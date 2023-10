To pursue its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity investments that are tied economically to China. The Fund primarily invests in China A-Share equity securities, Chinese securities listed in Hong Kong and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which may be variable interest entities. An equity investment will be considered to be tied economically to China if the issuer is domiciled in China or has at least 50% of its assets in, or derives 50% or more of its revenues or profits from China. The Fund will generally invest in companies with a total market capitalization of at least $500 million at the time of initial purchase. China A-Shares are Chinese renminbi (“RMB”)-denominated equity securities issued by companies incorporated in mainland China. The Fund expects to access China A-Shares through the trading and clearing facilities of a participating exchange located outside of mainland China (“Stock Connect Programs”). The Fund may also, in the future, access China A-Shares through the qualified foreign investor program (“QFI”) or other means of access which may become available in the future. In addition, the Fund may invest in Chinese state-owned enterprises, which are businesses that are controlled, either directly or indirectly, by the central, provincial or municipal governments of China.

The Portfolio Managers employ a fundamental, research driven approach to stock selection and portfolio construction and seek to identify high quality, well-positioned companies such as those with solid balance sheets, potential for good returns on equity, and the prospect for above-average earnings growth over the long term and the sustainability of those earnings.

The Portfolio Managers believe that the significant size of the Chinese economy makes it critical to achieving global goals related to sustainability. Accordingly, the Portfolio Managers seek companies with leadership on environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) issues that, in the judgement of the Portfolio Managers, are deemed important to the long-term success of these companies. In doing so, the Portfolio Managers invest in companies with at least one of the following practices as identified by the Portfolio Managers:

(i) Clear environmental policies related to either greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, waste discharge or pollution management practices;

(ii) Identification and disclosure of social contributions through either charity donations, community service programs or employee welfare programs; or

(iii) Board or management-level oversight of financially material ESG topics and issues. Oversight mechanisms may include board or management-level committees or sub-committees which set and review ESG strategies and projects.

In addition to investing in companies with the characteristics noted above, the Fund applies the following screening processes:

- Negative controversies screening process: Through a proprietary quantitative screening process that analyzes corporate supply chain revenue exposure and further additional analysis of ESG news and controversies from a third-party service provider, the Portfolio Managers seek to exclude companies that they consider to be involved in business activities and behaviors that may be environmentally or socially harmful, particularly those with severe controversies related to human rights and labor laws.

- ESG ratings process: The Portfolio Managers will exclude the bottom 20% of the investable universe based on an internal ESG ratings methodology which considers financially material ESG factors for the China A-Share market to determine the ratings.

The Portfolio Managers will also invest in accordance with the Fund’s Sustainable Exclusion Policy. The policy describes businesses, which may be deemed controversial, and are therefore excluded from investment consideration. Generally, the Portfolio Managers intend to only hold securities selected in accordance with the Fund’s investment criteria and the Fund’s Sustainable Exclusion Policy.

The Portfolio Managers follow a disciplined selling strategy and may reduce or sell a security if they believe it is unattractively valued, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, when other opportunities appear more attractive.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading to achieve its investment objective and is a non-diversified fund.

The Fund will not change its strategy of normally investing at least 80% of its net assets in equity investments that are tied economically to China, without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice. This test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets, market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.