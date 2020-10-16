Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Compare NEAR to Popular U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration Funds and ETFs
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
$9.99
0.00%
$17.87 B
2.41%
$0.24
-0.30%
0.34%
The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade fixed-income securities. Under normal circumstances, the effective duration of its portfolio is expected to be one year or less, as calculated by the management team. It is an actively managed exchange-traded fund ("ETF") that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.
|Period
|NEAR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.3%
|-8.6%
|1.7%
|77.14%
|1 Yr
|1.6%
|-8.6%
|5.3%
|58.49%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-1.3%
|3.0%
|39.79%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|0.3%
|3.1%
|36.59%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|2.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NEAR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|0.8%
|-0.3%
|2.5%
|26.67%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-2.5%
|0.4%
|60.12%
|2017
|-0.1%
|-1.8%
|100.0%
|83.55%
|2016
|0.3%
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|57.94%
|2015
|0.0%
|-2.6%
|0.0%
|1.67%
|Period
|NEAR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.3%
|-8.6%
|1.7%
|77.14%
|1 Yr
|1.6%
|-8.6%
|5.3%
|54.72%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-1.3%
|3.0%
|38.22%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|0.3%
|3.1%
|35.98%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|2.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NEAR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|0.8%
|-0.3%
|2.5%
|28.72%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-51.1%
|2.0%
|64.88%
|2017
|-0.1%
|-1.8%
|2.7%
|84.87%
|2016
|0.3%
|-1.0%
|2.9%
|61.11%
|2015
|0.0%
|-2.6%
|1.9%
|10.83%
|NEAR
|Category Low
|Category High
|NEAR % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.39 B
|24.8 K
|21.4 B
|19.35%
|Number of Holdings
|346
|4
|1794
|37.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|920 M
|-1.5 B
|12.8 B
|18.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.12%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|57.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NEAR % Rank
|Bonds
|76.06%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|54.84%
|Cash
|21.33%
|-0.14%
|100.00%
|42.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.03%
|0.00%
|13.88%
|51.85%
|Stocks
|0.58%
|0.00%
|25.93%
|0.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|80.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.57%
|16.96%
|82.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NEAR % Rank
|Corporate
|51.25%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|24.54%
|Securitized
|25.19%
|0.00%
|95.79%
|48.61%
|Cash & Equivalents
|21.69%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|35.19%
|Government
|1.87%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|56.48%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.00%
|81.48%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.86%
|93.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NEAR % Rank
|US
|56.20%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|56.94%
|Non US
|19.86%
|0.00%
|70.15%
|24.07%
|NEAR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.25%
|0.08%
|3.37%
|89.27%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|49.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|NEAR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|3.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NEAR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NEAR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|58.00%
|0.00%
|303.00%
|44.22%
|NEAR
|Category Low
|Category High
|NEAR % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.83%
|0.00%
|3.97%
|3.67%
|NEAR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|NEAR
|Category Low
|Category High
|NEAR % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.73%
|-0.01%
|3.48%
|11.06%
|NEAR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Daily
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Sep 08, 2020
|$0.047
|Aug 07, 2020
|$0.052
|Jul 08, 2020
|$0.061
|Jun 05, 2020
|$0.070
|May 07, 2020
|$0.081
|Apr 07, 2020
|$0.093
|Mar 06, 2020
|$0.096
|Feb 07, 2020
|$0.102
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.103
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.100
|Nov 07, 2019
|$0.111
|Oct 07, 2019
|$0.106
|Sep 09, 2019
|$0.112
|Aug 07, 2019
|$0.115
|Jul 08, 2019
|$0.115
|Jun 07, 2019
|$0.120
|May 07, 2019
|$0.119
|Apr 05, 2019
|$0.118
|Mar 07, 2019
|$0.120
|Feb 07, 2019
|$0.111
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.091
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.101
|Nov 07, 2018
|$0.110
|Oct 05, 2018
|$0.101
|Sep 10, 2018
|$0.106
|Aug 07, 2018
|$0.100
|Jul 09, 2018
|$0.101
|Jun 07, 2018
|$0.093
|May 07, 2018
|$0.087
|Apr 06, 2018
|$0.082
|Mar 07, 2018
|$0.075
|Feb 07, 2018
|$0.075
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.057
|Dec 07, 2017
|$0.070
|Nov 07, 2017
|$0.067
|Oct 06, 2017
|$0.068
|Sep 08, 2017
|$0.070
|Aug 07, 2017
|$0.068
|Jul 10, 2017
|$0.067
|Jun 07, 2017
|$0.063
|May 05, 2017
|$0.061
|Apr 07, 2017
|$0.059
|Mar 07, 2017
|$0.059
|Feb 07, 2017
|$0.053
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.040
|Dec 07, 2016
|$0.049
|Nov 07, 2016
|$0.047
|Oct 07, 2016
|$0.049
|Sep 08, 2016
|$0.054
|Aug 05, 2016
|$0.049
|Jul 08, 2016
|$0.047
|Jun 07, 2016
|$0.043
|May 06, 2016
|$0.040
|Apr 07, 2016
|$0.036
|Mar 07, 2016
|$0.040
|Feb 05, 2016
|$0.042
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.029
|Dec 07, 2015
|$0.038
|Nov 06, 2015
|$0.039
|Oct 07, 2015
|$0.037
|Sep 08, 2015
|$0.037
|Aug 07, 2015
|$0.036
|Jul 08, 2015
|$0.033
|Jun 05, 2015
|$0.035
|May 07, 2015
|$0.034
|Apr 08, 2015
|$0.035
|Mar 06, 2015
|$0.039
|Feb 06, 2015
|$0.033
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.032
|Dec 05, 2014
|$0.035
|Nov 07, 2014
|$0.034
|Oct 07, 2014
|$0.030
|Sep 08, 2014
|$0.036
|Aug 07, 2014
|$0.038
|Jul 08, 2014
|$0.038
|Jun 06, 2014
|$0.035
|May 07, 2014
|$0.037
|Apr 07, 2014
|$0.037
|Mar 07, 2014
|$0.040
|Feb 07, 2014
|$0.035
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.005
|Dec 06, 2013
|$0.035
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 25, 2013
7.02
7.0%
Scott Radell has been employed as managing director and portfolio manager with BlackRock Investment Management LLC and BlackRock Financial Advisers (formerly, Barclays Global Fund Advisors) and its predecessors since 2009. Mr. Radell served as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Fund Advisors and its affiliates since 2004. Radell was a credit strategist from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a CoreAlpha Bond Portfolio Manager and prior to that he was employed by Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a credit analyst from 1996 to 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 25, 2013
7.02
7.0%
Thomas Musmanno has been a Managing Director of BlackRock Fund Advisors since 2010. Prior to that, Mr. Musmanno was Director of BFA from 2006 to 2009 and Director of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, L.P. from 2004 to 2006, vice president of Merrill Lynch from 1996 to 2004, derivatives and structured products specialist with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers from 2000 to 2006 and a portfolio manager with MLIM from 1996 to 2006.Mr. Musmanno has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since 2013. Musmanno holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|30.77
|5.47
|4.64
