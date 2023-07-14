Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF

ETF
MUSQ
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.513 -0.24 -0.93%
primary theme
N/A
MUSQ (ETF)

MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.513 -0.24 -0.93%
primary theme
N/A
MUSQ (ETF)

MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.513 -0.24 -0.93%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF

MUSQ | ETF

$25.51

-

0.00%

0.92%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.8
$24.82
$25.75

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF

MUSQ | ETF

$25.51

-

0.00%

0.92%

MUSQ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS TRUST
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests in securities comprising the Index. The Index is comprised of publicly-traded global companies that (i) generate at least 50% of their annual revenue from, or (ii) are in the top five companies by global market share in, or have at least 10% of the global market share of, and a primary source of whose revenue or net income is derived from, one or more of the following sub-segments of the global music industry: (A) music streaming, (B) music content and distribution, (C) live music events and ticketing, (D) satellite and broadcast radio, and (E) music equipment and technology, as well as publicly-traded music funds and music related royalty trusts (collectively, “Global Music Investments”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of Global Music Investments.

The process of constructing the Index begins with screening company financials and other publicly available financial data by a committee composed of representatives from EQM Indexes LLC (the “Index Provider”) and MUSQ, LLC (the “Index Sponsor”) to determine the universe of eligible index components. All eligible index components are exchange-listed securities of Global Music Investments including depositary receipts. Once the eligible universe is identified, all components that have a market capitalization or assets under management of at least $100 million and a six-month average daily traded value of at least $500,000 are included in the Index at the time of initial construction and at rebalance. At the time of a rebalance, existing components that continue to meet the market capitalization requirement must have a six-month average daily traded value of at least $200,000 to remain in the Index. As of June 12, 2023, the Index was comprised of 49 component securities.

The Index consists of securities of issuers from around the world. As of June 12, 2023, investments listed in the following countries were included in the Index: South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, USA, France, Denmark, Germany, Canada, United Kingdom and Netherlands. There is no limitation on the amount of foreign securities that may be included in the Index, including emerging market securities. The Fund considers emerging market countries to be countries that are characterized by developing commercial and financial infrastructure with significant potential for economic growth and increased capital market participation by non-U.S. investors. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in at least three different countries and at least 40% (30% in unfavorable market conditions) of its assets in companies organized or located in countries outside the United States.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a quarterly basis in January, April, July, and October. At that time, components are weighted by market capitalization with a minimum individual component weight of 0.20% and a maximum weight of 7%. Index security weights are allowed to fluctuate in between rebalances, but, if at the time of a rebalance, a security included in the Index exceeds 7%, the excess weight is redistributed equally among all other Index components. Existing components that are permitted to remain in the Index at rebalance with a six month average daily traded value between $200,000 and $500,000 receive half the market capitalization weight with any residual weight redistributed among the other, more liquid components.

In between rebalances, the Index may be adjusted to include initial public offerings (“IPOs”), investments that undergo a listing change from an over-the-counter exchange to a regulated stock exchange, or Global Music Investments that undergo a change in business model so long as such investments otherwise meet all the criteria to be included in the Index. At the time such extraordinary adjustments to the Index’s composition are made, the Index will be reweighted in the manner described above. Deletions from the Index may be made at any time due to changes in business, mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, suspensions, de-listings and spin-offs. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.

The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy designed to track the performance of the Index. The Adviser generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to their respective weightings in the Index. However, the Adviser may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances, including when it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index. The Adviser expects that over time, if the Fund has sufficient assets, the correlation between the Fund’s performance, before fees and expenses, and that of the Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in investments that are not included in the Index, but that the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the performance of the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of June 12, 2023, the Index was concentrated in the Entertainment Industry. In addition, in replicating the Index, the Fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more sectors. As of June 12, 2023, a significant portion of the Index consisted of companies in the Consumer Discretionary Sector and Information Technology Sector.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.

The Index Sponsor, in consultation with the Index Provider, developed the methodology for determining the securities to be included in the Index. A committee comprised of personnel from the Index Provider and Index Sponsor determines the composition of the Index in accordance with its proprietary index methodology. The Index Provider is responsible for implementing the quarterly rebalance and reconstitution and monitoring and implementing any adjustments, additions and deletions to the Index based on the index methodology and certain corporate actions, such as initial public offerings, mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, suspensions, de-listings, tender offers and spin-offs. The Index is calculated and published by Refinitiv US LLC (“Refinitiv”). Neither the Index Sponsor, Index Provider, or Refinitiv is affiliated with each other or with the Fund or the Adviser.

Read More

MUSQ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MUSQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MUSQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MUSQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MUSQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

MUSQ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MUSQ Category Low Category High MUSQ % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MUSQ % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

MUSQ - Expenses

Operational Fees

MUSQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.89% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MUSQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MUSQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MUSQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MUSQ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MUSQ Category Low Category High MUSQ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MUSQ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MUSQ Category Low Category High MUSQ % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MUSQ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MUSQ - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×