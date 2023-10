The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in debt securities of real estate companies. These debt securities can be either investment grade or below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”), provided that, at the time of purchase, they are rated at least B by S&P Global Ratings or Moody’s Investor Service (or comparably rated by at least one independent credit rating agency) or, if unrated by either of these, determined by the Portfolio Managers to be of comparable quality. The Fund does not normally continue to hold securities that are in default or have defaulted with respect to the payment of interest or repayment of principal, but may do so depending on market conditions. The Fund may invest in companies across all market capitalizations.

The Portfolio Managers make investment decisions through a fundamental analysis of each company while factoring in economic and market developments to identify regions, countries and/or real estate sectors that they believe may be particularly attractive. The Portfolio Managers review each company’s current financial condition and industry position, as well as economic and market conditions. In doing so, they evaluate the company’s growth potential, earnings estimates and quality of management, as well as other factors. The Fund normally seeks to invest for the long-term, but it may sell securities regardless of how long they have been held if the Portfolio Managers find an opportunity they believe is more compelling, if the Portfolio Managers’ outlook on the company or the market changes, if a stock reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, or when other opportunities appear more attractive.

As part of their fundamental investment analysis the Portfolio Managers consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors they believe are financially material to individual investments, where applicable, as described below. While this analysis is inherently subjective and may be informed by both internally generated and third-party metrics, data and other information, the Portfolio Managers believe that the consideration of financially material ESG factors, alongside traditional financial metrics, may enhance the Fund’s overall investment process. The consideration of ESG factors does not apply to certain instruments, such as certain derivative instruments, other registered investment companies, cash and cash equivalents. The consideration of ESG factors as part of the investment process does not mean that the Fund pursues a specific “impact” or “sustainable” investment strategy.