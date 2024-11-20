Home
Trending ETFs
Name

As of 11/20/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TCW Multisector Credit Income ETF

MUSE | ETF

$50.12

-

-

0.56%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.1
$50.00
$50.12

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MUSE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TCW Multisector Credit Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    TCW Family of Investment Companies
  • Inception Date
    Nov 18, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in a multisector portfolio of fixed income securities and instruments, in accordance with Rule 35d-1 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of the change. The Fund will generally allocate its assets among several fixed income sectors, including high yield securities; bank loans; and foreign securities, including emerging market securities. The Fund is not required to gain exposure to any particular investment sector and sector exposures are expected to vary over time.

The Fund will invest in securities rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”) by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”) (i.e., debt securities rated below Baa3 by Moody’s, BBB- by S&P or BBB- by Fitch, or A-2 by S&P, P-2 by Moody’s or F-2 by Fitch for short-term debt obligations), and unrated securities determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may also invest in distressed securities, which are securities that are in default and are not expected to pay the current coupon.

The Fund may invest in foreign securities, including the securities of foreign governments and companies located or doing business in emerging market countries, which may be denominated in any currency.

The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any type, credit quality or maturity, and there is no limit on the weighted average maturity of the Fund’s portfolio. Maturity refers to the date when a bond’s principal is repaid with interest. The Fund does not have a duration target. However, under normal circumstances, the average portfolio duration varies from zero to eight years. Duration is a measure that is used to determine the price sensitivity of a fixed income security to changes in interest rates.

The Fund may also invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies, instrumentalities or U.S. government-sponsored entities; Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”); U.S. corporate bonds; fixed income securities issued by non-U.S. corporations and governments; covenant lite loans; municipal bonds; Rule 144A securities; and other debt securities bearing fixed, floating or variable interest rates of any maturity. The Fund may also invest in money market funds and other cash equivalents, preferred stock and common stock.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securitized investment products, including asset-backed securities, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). The Fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities (such as Ginnie Mae), and U.S. government-sponsored entities (such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac). Government agency or instrumentality securities have different levels of credit support. The Fund may invest in such government supported mortgage-backed securities by investing in to-be-announced transactions. The Fund may invest in the following non-agency, non-government-sponsored entity securities and privately-issued mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities: residential mortgage- backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and CLOs.

The Adviser employs a flexible approach that allocates the Fund’s investments across a range of global investment opportunities. The Adviser will seek to utilize independent, bottom-up research to identify securities that are undervalued and that offer a superior risk/return profile. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its objective.

The Fund may use derivatives for hedging purposes, for risk management or to increase income or gains for the Fund. The types of derivative instruments in which the Fund will principally invest are options, futures and swap agreements, as well as interest rate or foreign currency derivatives, including swaps and forward contracts.

MUSE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MUSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MUSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MUSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MUSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

MUSE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MUSE Category Low Category High MUSE % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MUSE % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

MUSE - Expenses

Operational Fees

MUSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.56% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.56% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MUSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MUSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MUSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MUSE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MUSE Category Low Category High MUSE % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MUSE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MUSE Category Low Category High MUSE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MUSE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

MUSE - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

