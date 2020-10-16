Welcome to Dividend.com
iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF

etf
NEAR
Dividend policy
None
Price as of:
$50.12 +0.0 +0%
primary theme
U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration
NEAR - Snapshot

Vitals

  • YTD Return -0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return 2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return 1.8%
  • Net Assets $5.39 B
  • Holdings in Top 10 17.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.12
$45.53
$50.41

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio 0.25%

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover 58.00%

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Ultrashort Bond

NEAR - Performance

NEAR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    iShares
  • Inception Date
    Sep 25, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    107600000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Radell

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade fixed-income securities. Under normal circumstances, the effective duration of its portfolio is expected to be one year or less, as calculated by the management team. It is an actively managed exchange-traded fund ("ETF") that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.

NEAR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NEAR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -8.6% 1.7% 77.14%
1 Yr 1.6% -8.6% 5.3% 58.49%
3 Yr 2.2%* -1.3% 3.0% 39.79%
5 Yr 1.8%* 0.3% 3.1% 36.59%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 2.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NEAR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 0.8% -0.3% 2.5% 26.67%
2018 -0.5% -2.5% 0.4% 60.12%
2017 -0.1% -1.8% 100.0% 83.55%
2016 0.3% -1.0% 1.3% 57.94%
2015 0.0% -2.6% 0.0% 1.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NEAR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -8.6% 1.7% 77.14%
1 Yr 1.6% -8.6% 5.3% 54.72%
3 Yr 2.2%* -1.3% 3.0% 38.22%
5 Yr 1.8%* 0.3% 3.1% 35.98%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 2.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NEAR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 0.8% -0.3% 2.5% 28.72%
2018 -0.5% -51.1% 2.0% 64.88%
2017 -0.1% -1.8% 2.7% 84.87%
2016 0.3% -1.0% 2.9% 61.11%
2015 0.0% -2.6% 1.9% 10.83%

NEAR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NEAR Category Low Category High NEAR % Rank
Net Assets 5.39 B 24.8 K 21.4 B 19.35%
Number of Holdings 346 4 1794 37.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 920 M -1.5 B 12.8 B 18.52%
Weighting of Top 10 17.12% 0.0% 100.0% 57.01%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Japan(Govt Of) 0% 1.62%
  2. Charter Communications Operating, LLC/Charter Communications Operating Capi 1.30%
  3. B.A.T. Capital Corporation 2.76% 1.25%
  4. Santander UK Group Holdings plc 2.88% 1.18%
  5. Cigna Corporation 3.2% 1.11%
  6. Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A 0.75% 1.11%
  7. GE Capital International Funding Company Unlimited Company 2.34% 1.00%
  8. Volkswagen Group of America Finance LLC 2.9% 0.98%
  9. Dupont De Nemours Inc 0.99% 0.89%
  10. Bayer US Finance LLC 3% 0.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NEAR % Rank
Bonds 		76.06% 0.00% 100.00% 54.84%
Cash 		21.33% -0.14% 100.00% 42.59%
Convertible Bonds 		2.03% 0.00% 13.88% 51.85%
Stocks 		0.58% 0.00% 25.93% 0.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.08% 80.09%
Other 		0.00% -13.57% 16.96% 82.41%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NEAR % Rank
Corporate 		51.25% 0.00% 99.07% 24.54%
Securitized 		25.19% 0.00% 95.79% 48.61%
Cash & Equivalents 		21.69% 0.00% 100.00% 35.19%
Government 		1.87% 0.00% 100.00% 56.48%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 17.00% 81.48%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 83.86% 93.06%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NEAR % Rank
US 		56.20% 0.00% 100.00% 56.94%
Non US 		19.86% 0.00% 70.15% 24.07%

NEAR - Expenses

Operational Fees

NEAR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.25% 0.08% 3.37% 89.27%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.19% 49.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

NEAR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 3.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NEAR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NEAR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 58.00% 0.00% 303.00% 44.22%

NEAR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NEAR Category Low Category High NEAR % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.83% 0.00% 3.97% 3.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NEAR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NEAR Category Low Category High NEAR % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.73% -0.01% 3.48% 11.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NEAR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Daily Annually

Dividend Payout History

NEAR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Radell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 25, 2013

7.02

7.0%

Scott Radell has been employed as managing director and portfolio manager with BlackRock Investment Management LLC and BlackRock Financial Advisers (formerly, Barclays Global Fund Advisors) and its predecessors since 2009. Mr. Radell served as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Fund Advisors and its affiliates since 2004. Radell was a credit strategist from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a CoreAlpha Bond Portfolio Manager and prior to that he was employed by Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a credit analyst from 1996 to 2003.

Thomas Musmanno

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 25, 2013

7.02

7.0%

Thomas Musmanno has been a Managing Director of BlackRock Fund Advisors since 2010. Prior to that, Mr. Musmanno was Director of BFA from 2006 to 2009 and Director of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, L.P. from 2004 to 2006, vice president of Merrill Lynch from 1996 to 2004, derivatives and structured products specialist with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers from 2000 to 2006 and a portfolio manager with MLIM from 1996 to 2006.Mr. Musmanno has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since 2013. Musmanno holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 30.77 5.47 4.64

