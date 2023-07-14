Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

14.3%

1 yr return

12.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$58.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

84.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.3
$25.30
$29.29

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MRSK - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Toews Corporation
  • Inception Date
    Jun 24, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    1400000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Randall Schroeder

Fund Description

The Fund seeks exposure to the large-cap U.S. equity market primarily through investment in S&P 500 Index futures contracts, ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, and/or the component stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The Fund buys put options against these positions to offset the risk of adverse price movements, and buys and writes call and/or put options against the same positions to reduce volatility and to receive income from written call options.

The Fund’s adviser (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in: 1) equity and equity index futures, 2) equity index options, 3) options on equity index futures, 4) options on exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), 5) ETFs that invest primarily in common stocks, 6) ETFs that invest primarily in fixed income securities, 7) common stocks, 8) fixed income securities and 9) cash or cash equivalents.

Read More

MRSK - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MRSK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -2.8% 240.8% 25.30%
1 Yr 12.6% -4.3% 140.6% N/A
3 Yr 10.7%* -8.3% 18.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -5.0% 17.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -4.6% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MRSK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.9% -34.1% 904.0% N/A
2021 9.8% -28.6% 438.4% N/A
2020 N/A -93.5% 8.2% N/A
2019 N/A -38.9% 19.8% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MRSK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.7% -2.7% 244.0% 25.30%
1 Yr 5.3% -4.3% 140.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -8.3% 18.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.4% 17.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MRSK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.9% -34.1% 904.0% N/A
2021 9.8% -5.9% 438.4% N/A
2020 N/A -81.2% 8.2% N/A
2019 N/A -29.0% 19.8% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.8% N/A

MRSK - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MRSK Category Low Category High MRSK % Rank
Net Assets 58.1 M 25 17.4 B 92.88%
Number of Holdings 5 2 508 69.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 42.3 M -6.66 M 5.12 B 87.79%
Weighting of Top 10 84.89% 11.3% 100.0% 19.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. VANGUARD SP 500 ETF 75.69%
  2. BBH SWEEP VEHICLE 16.11%
  3. SP500 EMINI OPTN Dec24P 5.64%
  4. SP500 EMINI FUT JUN23 0.99%
  5. SP500 EMINI OPTN Jun23P 0.06%
  6. SP500 EMINI OPTN Jun23C -0.29%
  7. SP500 EMINI OPTN Jun23P -0.48%
  8. SP Emini 3rd Wk May23C -0.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MRSK % Rank
Stocks 		84.57% -3.92% 100.76% 82.06%
Cash 		15.43% -0.76% 100.29% 20.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 61.83%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 45.92% 70.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 6.49%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 97.96% 7.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MRSK % Rank
Technology 		24.63% 0.00% 44.43% 24.37%
Healthcare 		14.34% 0.00% 25.91% 41.18%
Financial Services 		13.20% 0.00% 29.60% 45.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.09% 0.00% 19.02% 58.40%
Communication Services 		8.69% 0.00% 21.22% 26.05%
Industrials 		8.25% 1.41% 43.91% 60.08%
Consumer Defense 		7.21% 0.00% 22.87% 73.11%
Energy 		4.34% 0.00% 69.54% 38.66%
Utilities 		2.90% 0.00% 13.35% 72.27%
Real Estate 		2.88% 0.00% 9.74% 64.29%
Basic Materials 		2.45% 0.00% 60.58% 60.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MRSK % Rank
US 		83.66% -3.89% 100.00% 72.52%
Non US 		0.91% -2.17% 99.33% 78.24%

MRSK - Expenses

Operational Fees

MRSK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.81% 0.20% 6.78% N/A
Management Fee 0.85% 0.20% 1.75% 63.06%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 44.83%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

MRSK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MRSK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MRSK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 456.80% N/A

MRSK - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MRSK Category Low Category High MRSK % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.76% 64.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MRSK Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MRSK Category Low Category High MRSK % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.17% -2.54% 14.24% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MRSK Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MRSK - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Randall Schroeder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 24, 2020

1.93

1.9%

Randy joined Toews in March of 1998. During his tenure he has been the primary overseer of the Toews analytic methodology and is currently the co-portfolio manager for the Toews Funds. Randy received a B.A. from Bethel College in Newton, KS in 1988 and a Masters of Arts from the State University of New York, Binghamton, New York in 1994.

Phillip Toews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 24, 2020

1.93

1.9%

Phil Toews is the CEO and founder of the Toews Corporation. Phil helped pioneer the field of unconstrained tactical management by building models beginning in 1989. In the construction of the Toews Dynamic Hedging Strategy, his focus was on building effective loss avoidance and reliable market up-capture. Phil received a B.S. in Business and Economics from Bethel College in Newton, KS, in 1986. In 1987 he joined IDS/American Express as a Financial Consultant. From 1989 through 1994 he ran the money management division at Dorset Financial Services, Corp., of Devon, PA. Since 1994 he has acted as chief executive at Toews Corporation where he has overseen all aspects of the Toews System.

Jason Graffius

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 24, 2020

1.93

1.9%

Jason began working with the Toews Corporation in October 2013. He oversees the day-to-day operations of and researches investment opportunities for the Toews mutual funds. Prior to this role, Jason was a Vice President at BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. where he worked on the Structured Finance Team, overseeing Collateralized Debt Obligations and various Hedge Funds and Government Mandated Projects. Jason has also previously worked at JPMorgan. Mr. Graffius received a B.S. in Accounting from Rutgers University in Camden, NJ in 2002.

Charles Collins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 24, 2020

1.93

1.9%

Charles Collins is Head of Trading, Options & Derivatives Specialist and Portfolio Manager for the Toews Corporation. Prior to joining Toews in May 2016, he was an equity derivatives broker at Tullett Prebon in Jersey City, NJ. In that role, his primary responsibility was providing investment banks and asset money managers access to liquidity in products such as index and single stock options, delta one, variance swaps, and cash. Prior to his experience as a derivatives broker, he was a floor trader and an independent member of the New York Stock Exchange. Throughout his career he has acquired the Series 4, 7, 24, 55, & 63.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 19.77 3.61 5.67

