The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to seek to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by RAFI Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider”). The Index consists of U.S. equity securities of micro-, small- and mid- capitalization companies that are believed to be value stocks. The Index is based on a mean reversion trading strategy and will generally include stocks whose prices have depreciated below a pre-determined benchmark. The Index Provider has developed two cap-weight market indices that will serve as the benchmarks for the Index. This Index is based on the premise that a depreciated stock price will eventually revert/return to its average price levels.

As noted above, the Index Provider has developed two cap-weight market indices, the Cap-weight 500 Index and the Cap-weight 1000 Index (each an “Underlying Index”, collectively the “Underlying Indices”). These Underlying Indices serve as the starting point for the index construction process. The Underlying Indices will consist of the equity securities of the top 500 U.S. companies or top 1000 U.S. companies, respectively, as ranked by the Index Provider. The Index Provider uses two Underlying Indices in order to have a larger eligible pool of securities which provides greater breadth and diversification to the Index. All securities in the Cap-weight 500 Index are included in the Cap-weight 1000 Index. Securities deleted from the Cap-weight 500 Index that remain on the Cap-weight 1000 Index are eligible for the Index.

The Index Provider, at each annual selection date (last business day of April each year) for the Index, using a look back period of five years, identifies each company that no longer is included in one or both of the Underlying Indices for possible inclusion in the

Index. Generally, the deleted companies will have been removed from an Underlying Index due to a decline in market capitalization relative to the other eligible companies.

The Index Provider next performs a quality screen on each eligible deleted company to determine which companies satisfy the proprietary quality requirement. The quality screen is a signal developed by the Index Provider that is designed to identify companies facing significant financial distress (e.g., bankruptcy) and therefore may not be positioned to revert/return to their historical average stock price level. The quality screen considers the following metrics, which may be amended from time to time:

• debt coverage ratio – the ratio of a company’s income to its debt obligations

• equity issuance – year-over-year growth in adjusted shares outstanding

• debt issuance – year-over-year growth in total debt

• change in leverage – year-over-year change in the ratio of a company’s long-term debt to assets

• total payout – ratio of five years of retained earnings to five years of gross profits

• net payout – five year trailing average of the ratio of net payout (dividends and buybacks) to total assets

The Index Provider then determines a quality score for each company by determining a percentile rank using the six metrics noted above. At selection date, companies that are in the bottom 20% by quality score are excluded from the Index. Generally, eligible deleted companies not falling in the bottom 20% will be included in the Index on an equal-weighted basis.

The quality screen is applied annually, and companies no longer meeting the quality screen will be removed from the Index. Companies removed from the Index will not be eligible for inclusion in the Index for a period of five years from the date they subsequently pass the Quality screen. Companies that are included in the Index but whose market capitalization has risen enough to qualify for inclusion in one or both of the Underlying Indices will be removed from the Index at the next annual selection date. In addition, companies in the Index are held for a maximum period of 5 years, starting from the date they were eligible for inclusion in the Index.

The Index is rebalanced annually, after the close of trading on the last business day in May, based on data at the close of business on the last trading day in April. The Fund is rebalanced in accordance with the Index.

The Fund expects to hold between 100 to 350 companies, with an average portfolio size of 150 companies. As of July 1, 2024, the weighted average market capitalization of the Index is $4.9 billion. These numbers are subject to change based on market activity.

Empowered Funds, LLC dba EA Advisers (“Adviser”) serves as the investment adviser of the Fund. The Adviser uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed funds.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to seek to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index, but may, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund, use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning the Fund may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole.