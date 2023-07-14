The Fund seeks exposure to the large-cap U.S. equity market primarily through investment in S&P 500 Index futures contracts, ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, and/or the component stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The Fund buys put options against these positions to offset the risk of adverse price movements, and buys and writes call and/or put options against the same positions to reduce volatility and to receive income from written call options.

The Fund’s adviser (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in: 1) equity and equity index futures, 2) equity index options, 3) options on equity index futures, 4) options on exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), 5) ETFs that invest primarily in common stocks, 6) ETFs that invest primarily in fixed income securities, 7) common stocks, 8) fixed income securities and 9) cash or cash equivalents.