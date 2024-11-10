The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Transatlantic Aerospace and Defense Index (the “Index”). The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”), which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Themes Management Company, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).

The Index

The Index is designed to provide exposure to companies that have business operations in the aerospace and defense industry and are headquartered in a country that is a member of NATO. The Index is denominated in U.S. dollars. As of March 31, 2024, the Index was comprised of 54 companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $540.97 million and $144.47 billion and a weighted average market capitalization of approximately $58.59 billion.

In constructing or adjusting the Index, the Index Provider identifies an “Index Universe” of companies that, on Selection Days (as defined below), fulfill the following requirements: 1) are a part/component of the Solactive GBS (Global Benchmark Series) Global Markets All Cap USD Index (an index developed and maintained by the Index Provider that intends to track the performance of small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies covering approximately the largest 100% of the free-float market capitalization in global markets, 2) have a FactSet industry classification of Aerospace and Defense, and (3) must be headquartered in a country that is a member of NATO and has been so for at least three months (collectively, “Transatlantic Defense Companies”). In order to be classified in the Aerospace and Defense industry, FactSet requires that the company generate at least 50% of its revenue from that industry. FactSet’s Aerospace and Defense industry group consists of companies engaged in either the manufacturing of aircraft, aircraft parts, and aircraft accessories, or in the design and manufacturing of equipment for use by government and military personnel, including weapons systems and services, missiles and military navigational systems.

In addition, companies included in the Index Universe must have an Average Daily Value Traded of at least $1 million over 1 month and over 6 months prior to and including the Selection Day. The Average Daily Value Traded for a security is the sum of daily value traded over the specified period divided by the number of trading days that fall in the specified period. Only one share class of each company is eligible for inclusion in the Index Universe. The eligible share class is the share class with the higher minimum Average Daily Value Traded over 1 month and over 6 months prior to and including the Selection Day. All companies in the Index Universe are included in the Index (each, an “Index Component”). The determination of the Index Universe and the selection of Index Components is made by the Index Provider based on its proprietary methodology. “Selection Day” is 20 business days before the Rebalance Day. “Rebalance Day” is the first Wednesday in February, May, August and November.

On each Selection Day, each Index Component is assigned a weight according to its free float market capitalization subject to the following constraints: the maximum weight of an Index Component is 8%, the minimum weight of an Index Component is 0.05%, and the aggregate weight of the Index Components weighted above 4.5% is capped at 45%. The remaining companies are capped at 4.5%. The excess weight that results from implementing these constraints is redistributed proportionally in an iterative manner, such that none of the above constraints are breached.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities that comprise the Index and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) based on the securities in the Index. The Fund will also invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of Transatlantic Defense Companies and ADRs and GDRs based on such securities. The Index may include securities of large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies. The Fund’s 80% Policies are non-fundamental and require 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before each can be changed.

The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to beat the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Index, in instances in which a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements or sanctions imposed by the U.S. government) that apply to the Fund but not the Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. To the extent the Index is concentrated (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of March 31, 2024, issuers in the Aerospace and Defense industry and the industrials sector represented a significant portion of the Index. The degree to which components of the Index represent certain sectors or industries may change over time.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of any collateral received).

The Fund is not endorsed by NATO and is not affiliated with or in any way related to NATO.