Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

-3.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$21.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$43.5
$42.32
$46.98

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MTGP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree
  • Inception Date
    Nov 12, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    800000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Justin McWhorter

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that utilizes an investment process combining both macro and fundamental research by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings, in mortgage-related debt and other securitized debt.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in mortgage-related fixed income securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities (collectively, “Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities”), such as the Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA”), the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”). Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities include residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and structured products such as collateralized mortgage obligations and real estate mortgage investment conduits (“REMICs”).

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings, in other securitized credit securities such as non-agency or privately issued residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations and credit risk transfer securities (collectively, “Securitized Credit Securities”).

The Fund may purchase mortgage-backed securities through standardized contracts for future delivery in which the exact mortgage pools to be delivered are not specified until a few days prior to settlement, referred to as a “to-be-announced transaction” or “TBA Transaction.” In a TBA Transaction, the buyer and seller agree upon general trade parameters such as agency, settlement date, par amount and price. The actual pools delivered generally are determined two days prior to the settlement date and the Fund has the option to either accept delivery or roll into another TBA Transaction. The Fund, pending settlement of such TBA Transaction, will invest its assets in high quality, liquid short-term instruments such as U.S. Treasury securities, securities issued by government agencies, repurchase agreements and commercial paper.

The universe of mortgage-related debt and other securitized debt currently includes securities that are rated “investment grade” as well as “non-investment grade” (commonly referred to as “junk bonds” or “high yield bonds,” which are considered to be speculative). The Fund intends to provide a broad-based exposure and therefore intends to invest in both investment grade and non-investment grade securities, but will not invest more than 20% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings, in non-investment grade securities. Securities rated investment grade generally are considered to be of higher credit quality and subject to lower default risk. Although securities rated below investment grade may offer the potential for higher yields, they generally are subject to a higher potential risk of loss.

The Fund may invest in securities of varying maturity or duration and with either fixed or adjustable rates. The Fund attempts to maintain an aggregate portfolio duration of up to seven years under normal market conditions. Aggregate portfolio duration is important to investors as an indication of the Fund’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates. The Fund’s actual portfolio duration may be longer or shorter depending on market conditions.

The Fund’s investments in mortgage-related debt and other securitized debt may be represented by derivatives such as futures contracts. The Fund may invest in derivatives for various investment purposes, including to hedge interest rate risk, as a substitute for, or to gain exposure to, a position in an underlying asset, to reduce transaction costs, to maintain full market exposure (i.e., adjust investment characteristics to more closely approximate the characteristics of the market in which the Fund invests), to manage cash flows, or to preserve capital. The Fund’s use of derivatives will be collateralized by investments in liquid assets.

Read More

MTGP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MTGP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -24.0% 17.0% 40.71%
1 Yr -3.3% -6.7% 17.9% 18.97%
3 Yr -3.6%* -8.4% 5.2% 11.84%
5 Yr 0.0%* -5.4% 3.1% 12.88%
10 Yr 0.0%* -8.2% 3.8% 14.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MTGP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -22.8% 1.0% 10.32%
2021 -0.3% -18.7% 8.0% 4.05%
2020 1.6% -22.8% 2.9% 17.92%
2019 N/A -20.9% 1.9% N/A
2018 N/A -21.9% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MTGP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.9% -24.0% 17.0% 90.51%
1 Yr -7.2% -7.8% 17.9% 96.44%
3 Yr N/A* -8.4% 3.9% 19.14%
5 Yr N/A* -5.4% 2.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.2% 3.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MTGP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -22.8% 1.0% 10.32%
2021 -0.3% -18.7% 8.0% 4.05%
2020 1.6% -22.8% 2.9% 17.92%
2019 N/A -20.9% 1.9% N/A
2018 N/A -21.9% 0.4% N/A

MTGP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MTGP Category Low Category High MTGP % Rank
Net Assets 21.5 M 10.8 M 27.3 B 97.41%
Number of Holdings 134 2 14187 79.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.8 M -37.3 M 9.54 B 95.32%
Weighting of Top 10 38.03% 5.9% 100.0% 59.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Freddie Mac Pool 3.54%
  2. Government National Mortgage Association 2.86%
  3. Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust Series 2016-1 2.68%
  4. Fannie Mae REMICS 2.13%
  5. Fannie Mae REMICS 2.07%
  6. Fannie Mae Pool 1.92%
  7. Freddie Mac REMICS 1.89%
  8. Freddie Mac Pool 1.87%
  9. Freddie Mac REMICS 1.84%
  10. Freddie Mac Pool 1.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MTGP % Rank
Bonds 		100.00% 0.00% 134.21% 19.57%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 21.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.33% 11.49%
Other 		0.00% -2.77% 29.56% 12.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.29% 11.49%
Cash 		0.00% -34.21% 38.56% 79.57%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MTGP % Rank
Securitized 		94.32% 0.00% 99.79% 7.26%
Government 		4.81% 0.00% 100.00% 73.50%
Municipal 		0.87% 0.00% 5.24% 11.11%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.06% 16.13% 16.67%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% -29.63% 35.24% 97.86%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 57.23% 37.18%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MTGP % Rank
US 		98.31% 0.00% 134.21% 30.64%
Non US 		1.69% 0.00% 100.00% 8.94%

MTGP - Expenses

Operational Fees

MTGP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.03% 2.20% 68.53%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 0.85% 72.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

MTGP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A

Trading Fees

MTGP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MTGP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.35% 948.00% 100.00%

MTGP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MTGP Category Low Category High MTGP % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.75% 0.00% 12.72% 2.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MTGP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MTGP Category Low Category High MTGP % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.88% -0.80% 2.96% 38.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MTGP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MTGP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Justin McWhorter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2019

2.55

2.6%

Justin McWhorter, Portfolio Manager, has been with Voya IM since 2001 and is currently a portfolio manager for the residential mortgage-backed securities portfolios. Mr. McWhorter also has experience in investment accounting. Prior to joining Voya IM, he was with Arthur Andersen LLP from 1999 to 2001. Justin McWhorter, Portfolio Manager, Agency RMBS, is a senior portfolio manager at Voya IM with the majority of his investment experience specializing in agency mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. Currently he manages several mortgage-only funds in addition to the agency mortgage sleeves of multi-sector fixed income products for Voya IM. Current and previous areas of focus include mortgage derivatives, agency debentures, mortgage repurchase agreements, dollar rolls, and the mortgage financing desk. He has earned his BS and MA from the University of Georgia and holds both the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Certified Public Accountant designations.

Jeff Dutra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2019

2.55

2.6%

Jeff Dutra, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Structured Finance Jeff Dutra is a senior portfolio manager for Voya Investment Management, primarily responsible for the mortgage-backed securities/collateralized mortgage obligation portfolios. Previously, he ran the operations and accounting groups at the firm, responsible for financial derivatives and mortgage derivatives. Jeff received a BA in mathematics from the University of South Florida and an MBA from the University of Tampa. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Dave Goodson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2019

2.55

2.6%

Dave Goodson is head of securitized fixed income and a senior portfolio manager for Voya Investment Management’s non-agency and agency mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities strategies. Prior to joining the firm, he was a principal at an independent investment bank focused on asset-backed commercial paper transactions. Dave began his career as a vice president in Wachovia Securities’ asset-backed finance group, marketing and executing securitizations for the bank’s corporate clients. He received a BS in management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Jonathan Abshire

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2019

2.55

2.6%

Jonathan Abshire, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Voya IM in 2002 and is part of the non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities team, focusing on European asset-backed securities. Previously, Mr. Abshire completed a four-year expatriate assignment with the European asset-backed securities team in the Netherlands, overseeing a €9 billion structured finance portfolio. Mr. Abshire began his career with Voya IM in the structured finance group, working on the non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and credit card asset-backed securities portfolios.

John Edwards

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2019

2.55

2.6%

John Edwards, Portfolio Manager, joined Voya IM in 1998 and is part of the commercial mortgage-backed securities team, focusing on portfolio management and security selection, as well as credit monitoring and analysis. Previously, Mr. Edwards worked in Voya IM’s real estate whole loan group in numerous positions including production, risk management, problem loan restructure and real estate equities management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.11 31.64 8.43 7.35

