Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

NFTZ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Defiance Digital Revolution ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Dustin Lewellyn

Fund Description

The Fund will not invest in cryptocurrencies directly or through the use of derivatives. The Fund also will not invest in initial coin offerings. The Fund may, however, have indirect exposure to cryptocurrencies by virtue of its investments in operating companies that use one or more cryptocurrencies as part of their business activities or that hold cryptocurrencies. Because the Fund will not invest directly in any cryptocurrency, it will not track price movements of any cryptocurrency.
The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.
The Index is a rules-based index that consists of the common stock (or depositary receipts) of companies (i) that earn a majority of their revenue from activities in the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystems or (ii) with exposure to the NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) ecosystem (collectively, “Digital Revolution Companies”). The Index may include companies in both developed and emerging markets.
Companies eligible for inclusion based on their activities in the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystems are those that derive a majority of their revenue from any of the following segments:
Crypto Asset Management & Trading Companies
 The operation of cryptocurrency investment products, asset management products, or trading products (but not the cryptocurrency investment, asset management, or trading products themselves)
Crypto Banking, Payments and Services Companies The operation of cryptocurrency banking, payments, or custodial services
Crypto Mining Companies Cryptocurrency mining operations
Crypto Mining Hardware Companies The provision of hardware and equipment necessary for mining cryptocurrency
Blockchain Technology Companies Companies providing software, technology licenses, and consulting services around blockchain technology and distributed ledger technology
Companies eligible for inclusion based on their exposure to the NFT ecosystem are those companies that have publicly disclosed through regulatory filings (e.g., Form 10-K, 10-Q, 20-F, and 8-K filings), quarterly earnings reports, company presentations or official earnings conference call transcripts either that they (i) currently operate services for the issuance, creation, and commercialization of NFTs and/or (ii) invest in or fund, or will invest in or fund, internal or external projects targeting the issuance, creation, and commercialization of NFTs that are of material importance to such company. Examples of the above activities include an e-commerce company announcing that it will begin to support the sale of NFTs, an online video production service announcing that it will enable users to claim ownership of a video by linking it to an NFT, a toy company announcing that it will sell digital art related to a toy brand as an NFT, and a digital sports entertainment company announcing that it will be selling digital sports memorabilia as NFTs.
Companies that have made such public announcements through regulatory filings or other official communications are included in the Index because such announcements are an indication of the significance of such NFT-related activities to the company’s current or future activities. However, because NFTs are an emerging technology, the Index is expected to initially consist of companies whose activities in the NFT ecosystem comprise a smaller portion of their revenues, profits, or investments relative to other activities or industries in which they engage. There can be no guarantee that a company’s activities in the NFT ecosystem will become significant for the company or that its economic fortunes will be tied to such activities in the future.
Companies with activities in the NFT ecosystem, including those that own or create NFTs but have not made public announcements of such activities are not included in the Index.
The Index does not include, and the Fund will not invest directly in, NFTs or private or public funds that invest in NFTs; rather, the Index includes the common stock (or depositary receipts) of companies with exposure to the NFT ecosystem, such as by providing services related to NFTs and/or directly owning NFTs. Because the Fund will not invest directly in NFTs or private or public funds that invest in NFTs, the Fund will not track price movements of any individual or collection of NFTs.
The Index is comprised of Digital Revolution Companies identified by BITA GmbH, the Fund’s index provider (the “Index Provider”), based on extensive research that includes reviews of public company filings, press releases, and other industry-specific information sources.
A “blockchain” is a digital series of records stored across a decentralized network that uses cryptography to create a secure and verified history of transactions. The decentralized nature of a blockchain utilizes and relies on multiple “nodes” to continuously update and certify the accuracy of information in the chain, mitigating the risks associated with centralized networks, where a single source can be tampered with to change information across a network. Blockchain technology can be used to record transactions involving tangible, intangible, and digital assets, and a blockchain may be constrained to certain users or companies or open to the public. Certain blockchains track records associated with “non-fungible tokens” or “NFTs”, which act like a certificate of authenticity for a digital record. NFTs may be purchased, sold, or held as an original digital collectible for items such as digital art, music, videos, or other electronic content.
Blockchain networks may also be used to track the purchase, sale, or exchange of cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies are a form of digital currency that can be used to purchase goods or services from certain vendors or can be purchased or sold like an investment asset. Cryptocurrencies generally rely on a blockchain to maintain the integrity of their transaction histories, and new amounts of a cryptocurrency are added to the available supply based on the completion of certain complex mathematical problems — a process known as cryptocurrency “mining”.
To be included in the Index, an Index component must meet the Index’s investibility and liquidity requirements, including a market capitalization greater than or equal to US$75 million. The Index may include small-, mid-, and large-capitalization companies.
The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly after the close of business on the third Friday of each March, June, September, and December, based on data as of the first Friday of the applicable month. At the time of each reconstitution and rebalance of the Index, the Index constituents are market capitalization-weighted, subject to a maximum weight of 4% per issuer and a minimum weight of 0.5%. Any excess or shortage of weight due to the maximum or minimum thresholds, respectively, will be reallocated proportionally to/from the unaffected securities. However, new initial public offerings (“IPOs”) that meet the Index’s eligibility requirements may be added on a “fast-entry basis” in between reconstitution dates. In addition to the quarterly reconstitutions, new IPOs are reviewed on a monthly basis for fast-entry addition on the first calendar day of each month, and may be added after the close of business on the tenth business day of such month. IPOs are eligible for inclusion if they have a market capitalization greater than or equal to US$5 billion. Fast-entry additions are market-capitalization weighted. Index constituents will be removed from the Index at the time of a reconstitution if they fail to meet the eligibility requirements.
As of March 31, 2022, the Index was composed of 37 constituents. The Index is expected to have significant exposure to non-U.S. currencies and countries outside the United States, including Canada, from time to time. Additionally, the Index is expected to have significant exposure to companies in the financial and information technology sectors, as well as small-capitalization companies. The Index was established in 2021 and is owned and maintained by the Index Provider. The Index Provider partnered with the Fund’s investment adviser to co-develop the methodology used to determine the securities included in the Index.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.
Read More

NFTZ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NFTZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -42.7% 29.0% 70.80%
1 Yr N/A -50.5% 60.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* 4.5% 39.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 29.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 6.4% 24.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NFTZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -78.5% 59.2% N/A
2021 N/A -63.4% 154.1% N/A
2020 N/A -3.0% 63.7% N/A
2019 N/A -49.7% 16.4% N/A
2018 N/A -17.3% 83.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NFTZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -46.2% 29.0% 98.34%
1 Yr N/A -50.5% 68.9% N/A
3 Yr N/A* 4.5% 39.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 6.4% 24.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NFTZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -78.5% 59.2% N/A
2021 N/A -63.4% 154.1% N/A
2020 N/A -3.0% 63.7% N/A
2019 N/A -49.7% 16.4% N/A
2018 N/A -17.3% 83.6% N/A

NFTZ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NFTZ Category Low Category High NFTZ % Rank
Net Assets 5 M 1.01 M 57.9 B 88.81%
Number of Holdings 32 1 462 59.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.82 M 2.68 K 35 B 63.79%
Weighting of Top 10 46.04% 6.3% 100.0% 62.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Funko Inc 5.07%
  2. Nexon Co Ltd 5.06%
  3. NAVER Corp 4.82%
  4. Kakao Corp 4.70%
  5. International Business Machines Corp 4.62%
  6. Cloudflare Inc 4.56%
  7. Block Inc 4.51%
  8. eBay Inc 4.48%
  9. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 4.21%
  10. Wemade Co Ltd 4.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NFTZ % Rank
Stocks 		99.32% 0.00% 116.59% 52.52%
Cash 		0.68% -16.60% 100.00% 46.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.79% 30.70%
Other 		0.00% -1.44% 30.69% 36.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 29.50%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.85% 33.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NFTZ % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 31.97%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 87.50%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 24.65% 46.15%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 52.26% 41.35%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 70.95% 66.59%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.06% 4.57%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 8.61% 31.01%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 96.76% 87.26%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 36.89% 42.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 36.75% 4.33%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 45.90% 36.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NFTZ % Rank
US 		72.47% 0.00% 106.47% 86.09%
Non US 		26.84% 0.00% 99.29% 10.55%

NFTZ - Expenses

Operational Fees

NFTZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.08% 2.97% 49.64%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.95% 42.03%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 6.54%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

NFTZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NFTZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NFTZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.69% 284.00% 16.51%

NFTZ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NFTZ Category Low Category High NFTZ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 21.03% 44.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NFTZ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NFTZ Category Low Category High NFTZ % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% 68.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NFTZ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NFTZ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dustin Lewellyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.

Ernesto Tong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.

Anand Desai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 32.27 5.94 1.25

