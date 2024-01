The Fund seeks to achieve its goal primarily through a strategy of writing collateralized put options on U.S. indices, including the S&P 500® Index and other indices in the S&P 500® suite of indices, and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund attempts to generate returns through the receipt of option premiums from selling puts, as well as through investments in fixed income instruments, which collectively are intended to reduce volatility relative to what it would be if the Fund held the underlying equity index on which the options are written. The Fund’s investments in fixed income instruments may be of any duration, may include variable and floating rate instruments, and may include U.S. Treasury securities and other securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities, debt securities issued by corporations or trust entities, cash and cash equivalents, structured notes, mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. The Fund also may invest in money market mutual funds and ETFs.

In a put writing strategy, the Fund (as the seller of the option) receives premiums from the purchaser of the option in exchange for providing the purchaser with the right to sell the underlying instrument to the Fund at a specific price (i.e., the strike price). If the market price of the instrument underlying the option exceeds the strike price, it is anticipated that the option would go unexercised and the Fund would earn the full premium upon the option’s expiration or a portion of the premium upon the option’s early termination. If the market price of the instrument underlying the option drops below the strike price, it is anticipated that the option would be exercised and the Fund would pay the option buyer the difference between the market value of the underlying instrument and the strike price.

As an example, it is anticipated when the Fund writes a put option on the S&P 500 Index at a specific strike price and the S&P 500 goes above that strike price and the option is not exercised (i.e., in a rising market), the premium collected may be less than the S&P 500’s gains depending on the amount of the premium and the S&P 500’s gains. Conversely, it is anticipated when the Fund writes a put option on the S&P 500 Index at a specific strike price and the S&P 500 goes below that strike price and the option is exercised (i.e., in a falling market), the premium collected may offset all or a portion of the S&P 500’s losses depending on the amount of the premium and the S&P 500’s losses. Finally, it is anticipated when the Fund writes a put option on the S&P 500 Index at a specific strike price and the S&P 500 stays at that strike price and the option is not exercised (i.e., in a flat market), the Fund would keep the premium collected.