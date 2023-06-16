Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF

NKEQ | Active ETF

$28.95

$500 K

0.00%

1.57%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.9%

1 yr return

-42.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$500 K

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.8
$23.38
$67.70

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

NKEQ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST II
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market circumstances, the Fund will maintain at least 80% exposure to financial instruments that provide two times inverse leveraged exposure to the daily performance of NKE. The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve on a daily basis, before fees and expenses, -200% performance of NKE for a single day, not for any other period, by entering into one or more swap agreements on NKE. A “single day” is measured from the time the Fund calculates its net asset value (“NAV”) to the time of the Fund’s next NAV calculation.

The Fund will enter into one or more swap agreements with major global financial institutions for a specified period ranging from a day to more than one year whereby the Fund and the global financial institution will agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on NKE. The gross return to be exchanged or "swapped" between the parties is calculated with respect to a "notional amount," e.g., the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount representing NKE. The Adviser attempts to consistently apply leverage to increase the Fund’s exposure to -200% of NKE, and expects to rebalance the Fund’s holdings daily to maintain such exposure. As a result of its investment strategies, the Fund will be concentrated in the industry assigned to NKE (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets in investments that provide inverse leveraged exposure to the industry assigned to NKE). As of the date of this prospectus, NKE is assigned to the retail industry.

Additionally, the Fund may invest between 40-80% of the Fund’s portfolio depending on the amount of collateral required by the Fund’s counterparties in (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) short term bond ETFs and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by businesses that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality (“Collateral Investments”).

Nike, Inc. designs, develops, markets and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services worldwide. NKE is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Information provided to or filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Nike, Inc. pursuant to the Exchange Act can be located by reference to the Securities and Exchange Commission file number 001-34756 through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, information regarding Nike, Inc. may be obtained from other sources including, but not limited to, press releases, newspaper articles and other publicly disseminated documents.

The Fund has derived all disclosures contained in this document regarding Nike, Inc. from the publicly available documents described above. In connection with the offering of the Fund’s securities, neither the Fund, the Trust nor the Advisor or any of its respective affiliates has participated in the preparation of such documents or made any due diligence inquiry with respect to Nike, Inc. Neither the Fund, the Trust nor the Advisor or any of its respective affiliates makes any representation that such publicly available documents or any other publicly available information regarding Nike, Inc. is accurate or complete. Furthermore, the Fund cannot give any assurance that all events occurring prior to the date hereof (including events that would affect the accuracy or completeness of the publicly available documents described above) that would affect the trading price of NKE have been publicly disclosed. Subsequent disclosure of any such events or the disclosure of or failure to disclose material future events concerning Nike, Inc. could affect the value of the Fund’s investments with respect to NKE and therefore the value of the Fund.

Neither the Trust, the Fund nor any of its respective affiliates makes any representation to you as to the performance of NKE.

Read More

NKEQ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NKEQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr -42.2% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NKEQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NKEQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NKEQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NKEQ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NKEQ Category Low Category High NKEQ % Rank
Net Assets 500 K N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NKEQ % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

NKEQ - Expenses

Operational Fees

NKEQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.57% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.95% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

NKEQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

NKEQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NKEQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

NKEQ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NKEQ Category Low Category High NKEQ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NKEQ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NKEQ Category Low Category High NKEQ % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NKEQ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

NKEQ - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

