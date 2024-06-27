To pursue its goal, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in credit instruments, including derivative instruments and other investment companies that provide investment exposure to credit instruments. The Fund defines credit instruments to include a broad array of debt securities including the following: corporate and sovereign bonds; securitized instruments including mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities and credit risk transfer assets (unsecured general obligations of government sponsored enterprises); municipal securities; collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”); loans; tender option bonds (which are municipal bonds deposited into a trust or special purpose vehicles that issues two classes of certificates - floating rate certificates and residual income certificates (or inverse floaters)), convertible securities, contingent convertible securities, restricted securities and hybrid and preferred securities. Securities in which the Fund may invest may be issued by domestic and foreign issuers, including emerging markets issuers, domestic and

foreign governments, including securities issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. government or any of its agencies or instrumentalities, supranational entities (e.g.World Bank, IMF), corporate entities and trusts and may be structured as fixed rate debt; floating rate debt; and debt that may not pay interest from the time of issuance. The Fund may also hold cash and other short-term securities. The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

The Fund may invest in securities across the credit spectrum, including investment grade securities, below investment grade securities and unrated securities, and may invest without limit in below investment grade securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”). The Fund considers securities to be below investment grade if, at the time of investment, they are rated below the four highest categories by at least one independent credit rating agency or, if unrated, are determined by the Portfolio Managers to be of comparable quality. The Fund does not typically invest in distressed securities, including those that are in default, as part of its principal investment strategy but may do so from time to time. In addition, if a security becomes distressed or goes into default, the Fund may continue to hold that security.

The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments as a means of hedging risk and/or for investment or efficient portfolio management purposes, which may include altering the Fund’s exposure to currencies, interest rates, inflation, sectors and individual issuers. These derivative instruments may include futures, forwards, including forward foreign currency contracts, and swaps, such as total return swaps, credit default swaps and interest rate swaps, options on futures and options on interest rate swaps, otherwise known as swaptions.

While the Fund may invest without limit in foreign securities, including emerging market securities, which may be denominated in any currency including the local currency of the issuer, the Fund will typically not invest more than 40% of its total assets at the time of investment in foreign securities, although the Fund may do so depending on market conditions.