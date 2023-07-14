Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets in dividend-paying exchange-traded equity securities, which include common stocks and preferred securities. Companies in certain economic sectors of the market have historically provided higher dividend yields than companies in other sectors and industries. As a result, given the Fund’s focus on dividend-paying securities, the Fund may, from time to time, have a greater exposure to these higher dividend-yield sectors and industries than the broad equity market. The Fund defines dividend-paying equities as equity securities that have paid a dividend within the trailing twelve months and/or announced a dividend to be paid in the next twelve months at the time of purchase.

The Fund may invest in small-, mid- and large-cap companies. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in exchange-traded American Depositary Receipts (“ ADRs ”) and common stocks of non-U.S. issuers that are listed and trade on a foreign exchange contemporaneously with Fund shares.

Non-Transparent ETF with Proxy Portfolio Structure . The Fund is a type of exchange-traded fund (“ ETF ”). Unlike traditional ETFs, however, which generally publish their portfolio holdings on a daily basis, the Fund discloses a portfolio transparency substitute—the “ Proxy Portfolio ”— and certain related information about the relative performance of the