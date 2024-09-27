To pursue its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies that are tied economically to Japan, including other investment companies that provide investment exposure to such securities. The Fund considers a company to be tied economically to Japan if: (1) the issuer is organized under the laws of Japan or the issuer maintains its principal place of business in Japan; (2) the securities of the issuer are principally listed on Japan’s stock exchanges regardless of the country in which the issuer is organized; or (3) the issuer has at least 50% of its assets in Japan or derives 50% or more of its total revenue from goods and/or services produced or sold in Japan.

The Fund may hold securities of any market capitalization and in any sector. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stock, convertible and preferred stock, and exchange traded funds.

The Portfolio Managers seek to identify high-quality Japanese companies that appear to be positioned for durable growth. The Portfolio Managers will employ a research driven, bottom-up, fundamental approach to stock selection, with a long term perspective that combines both quantitative analysis and qualitative judgment in seeking to identify companies that the Portfolio Managers believe are attractive investment opportunities and have the potential to increase their corporate value. To gain a deep understanding of companies and their respective business environments, the Portfolio Managers may seek to directly and/or collaboratively engage with companies and industry organizations on issues related to, among others, capital management and corporate governance, in seeking to support management and their efforts to enhance shareholder value.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Portfolio Managers use the following three step investment process to identify a potential universe of securities for the Fund: