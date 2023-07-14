Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

NDVG | Active ETF

$26.48

$8.3 M

1.38%

$0.37

0.64%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.7%

1 yr return

13.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$8.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.5
$22.06
$26.48

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

NDVG | Active ETF

$26.48

$8.3 M

1.38%

$0.37

0.64%

NDVG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 04, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    David Park

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets in dividend-paying exchange-traded equity securities, which include common stocks and preferred securities. Companies in certain economic sectors of the market have historically provided higher dividend yields than companies in other sectors and industries. As a result, given the Fund’s focus on dividend-paying securities, the Fund may, from time to time, have a greater exposure to these higher dividend-yield sectors and industries than the broad equity market. The Fund defines dividend-paying equities as equity securities that have paid a dividend within the trailing twelve months and/or announced a dividend to be paid in the next twelve months at the time of purchase.
The Fund may invest in small-, mid- and large-cap companies. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in exchange-traded American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and common stocks of non-U.S. issuers that are listed and trade on a foreign exchange contemporaneously with Fund shares.
Non-Transparent ETF with Proxy Portfolio Structure. The Fund is a type of exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). Unlike traditional ETFs, however, which generally publish their portfolio holdings on a daily basis, the Fund discloses a portfolio transparency substitute—the “Proxy Portfolio”— and certain related information about the relative performance of the  
Proxy Portfolio and the Fund’s actual portfolio (“Actual Portfolio”) holdings (the “Proxy Portfolio Disclosures”), which are intended to help keep the market price of the Fund’s shares trading at or close to the underlying net asset value (“NAV”) per share of the Fund. While the Proxy Portfolio includes some of the Fund’s holdings, it is not the Fund’s Actual Portfolio, and the Fund will not disclose the daily holdings of the Actual Portfolio. Although the Fund seeks to benefit from keeping its portfolio information secret, market participants may attempt to use the Proxy Portfolio to identify the Fund’s trading strategy, which if successful, could result in such market participants engaging in certain predatory trading practices that may have the potential to harm the Fund and its shareholders. The Fund’s exemptive relief limits the types of securities in which the Fund can invest, which may constrain the Fund’s ability to implement its investment strategies. The Fund is actively managed and does not intend to track an index.  
Read More

NDVG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NDVG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -51.8% 22.1% 93.06%
1 Yr 13.5% -58.9% 46.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NDVG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NDVG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 94.21%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NDVG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

NDVG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NDVG Category Low Category High NDVG % Rank
Net Assets 8.3 M 177 K 1.21 T 97.55%
Number of Holdings 40 2 4154 85.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.78 M 1.74 K 270 B 97.03%
Weighting of Top 10 35.82% 1.8% 100.0% 26.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.18%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.34%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.53%
  4. Motorola Solutions Inc 3.44%
  5. Broadcom Inc 3.42%
  6. Linde PLC 3.15%
  7. Accenture PLC 2.89%
  8. Prologis Inc 2.77%
  9. JPMorgan Chase Co 2.76%
  10. Mastercard Inc 2.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NDVG % Rank
Stocks 		99.20% 0.00% 130.24% 56.29%
Cash 		0.80% -102.29% 100.00% 41.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 56.71%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 56.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 54.63%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 54.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NDVG % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 12.54%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 5.39%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 57.21%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 50.21%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 41.95%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 69.05%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 69.61%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 90.20%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 76.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 68.63%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 12.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NDVG % Rank
US 		99.20% 0.00% 127.77% 65.84%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 28.77%

NDVG - Expenses

Operational Fees

NDVG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.64% 0.01% 2.95% 59.32%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.00% 70.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

NDVG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NDVG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NDVG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 18.81%

NDVG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NDVG Category Low Category High NDVG % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.38% 0.00% 19.15% 22.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NDVG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NDVG Category Low Category High NDVG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 4.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NDVG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NDVG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Park

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 04, 2021

0.82

0.8%

David Park joined Santa Barbara Asset Management in 2011. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Park was an Equity Analyst at HighMark Capital Management, focusing on consumer, technology, telecom and industrials. Preceding this, he held several positions in finance and transactions as a Manager for M&A Transaction Support at Ernst & Young, Senior Analyst at Move, Inc. and as a Senior Associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Park received a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles and an MBA from New York University, Leonard N. Stern School of Business. Mr. Park holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Certified Public Accountant.

David Chalupnik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 04, 2021

0.82

0.8%

David oversees all portfolio management activities for Nuveen’s actively managed U.S. equities strategies. He is the lead portfolio manager for several core and value-focused equities strategies and related institutional portfolios. David also manages several Santa Barbara Asset Management Dividend Growth strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2002, David served as chief investment officer for Duff & Phelps Investment Management Company. David was also head of the equity investment division of Allstate Insurance Company. He began working in the investment industry in 1984. David graduated with a B.S. in Commerce and an M.B.A. from DePaul University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

