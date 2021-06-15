Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is a fund of funds that invests at least 80% of its total assets in the constituents of the Index. The Index consists of 10 equally-weighted U.S. listed ETFs of any market capitalization that represent economically advantageous U.S. sectors and subsectors.
Kingsview Wealth Management LLC (the “Adviser”) is the Index provider. The Index follows a proprietary rules-based methodology that selects which equity sectors and subsectors to invest in based on the phase of the economic cycle. The methodology uses employment trends to determine the phase of the economic cycle and identifies the sectors and subsectors that have historically performed well during such cycle. The Index methodology selects the ETFs that are expected to deliver the best risk adjusted return for the identified phase. Because the Fund may hold subsector ETFs from the same sector, the Fund at any given time may have a significant percentage of its assets invested in one or more sectors relative to other sectors. As of January 1, 2024, the Index had over 25% exposure to the healthcare sector.
The Adviser utilizes a sub-adviser, Penserra Capital Management LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), to manage the assets of the Fund. The Sub-Adviser uses a replication indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Replication indexing” is a strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as in the underlying index.
The index is sponsored by Solactive A.G. (“Solactive”), which is independent of the Fund, the Adviser and the Sub-Adviser. Solactive calculates and publishes the market value of the Index based on the Index’s constituents. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.
|Period
|MSSS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MSSS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|MSSS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MSSS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MSSS
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSSS % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSSS % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MSSS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.82%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MSSS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MSSS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSSS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MSSS
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSSS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MSSS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|MSSS
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSSS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MSSS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...