Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Monarch Volume Factor Dividend Tree Index ETF

ETF
MVFD
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.076 +0.04 +0.18%
primary theme
N/A
MVFD (ETF)

Monarch Volume Factor Dividend Tree Index ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.076 +0.04 +0.18%
primary theme
N/A
MVFD (ETF)

Monarch Volume Factor Dividend Tree Index ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.076 +0.04 +0.18%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 03/08/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Monarch Volume Factor Dividend Tree Index ETF

MVFD | ETF

$25.08

-

-

1.46%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.0
$25.03
$25.08

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 03/08/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Monarch Volume Factor Dividend Tree Index ETF

MVFD | ETF

$25.08

-

-

1.46%

MVFD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Monarch Volume Factor Dividend Tree Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Anchor Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 07, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the constituents of the Index. The Index uses proprietary “Volume Factor” methodology to identify specific areas of the market with positive cash flow. The Index consists of 40 equally-weighted individual stocks that demonstrate positive cash flow and an ability to pay dividends and up to 5 fixed income ETFs if the cash flow trend is negative. Only ETFs that provide exposure to short-term U.S. treasury securities are eligible for the Index.

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC (the “Adviser”) is the Index provider. The Index follows a proprietary rules-based methodology that screens 3,000 equities from the Russell 3000 of U.S. origin or exposure to identify stocks with potential for positive cash flow and dividend growth. The Adviser then applies its proprietary “Volume Factor” ranking methodology to generate a composite score for each stock based on its capital-weighted volume, price, and the relationship between trading volume and price as measured by the proprietary “Volume Price Confirmation Indicator.” The 40 highest scoring stocks are selected for the Index when capital flow trends are positive. The Index is reconstituted quarterly. Based on these factors, the Fund at any given time may have a significant percentage of its assets invested in one or more sectors relative to other sectors. As of January 1, 2024, the Index had over 25% exposure to the financial sector.

When capital flow trends are negative, the Index reduces its exposure to equities and increases its exposure to fixed income ETFs up to 50% of the Index.

The Adviser utilizes a sub-adviser, Penserra Capital Management LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), to manage the assets of the Fund. The Sub-Adviser uses a replication indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Replication indexing” is a strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as in the underlying index.

The index is sponsored by Solactive A.G. (“Solactive”), which is independent of the Fund, the Adviser and the Sub-Adviser. Solactive calculates and publishes the market value of the Index based on the Index’s constituents. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.

Read More

MVFD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MVFD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MVFD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MVFD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MVFD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

MVFD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MVFD Category Low Category High MVFD % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MVFD % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

MVFD - Expenses

Operational Fees

MVFD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.46% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MVFD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MVFD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MVFD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MVFD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MVFD Category Low Category High MVFD % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MVFD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MVFD Category Low Category High MVFD % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MVFD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MVFD - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×