Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$4 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MVP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Roundhill Pro Sports, Media Apparel ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    William Hershey

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in companies that derive a majority of their revenue or profits from, or invest a majority of their assets in, professional sports activities, media, or apparel.
Read More

MVP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MVP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -24.9% 18.0% 17.19%
1 Yr N/A -68.1% 26.2% 35.85%
3 Yr N/A* -44.8% 27.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -31.9% 26.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 18.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MVP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -72.7% 24.1% N/A
2021 N/A -22.1% 50.4% N/A
2020 N/A -31.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -23.4% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -13.7% 34.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MVP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -73.0% 18.0% 20.31%
1 Yr N/A -68.1% 26.2% 35.85%
3 Yr N/A* -44.8% 27.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -31.9% 26.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.5% 18.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MVP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -72.7% 24.1% N/A
2021 N/A -22.1% 50.4% N/A
2020 N/A -31.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -23.4% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.2% 34.6% N/A

MVP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MVP Category Low Category High MVP % Rank
Net Assets 4 M 610 K 31.2 B 87.10%
Number of Holdings 39 1 389 98.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.58 M -21.4 M 5.86 B 70.42%
Weighting of Top 10 52.08% 8.9% 100.0% 2.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Liberty Media Corp-Liberty Formula One 6.74%
  2. First American Government Obligations Fund 5.97%
  3. Borussia Dortmund GmbH Co KGaA 5.81%
  4. Liberty Media Corp-Liberty Braves 5.80%
  5. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp 5.76%
  6. Manchester United Plc 5.64%
  7. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc 5.49%
  8. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc 3.72%
  9. Juventus Football Club SpA 3.61%
  10. AS Roma SpA 3.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MVP % Rank
Stocks 		99.59% 0.00% 100.33% 95.77%
Cash 		5.97% -0.34% 101.46% 2.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.02% 12.68%
Other 		0.00% -8.90% 91.95% 26.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 16.90%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 88.23% 19.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MVP % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 85.14% 57.14%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 77.79% 80.95%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 54.95% 53.97%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 90.47% 84.13%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 52.38%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 95.51% 23.81%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.97% 50.79%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 16.38% 1.59%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 53.62% 52.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 41.11% 7.94%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.59% 74.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MVP % Rank
US 		59.43% 0.00% 85.31% 95.77%
Non US 		40.16% 0.00% 98.35% 92.96%

MVP - Expenses

Operational Fees

MVP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.22% 4.26% 37.66%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.25% 1.90% 64.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 8.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.19% N/A

Sales Fees

MVP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

MVP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MVP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 210.00% 68.42%

MVP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MVP Category Low Category High MVP % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.18% 46.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MVP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MVP Category Low Category High MVP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.66% 6.26% 64.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MVP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MVP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Hershey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2021

1.04

1.0%

William N. Hershey joined Yorkville Capital Management in 2011 as an Analyst. He is currently Yorkville’s Head Trader and sits on the investment committee with trading and portfolio management responsibilities. Mr. Hershey has served as the Head Trader for Yorkville Capital Management since 2014, overseeing the trading of the firm’s SMAs, mutual funds and hedge fund. Prior to this role, Mr. Hershey was responsible for overseeing the trading sub-advisor, Index Management Solutions, and its trading of Yorkville ETF Advisors’ two ETFs, YMLP and YMLI (NYSE Arca). The two ETFs reached approximately $400 million AUM at their peak during the time of Yorkville’s involvement. William is a contributor to Yorkville’s monthly newsletter, the “MLP Beat”, and has co-authored several whitepapers on the MLP asset class. Mr. Hershey graduated from Vanderbilt University in May 2011. He received a BA in Economics with a minor in Finance. Mr. Hershey is currently a Level III candidate in the CFA program.

Andrew Serowik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2021

1.04

1.0%

Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.

Mario Stefanidis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2021

1.04

1.0%

Timothy Maloney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2021

1.04

1.0%

Gabriel Tan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.

Todd Alberico

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.51 23.1 6.43 3.29

