Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MSSS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Anchor Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is a fund of funds that invests at least 80% of its total assets in the constituents of the Index. The Index consists of 10 equally-weighted U.S. listed ETFs of any market capitalization that represent economically advantageous U.S. sectors and subsectors.

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC (the “Adviser”) is the Index provider. The Index follows a proprietary rules-based methodology that selects which equity sectors and subsectors to invest in based on the phase of the economic cycle. The methodology uses employment trends to determine the phase of the economic cycle and identifies the sectors and subsectors that have historically performed well during such cycle. The Index methodology selects the ETFs that are expected to deliver the best risk adjusted return for the identified phase. Because the Fund may hold subsector ETFs from the same sector, the Fund at any given time may have a significant percentage of its assets invested in one or more sectors relative to other sectors. As of January 1, 2024, the Index had over 25% exposure to the healthcare sector.

The Adviser utilizes a sub-adviser, Penserra Capital Management LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), to manage the assets of the Fund. The Sub-Adviser uses a replication indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Replication indexing” is a strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as in the underlying index.

The index is sponsored by Solactive A.G. (“Solactive”), which is independent of the Fund, the Adviser and the Sub-Adviser. Solactive calculates and publishes the market value of the Index based on the Index’s constituents. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.

MSSS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSSS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSSS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSSS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSSS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

MSSS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSSS Category Low Category High MSSS % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSSS % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

MSSS - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSSS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.82% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MSSS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MSSS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSSS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MSSS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSSS Category Low Category High MSSS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSSS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSSS Category Low Category High MSSS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSSS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

MSSS - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

