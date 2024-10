To pursue its goal, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of large-capitalization companies, which it defines as companies that have a market capitalization within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 1000® Index at the time of initial purchase.

The Portfolio Managers seek to invest in a broad group of securities that have the potential to outperform the Russell 1000® Index with a lower level of risk through security selection. The Fund generally seeks to be sector neutral when compared to the Russell 1000® Index (i.e., having sector exposures similar to the Russell 1000® Index).

The Portfolio Managers, with the assistance of the Manager’s research analysts, select securities for the Fund by using a fundamental, research-driven approach. The research analysts analyze and rate stocks within an industry by conducting equity research, which may include, but is not limited to, company visits, management interviews, industry conferences, proprietary modeling of earnings, cash flow and balance sheets, projecting growth and valuation changes, and setting price targets for companies under coverage. In selecting securities for the Fund, the Portfolio Managers utilize the analysis and ratings of the research analysts as they seek to maintain a sector neutral portfolio with what they believe are the most attractive investments in each industry.