer better investment opportunities.

In selecting municipal securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the sub-adviser will consider one or more of the following factors, including, without limitation, credit and risk profile, structure, pricing, portfolio impact, duration, restructuring, and tax impact. The municipal bonds acquired for the Fund will generally be tax-exempt, although the Fund may also invest in taxable bonds. While the Fund may invest in municipal securities rated in any category by a nationally recognized rating service (or unrated securities of comparable quality), the Fund focuses on investment grade securities. Investment-grade securities are securities that receive investment-grade ratings (i.e., generally ratings in the first, second, third or fourth highest rating category) by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or unrated securities of comparable quality. For example, securities rated AAA, AA, A or BBB (including modifiers, sub-categories or gradations) by Standard & Poor’s, would be rated in the first, second, third or fourth ratings category, respectively. Although the investments in the Fund’s municipal bond strategy portfolio are not limited to securities of a particular maturity range, and the Fund otherwise has no set duration parameters, the sub-adviser anticipates targeting a municipal bond portfolio with an average duration of ten or more years.

Additional Municipal Bond Strategy Techniques.

The Fund may also seek to increase or hedge exposure to the municipal securities markets by investing in long or short positions in municipal securities, U.S. government securities, securities of other investment companies (e.g., mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds), or in securities that provide related exposure, including derivative instruments such as puts, options, swaps, and repurchase agreements. The Fund may also leverage investments by using interest rate hedges or generally using different margin arrangements.

The Fund’s 80% policy may be changed by the Board of Trustees upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.

Income Generating Option Strategy

To generate additional income, the Fund employs an exchange traded and over-the-counter (“OTC”) option spread writing strategy on equity, fixed income, and currency indices, futures, ETFs and exchange traded products (“ETPs”). The adviser focuses on index-based domestically-traded ETFs, for example, such as those linked to the S&P 500® Index or the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index. The adviser selects equity ETFs holding stocks of any market capitalization and fixed income ETFs holding securities of any maturity or credit quality. A call option gives the owner the right, but not the obligation, to buy an ETF at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. A put option gives the owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell an ETF at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. By selling put and call options in return for the receipt of premiums (the purchase price of an option), the adviser attempts to increase Fund income as the passage of time decreases the value of the written options. Gains from written option premiums are capital gains, but commonly referred to as income. The option writing strategy is a form of leveraged investing. Options may be uncovered. The adviser focuses on writing short-term options with less than one-month to maturity because their value erodes faster than long-term options.

Call Spread Sub-Strategy

When the adviser believes an ETF’s price will decrease, remain unchanged, or only increase slightly it employs a call spread strategy. In a call option spread, the Fund sells (writes) an out of the money (above current market price) call option while also purchasing a further out of the money call option.

Put Spread Sub-Strategy

When the adviser believes an ETF’s price will increase, remain unchanged, or only decrease slightly it employs a put spread strategy. In a put option spread, the Fund sells (writes) an out of the money (below current market price) put option while also purchasing a further out of the money put option.

The adviser expects the written options to expire worthless, but purchases lower-cost further out of the money options to insulate the Fund from large losses if the written options increase in value. The adviser expects options to be held to expiration, but may adjust positions following a large (over 10%) price swing in an option’s reference ETF.

When writing options, the Fund is required to post collateral to assure its performance to the option buyer. The Fund will hold cash and cash-like instruments or high-quality short term fixed income securities (collectively, “Collateral”). The Collateral may consist of (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) fixed income ETFs; and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by companies that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality. The adviser considers an unrated security to be of comparable quality to a security rated investment grade if it believes it has a similar low risk of default.