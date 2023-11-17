Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”). The Fund defines MBS as any agency or non-agency residential or commercial mortgage-backed security and any futures contract, forward agreement, swap contract, or option linked to the preceding The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in MBS’s issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”). These agencies securitize pools of mortgage loans that meet the underwriting standards of the relevant agency. The Fund may also purchase MBS on a when-issued basis, (commonly referred to as “To Be Announced” or “MTBA”); and gain exposure to MBS through derivatives such as options or swap agreements. These are included as MBS for purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy. The Fund is deemed to be concentrated because it invests more than 25% of its net assets in MBS.

Generally, the adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio by selecting instruments that it believes will produce the highest yield while maintaining a medium-term (3-10 years) effective duration portfolio. The adviser considers price, coupon, expected prepayment rate and maturity to calculate a security’s expected yield. Effective duration measures the interest rate sensitivity of a security including the borrower’s option to prepay its mortgage loan. For example, an effective duration of “five years” means that a security’s price would be expected to decrease by approximately 5% with a 1% increase in interest rates. The adviser sells securities to manage effective duration or when a more attractive instrument becomes available.

To generate additional returns, the adviser may use a strategy referred to as a dollar roll. In a dollar, the Fund sells, in the TBA market, a security for current month settlement, while simultaneously committing to buy a substantially similar TBA security for next month or a further month settlement. The adviser assesses the relative prices between delivery months as well as interest income on short-term investments to forecast the expected profit of this strategy, which creates investment leverage.

The Fund also holds cash and invests in cash-equivalents (money market funds) or high-quality short term fixed income securities as collateral for swaps. The Fund uses mortgage security linked swaps as a form of MBS investment and interest rate linked swaps to manage duration exposure and/or to hedge interest rate risk.