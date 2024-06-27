To pursue its goals, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in fixed and floating rate investment-grade bonds and other debt securities issued by domestic and foreign governments, corporate entities, and trusts. These may include mortgage- and asset-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), and credit risk transfer securities. The Fund considers debt securities to be investment grade if, at the time of investment, they are rated within the four highest categories by at least one independent credit rating agency or, if unrated, are determined by the Portfolio Managers to be of comparable quality.

The Portfolio Managers monitor market and industry trends and consider a combination of proprietary and third-party qualitative and quantitative factors. Internally generated data is produced by specialty sector investment teams and is derived from a variety of sources (e.g., financial and economic data, company disclosed data, market data, discussions with company management), which informs asset allocation decisions. If particular sectors of the bond market appear relatively inexpensive, the Portfolio Managers may increase the Fund’s exposure in those sectors and decrease exposure in other sectors. The Portfolio Managers look for securities that appear under-priced compared to securities of similar structure and credit quality. The Fund may sell securities if the Portfolio Managers find an opportunity they believe is more compelling or if the Portfolio Managers’ outlook on the investment or the market changes.