primary theme
N/A
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$13.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.0
$24.96
$26.01

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

NBJP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Neuberger Berman Japan Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Neuberger Berman
  • Inception Date
    Sep 12, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies that are tied economically to Japan, including other investment companies that provide investment exposure to such securities. The Fund considers a company to be tied economically to Japan if: (1) the issuer is organized under the laws of Japan or the issuer maintains its principal place of business in Japan; (2) the securities of the issuer are principally listed on Japan’s stock exchanges regardless of the country in which the issuer is organized; or (3) the issuer has at least 50% of its assets in Japan or derives 50% or more of its total revenue from goods and/or services produced or sold in Japan.
The Fund may hold securities of any market capitalization and in any sector. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stock, convertible and preferred stock, and exchange traded funds.
The Portfolio Managers seek to identify high-quality Japanese companies that appear to be positioned for durable growth. The Portfolio Managers will employ a research driven, bottom-up, fundamental approach to stock selection, with a long term perspective that combines both quantitative analysis and qualitative judgment in seeking to identify companies that the Portfolio Managers believe are attractive investment opportunities and have the potential to increase their corporate value. To gain a deep understanding of companies and their respective business environments, the Portfolio Managers may seek to directly and/or collaboratively engage with companies and industry organizations on issues related to, among others, capital management and corporate governance, in seeking to support management and their efforts to enhance shareholder value.
In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Portfolio Managers use the following three step investment process to identify a potential universe of securities for the Fund:
1.
Quantitative screening: The Portfolio Managers screen companies based on metrics such as return on equity and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) margins, and further look for companies that they believe are priced lower than the Portfolio Managers’ estimate of their intrinsic value with identifiable reasons for the discount in an attempt to identify what they believe to be high quality companies;
2.
Qualitative business analysis: The Portfolio Managers analyze numerous factors, including but not limited to, management expertise, industry trends, and the strength of a product line or brand as they seek to identify companies that the Portfolio Managers believe have the most durable business models to position themselves for long-term sustainable growth, and have the greatest opportunities for potential value creation for all shareholders. The Portfolio Managers may also seek to engage directly with company management, when appropriate.
3.
Strategic valuation and analysis: The Portfolio Managers evaluate the valuation of the securities identified through the first two steps as they seek to identify high quality companies at attractive valuations.
The Portfolio Managers generate a score for each security in a “Watch List” generated from the above steps to quantify the following factors: (i) business fundamentals, (ii) governance, (iii) environment and social factors, (iv) engagement potential, and (iv) valuations. These scores are then aggregated to generate a single composite score for each security. From the Watch List, the Portfolio Managers seek to construct a well-diversified portfolio across economic sectors with securities selected based upon their proprietary score and an assessment of their risk exposures.
As part of their fundamental investment analysis the Portfolio Managers consider Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors they believe are financially material to individual investments, where applicable. While this analysis is inherently subjective and may be informed by both internally generated and third-party metrics, data and other information, the Portfolio Managers believe that the consideration of financially material ESG factors, alongside traditional financial metrics, may enhance the Fund’s overall investment process. The consideration of ESG factors does not apply to certain instruments, such as certain derivative instruments, other registered investment companies, cash and cash equivalents. The consideration of ESG factors as part of the investment process does not mean that the Fund pursues a specific “impact” or “sustainable” investment strategy.
The Portfolio Managers may reduce or sell a security if they believe it is unattractively valued, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, or when other opportunities appear more attractive.
The Fund will not change its strategy of normally investing at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies that are tied economically to Japan, including other investment companies that provide investment exposure to such securities, without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice. This test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets, market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.
Read More

NBJP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NBJP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NBJP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NBJP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NBJP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NBJP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NBJP Category Low Category High NBJP % Rank
Net Assets 13.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NBJP % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

NBJP - Expenses

Operational Fees

NBJP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.23% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.69% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

NBJP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

NBJP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NBJP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

NBJP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NBJP Category Low Category High NBJP % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NBJP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NBJP Category Low Category High NBJP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NBJP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

NBJP - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

