The Fund is a fund of funds that invests at least 80% of its total assets in the constituents of the Index. The Index uses a proprietary “Volume Factor” methodology to identify specific areas of the market with positive cash flow. The Index consists of up to 25 equally-weighted equity ETFs that demonstrate positive cash flow. When the cash flow trends are negative, a portion or all of the Index consists of one or more treasury ETFs.

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC (the “Adviser”) is the Index provider. The Index follows a proprietary rules-based methodology that screens the universe of U.S. listed equity ETFs with global exposure (including emerging markets) to select those funds that (i) use no leverage, (ii) are not inverse funds, (iii) have assets under management of at least $50 million and (iv) have over two years of trading history. The Adviser then applies its proprietary “Volume Factor” ranking methodology to identify the areas of the market with positive cash flow. When cash flow trends are positive, the Index consists of ETFs that provide exposure to the areas and sectors of the market that are drawing the strongest cash flows. Based on these factors, the Fund at any given time may have a significant percentage of its assets invested in one or more sectors relative to other sectors. As of January 1, 2024, the Index was not allocated more than 25% to any one individual sector.

When cash flow trends are negative, as measured by trends in large-capitalization stocks and how many stocks are participating in a market decline, the Index consists of treasury ETFs.

The Adviser utilizes a sub-adviser, Penserra Capital Management LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), to manage the assets of the Fund. The Sub-Adviser uses a replication indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Replication indexing” is a strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as in the underlying index.

The Index is sponsored by Solactive A.G. (“Solactive”), which is independent of the Fund, the Adviser and the Sub-Adviser. Solactive calculates and publishes the market value of the Index based on the Index’s constituents. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.