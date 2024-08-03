The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the constituents of the Index. The Index uses proprietary “Volume Factor” methodology to identify specific areas of the market with positive cash flow. The Index consists of 40 equally-weighted individual stocks that demonstrate positive cash flow and an ability to pay dividends and up to 5 fixed income ETFs if the cash flow trend is negative. Only ETFs that provide exposure to short-term U.S. treasury securities are eligible for the Index.

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC (the “Adviser”) is the Index provider. The Index follows a proprietary rules-based methodology that screens 3,000 equities from the Russell 3000 of U.S. origin or exposure to identify stocks with potential for positive cash flow and dividend growth. The Adviser then applies its proprietary “Volume Factor” ranking methodology to generate a composite score for each stock based on its capital-weighted volume, price, and the relationship between trading volume and price as measured by the proprietary “Volume Price Confirmation Indicator.” The 40 highest scoring stocks are selected for the Index when capital flow trends are positive. The Index is reconstituted quarterly. Based on these factors, the Fund at any given time may have a significant percentage of its assets invested in one or more sectors relative to other sectors. As of January 1, 2024, the Index had over 25% exposure to the financial sector.

When capital flow trends are negative, the Index reduces its exposure to equities and increases its exposure to fixed income ETFs up to 50% of the Index.

The Adviser utilizes a sub-adviser, Penserra Capital Management LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), to manage the assets of the Fund. The Sub-Adviser uses a replication indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Replication indexing” is a strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as in the underlying index.

The index is sponsored by Solactive A.G. (“Solactive”), which is independent of the Fund, the Adviser and the Sub-Adviser. Solactive calculates and publishes the market value of the Index based on the Index’s constituents. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.