Trending ETFs
Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.5
$50.27
$50.61

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

MTBA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Simplify MBS ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Nov 07, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”). The Fund defines MBS as any agency or non-agency residential or commercial mortgage-backed security and any futures contract, forward agreement, swap contract, or option linked to the preceding The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in MBS’s issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”). These agencies securitize pools of mortgage loans that meet the underwriting standards of the relevant agency. The Fund may also purchase MBS on a when-issued basis, (commonly referred to as “To Be Announced” or “MTBA”); and gain exposure to MBS through derivatives such as options or swap agreements. These are included as MBS for purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy. The Fund is deemed to be concentrated because it invests more than 25% of its net assets in MBS.

Generally, the adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio by selecting instruments that it believes will produce the highest yield while maintaining a medium-term (3-10 years) effective duration portfolio. The adviser considers price, coupon, expected prepayment rate and maturity to calculate a security’s expected yield. Effective duration measures the interest rate sensitivity of a security including the borrower’s option to prepay its mortgage loan. For example, an effective duration of “five years” means that a security’s price would be expected to decrease by approximately 5% with a 1% increase in interest rates. The adviser sells securities to manage effective duration or when a more attractive instrument becomes available.

To generate additional returns, the adviser may use a strategy referred to as a dollar roll. In a dollar, the Fund sells, in the TBA market, a security for current month settlement, while simultaneously committing to buy a substantially similar TBA security for next month or a further month settlement. The adviser assesses the relative prices between delivery months as well as interest income on short-term investments to forecast the expected profit of this strategy, which creates investment leverage.

The Fund also holds cash and invests in cash-equivalents (money market funds) or high-quality short term fixed income securities as collateral for swaps. The Fund uses mortgage security linked swaps as a form of MBS investment and interest rate linked swaps to manage duration exposure and/or to hedge interest rate risk.

Read More

MTBA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MTBA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MTBA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MTBA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MTBA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

MTBA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MTBA Category Low Category High MTBA % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MTBA % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

MTBA - Expenses

Operational Fees

MTBA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.25% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.25% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MTBA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MTBA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MTBA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MTBA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MTBA Category Low Category High MTBA % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MTBA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MTBA Category Low Category High MTBA % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MTBA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

MTBA - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

