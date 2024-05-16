Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Anydrus Advantage ETF

ETF
NDOW
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.2284 -0.02 -0.08%
primary theme
N/A
NDOW (ETF)

Anydrus Advantage ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.2284 -0.02 -0.08%
primary theme
N/A
NDOW (ETF)

Anydrus Advantage ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.2284 -0.02 -0.08%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 05/16/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Anydrus Advantage ETF

NDOW | ETF

$25.23

-

0.00%

2.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.2
$25.13
$25.25

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 05/16/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Anydrus Advantage ETF

NDOW | ETF

$25.23

-

0.00%

2.10%

NDOW - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Anydrus Advantage ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Collaborative Investment Series Trust
  • Inception Date
    May 14, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a combination of equity securities, fixed income securities and ETFs (“Underlying Funds”) representing a broad range of asset classes. The Fund seeks to provide attractive risk adjusted returns over market cycles by investing in a broadly diversified portfolio. In doing so, the Fund seeks to provide investors with 1) reduced correlation to U.S. only stock and bond market movements, and 2) multiple alternative return sources that are independent from traditional U.S. stock and bond markets. A complementary strategy to holding a diverse asset-based portfolio is the fund manager's use of opportunistic selection of individual securities to hold within the selected asset class mix.

The Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests each primarily invest in (1) equity securities of domestic, foreign, and emerging market issuers, (2) U.S. fixed income securities, (3) real estate investment trusts, (4) master-limited partnerships, (5) agency and mortgage-backed securities, (6) managed futures contracts or (7) physical commodities. The Fund may also invest in money market funds depending on market conditions. Underlying Funds that invest in equity securities may do so without regard to market capitalization and may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). Fixed income Underlying Funds may invest fixed income securities of any maturity or credit quality including non-investment grade fixed income securities, commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds that are rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or similarly by another rating agency.

The Fund may also invest directly in individual equity securities without regard to capitalization and individual bonds from issuers of any credit quality or maturity, including high yield or “junk” bonds. The Fund considers an emerging market country to include any country that is (1) generally recognized to be an emerging market country by the international financial community, including the World Bank; (2) classified by the United Nations as a developing country; or (3) included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

The Fund has flexibility to invest in a broad range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes in the U.S. and other markets throughout the world. The Fund’s adviser invests the Fund’s assets, either directly or through Underlying Funds, in accordance with the following investment exposure ranges:

Equity Securities 30% to 70%
Fixed Income Securities 30% to 70%
Alternative Assets 0% to 30%
Cash/Money Market Funds 0% to 30%

The adviser utilizes rules-based, quantitative systems combined with discretionary analysis to measure market risk and selects the underlying assets to buy and sell for the Fund. The Fund’s investment adviser will manage the Fund’s portfolio using an investment process that analyzes fundamental, market-related, technical and statistical attributes of eligible securities to assess total return potential. 

The Fund may hedge up to 10% of its portfolio by investing in futures contracts on equity indexes, U.S. and foreign sovereign bonds, commodities or volatility indexes.

Through these actions, the Adviser seeks to provide favorable returns relative to standard benchmarks on both an absolute total return as well as on a risk-adjusted return basis. 

Read More

NDOW - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NDOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NDOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NDOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NDOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NDOW - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NDOW Category Low Category High NDOW % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NDOW % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

NDOW - Expenses

Operational Fees

NDOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.10% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.25% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

NDOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

NDOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NDOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

NDOW - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NDOW Category Low Category High NDOW % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NDOW Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NDOW Category Low Category High NDOW % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NDOW Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

NDOW - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×