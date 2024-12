To pursue its goal, the Fund normally invests primarily in equity securities of large-capitalization companies, which it defines as those with a market capitalization within the market capitalization range of the Russell 1000® Growth Index at the time of purchase.

The Portfolio Managers employ a research driven approach to stock selection, with a long term perspective that combines both quantitative analysis and qualitative judgment. The Portfolio Managers generally seek to identify what they believe to be faster-growing companies or quality growth companies with key attributes that may include characteristics such as attractive sales growth, higher earnings visibility, or competitive returns on equity relative to their peers. In doing so, the Portfolio Managers analyze such factors as: balance sheet metrics; profit margin profiles; market share and competitive leadership of the company’s products; sales; cash flow and earnings growth relative to competitors; and market valuation in comparison to a stock’s own historical norms and the stocks of other large-capitalization companies.

As part of their fundamental investment analysis the Portfolio Managers consider Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors they believe are financially material to individual investments, where applicable. While this analysis is inherently subjective and may be informed by both internally generated and third-party metrics, data and other information, the Portfolio Managers believe that the consideration of financially material ESG factors, alongside traditional financial metrics, may enhance the Fund’s overall investment process. The consideration of ESG factors does not apply to certain instruments, such as certain derivative instruments, other registered investment companies, cash and cash equivalents. The consideration of ESG factors as part of the investment process does not mean that the Fund pursues a specific “impact” or “sustainable” investment strategy.

The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that it can invest more of its assets in fewer companies than a diversified fund. Although the Fund invests primarily in domestic stocks, it may also invest in stocks of foreign companies.

The Fund may also use options, including, but not limited to, buying and selling (writing) put and call options on individual stocks, to attempt to enhance returns. The Fund will only sell (write) call options on individual stocks if it simultaneously holds an equivalent position in the stock underlying the option (“covered call option”).

The Fund seeks to reduce risk by investing across many companies, sectors and industries. At times, the Portfolio Managers may emphasize certain sectors or industries that they believe may benefit from market or economic trends.