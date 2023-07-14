Home
Trending ETFs
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

9.8%

1 yr return

17.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

21.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.4%

Net Assets

$112 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.0
$41.05
$48.14

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

NFTY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.95%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Feb 14, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    1150002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jon Erickson

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and is developed, maintained and sponsored by NSE Indices Limited (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider makes all decisions on additions and deletions of companies comprising the Index.According to the Index Provider, the Index is designed to track the performance of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian securities listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (“NSE”) by investing in all of the components of the NIFTY 50 (the “Benchmark Index”). The Benchmark Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies (weighted by free float market capitalization) whose equity securities trade in the Indian securities markets, and is designed to reflect the overall conditions of the Indian equity market as well as the Indian economy. The Index includes the same 50 stocks included in the Benchmark Index but gives each an equal weight. According to the Index Provider, while the Index rebalances quarterly and reconstitutes semi-annually, throughout the year, off-cycle rebalancing and reconstitution of the Index may be initiated in case any of the Index constituents ceases to form part of the Benchmark Index due to suspension or delisting. The Index may be composed of emerging market companies, securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies and companies with various market capitalizations.The Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted semi-annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. According to the Index Provider, an unscheduled Index reconstitution may be undertaken if an Index constituent becomes subject to a merger, spin-off or delisting; or in specific cases of capital restructuring which may result in a change in the stock price of a constituent company. An unscheduled Index reconstitution may also be undertaken, at the discretion of the Index Provider, due to adverse regulatory findings or actions against a constituent company by the Indian securities markets or other regulatory and/or government agencies. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 50 securities and the Fund had significant investments in financial companies and Indian issuers, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

NFTY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NFTY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% 3.3% 18.0% 26.09%
1 Yr 17.3% -10.7% 18.3% 8.70%
3 Yr 21.4%* -3.0% 25.8% 13.04%
5 Yr 7.4%* -9.8% 9.3% 21.74%
10 Yr 6.8%* 0.0% 12.5% 45.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NFTY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.5% -36.8% -3.5% 4.35%
2021 12.6% 1.0% 20.2% 21.74%
2020 3.2% -0.1% 6.1% 82.61%
2019 0.1% -5.9% 3.2% 68.18%
2018 -0.3% -8.9% -0.3% 5.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NFTY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.3% -19.7% 11.5% 65.22%
1 Yr 0.9% -10.7% 11.9% 52.17%
3 Yr 7.6%* -5.8% 15.5% 73.91%
5 Yr 6.8%* -9.8% 8.3% 19.05%
10 Yr 7.0%* -0.2% 12.7% 61.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NFTY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.5% -36.8% -3.5% 4.35%
2021 12.6% 1.0% 20.2% 21.74%
2020 3.2% -0.1% 6.1% 82.61%
2019 0.1% -5.9% 3.2% 68.18%
2018 -0.3% -8.9% -0.3% 5.00%

NFTY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NFTY Category Low Category High NFTY % Rank
Net Assets 112 M 6.6 M 5.13 B 86.96%
Number of Holdings 53 18 474 78.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.2 M 3.11 M 2.3 B 95.65%
Weighting of Top 10 24.91% 12.4% 75.7% 95.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. INDUSIND BANK LTD /INR/ 2.08%
  2. JSW STEEL LTD /INR/ 2.06%
  3. HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LTD /INR/ 2.05%
  4. NESTLE INDIA LTD /INR/ 2.05%
  5. RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD /INR/ 2.05%
  6. HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD /INR/ 2.04%
  7. ICICI BANK LTD /INR/ 2.03%
  8. INFOSYS LTD /INR/ /NSDL/ 2.03%
  9. AXIS BANK LTD /INR/ 2.03%
  10. DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES /INR/ 2.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NFTY % Rank
Stocks 		104.43% 93.28% 104.43% 4.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 43.48%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 3.14% 47.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 43.48%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 47.83%
Cash 		-4.43% -4.43% 5.11% 100.00%

NFTY - Expenses

Operational Fees

NFTY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.19% 2.24% 69.57%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.19% 1.25% 60.87%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 30.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.20% N/A

Sales Fees

NFTY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.25% 5.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NFTY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NFTY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 10.73% 67.00% 66.67%

NFTY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NFTY Category Low Category High NFTY % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.15% 0.00% 9.03% 17.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NFTY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NFTY Category Low Category High NFTY % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.95% -1.69% 1.15% 17.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NFTY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NFTY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2012

10.3

10.3%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2012

10.3

10.3%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2012

10.3

10.3%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2012

10.3

10.3%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2012

10.3

10.3%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.41 21.34 9.91 11.3

