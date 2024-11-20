The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in a multisector portfolio of fixed income securities and instruments, in accordance with Rule 35d-1 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of the change. The Fund will generally allocate its assets among several fixed income sectors, including high yield securities; bank loans; and foreign securities, including emerging market securities. The Fund is not required to gain exposure to any particular investment sector and sector exposures are expected to vary over time.

The Fund will invest in securities rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”) by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”) (i.e., debt securities rated below Baa3 by Moody’s, BBB- by S&P or BBB- by Fitch, or A-2 by S&P, P-2 by Moody’s or F-2 by Fitch for short-term debt obligations), and unrated securities determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may also invest in distressed securities, which are securities that are in default and are not expected to pay the current coupon.

The Fund may invest in foreign securities, including the securities of foreign governments and companies located or doing business in emerging market countries, which may be denominated in any currency.

The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any type, credit quality or maturity, and there is no limit on the weighted average maturity of the Fund’s portfolio. Maturity refers to the date when a bond’s principal is repaid with interest. The Fund does not have a duration target. However, under normal circumstances, the average portfolio duration varies from zero to eight years. Duration is a measure that is used to determine the price sensitivity of a fixed income security to changes in interest rates.

The Fund may also invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies, instrumentalities or U.S. government-sponsored entities; Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”); U.S. corporate bonds; fixed income securities issued by non-U.S. corporations and governments; covenant lite loans; municipal bonds; Rule 144A securities; and other debt securities bearing fixed, floating or variable interest rates of any maturity. The Fund may also invest in money market funds and other cash equivalents, preferred stock and common stock.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securitized investment products, including asset-backed securities, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). The Fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities (such as Ginnie Mae), and U.S. government-sponsored entities (such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac). Government agency or instrumentality securities have different levels of credit support. The Fund may invest in such government supported mortgage-backed securities by investing in to-be-announced transactions. The Fund may invest in the following non-agency, non-government-sponsored entity securities and privately-issued mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities: residential mortgage- backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and CLOs.

The Adviser employs a flexible approach that allocates the Fund’s investments across a range of global investment opportunities. The Adviser will seek to utilize independent, bottom-up research to identify securities that are undervalued and that offer a superior risk/return profile. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its objective.

The Fund may use derivatives for hedging purposes, for risk management or to increase income or gains for the Fund. The types of derivative instruments in which the Fund will principally invest are options, futures and swap agreements, as well as interest rate or foreign currency derivatives, including swaps and forward contracts.