The Fund is a fund of funds that invests at least 80% of its total assets in the constituents of the Index. The Index consists of 10 equally-weighted U.S. listed ETFs of any market capitalization that represent economically advantageous U.S. sectors and subsectors.

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC (the “Adviser”) is the Index provider. The Index follows a proprietary rules-based methodology that selects which equity sectors and subsectors to invest in based on the phase of the economic cycle. The methodology uses employment trends to determine the phase of the economic cycle and identifies the sectors and subsectors that have historically performed well during such cycle. The Index methodology selects the ETFs that are expected to deliver the best risk adjusted return for the identified phase. Because the Fund may hold subsector ETFs from the same sector, the Fund at any given time may have a significant percentage of its assets invested in one or more sectors relative to other sectors. As of January 1, 2024, the Index had over 25% exposure to the healthcare sector.

The Adviser utilizes a sub-adviser, Penserra Capital Management LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), to manage the assets of the Fund. The Sub-Adviser uses a replication indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Replication indexing” is a strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as in the underlying index.

The index is sponsored by Solactive A.G. (“Solactive”), which is independent of the Fund, the Adviser and the Sub-Adviser. Solactive calculates and publishes the market value of the Index based on the Index’s constituents. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.