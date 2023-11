Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. To keep current income relatively stable and to limit share price volatility, the Fund emphasizes investment grade securities and maintains a short (typically 3.5 years or less) average portfolio duration, with the goal of being between 75-125% of the market benchmark duration (for this purpose, the benchmark used is Bloomberg US Government/Credit Float Adjusted 1-5 Year Index, the duration of which as of June 30, 2023 was 2.62 years). The maximum average duration of any individual portfolio security will be 8 years. Duration is an approximation of the expected change in a debt security’s price given a 1% move in interest rates, using the following formula: change in debt security value = (change in interest rates) x (duration) x (-1). By way of example, assume XYZ company issues a five-year bond which has a duration of 4.5 years. If interest rates were to instantly increase by 1%, the bond would be expected to decrease in value by approximately 4.5%.

Madison Asset Management, LLC (“Madison” or the “Advisor”) considers, among other things, credit risk, sector exposure and yield curve positioning in selecting securities for the Fund. Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso” or the “Subadvisor”) is responsible for implementing the Fund’s investment program by, among other things, trading portfolio securities and performing related services, and providing tax optimization services. The Fund generally holds 100-500 individual securities in its portfolio at any given time and may invest in the following instruments:

• Up to 90% of its assets in corporate debt securities: securities issued by domestic corporations;

• U.S. Government debt securities: securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities; and

• Up to 25% of its assets in non-investment grade debt securities (securities not rated within the four highest categories (i.e., “junk bonds”) or non-rated debt securities (securities issued or guaranteed by corporations, financial institutions, and others which, although not rated by a national rating service, are considered by Madison to have an investment quality equivalent to those categories in which the Fund is permitted to invest).

• Up to 50% in asset-backed, mortgage-backed and commercial mortgage-backed securities as well as collateralized loan obligations: securities issued or guaranteed by special purpose corporations and financial institutions that represent direct or

indirect participation in, or are collateralized by, an underlying pool of assets. The types of assets that can be “securitized” include, among others, residential or commercial mortgages, credit card receivables, automobile loans, and other assets.

Madison may alter the composition of the Fund with regard to quality and maturity and may sell securities prior to maturity. Under normal market conditions, however, turnover for the Fund is generally not expected to exceed 100%. Sales of fund securities may result in capital gains. This can occur any time Madison sells a bond at a price that was higher than the purchase price, even if Madison does not engage in active or frequent trading. Madison’s intent when it sells bonds is to “lock in” any gains already achieved by that investment or, alternatively, prevent additional or potential losses that could occur if Madison continued to hold the bond. Turnover may also occur when Madison finds an investment that could generate a higher return than the investment currently held. However, increasing portfolio turnover at a time when Madison’s assessment of market performance is incorrect could lower investment performance. The Fund pays implied brokerage commissions when it purchases or sells bonds, which is the difference between the bid and ask price. As a result, as portfolio turnover increases, the cumulative effect of this may hurt Fund performance. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will not engage in active or frequent trading of its bonds. However, it is possible that Madison will determine that market conditions require a significant change to the composition of the Fund’s portfolio. For example, if interest rates begin to rise, Madison may attempt to sell bonds in anticipation of further rate increases before they lose more value. Also, if the Fund experiences large swings in shareholder purchases and redemptions, Madison may be required to sell bonds more frequently in order to generate the cash needed to pay redeeming shareholders. Under these circumstances, the Fund could make a taxable capital gain distribution.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in shares of other registered investment companies that principally invest in fixed income securities. The Fund may also invest, without limit, in securities that have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and continue to be subject to restrictions on resale, securities held by control persons of the issuer and securities that are subject to contractual restrictions on their resale (collectively, “restricted securities”). Restricted securities include, without limitation, securities eligible for purchase and sale pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act (“Rule 144A”) and other securities issued in private placements. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will limit its investments in Rule 144A securities to securities with $100 million or more in principal amount outstanding as of the time of their original issuance.