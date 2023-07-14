Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.3%
1 yr return
12.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$58.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
84.9%
Expense Ratio 1.81%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks exposure to the large-cap U.S. equity market primarily through investment in S&P 500 Index futures contracts, ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, and/or the component stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The Fund buys put options against these positions to offset the risk of adverse price movements, and buys and writes call and/or put options against the same positions to reduce volatility and to receive income from written call options.
The Fund’s adviser (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in: 1) equity and equity index futures, 2) equity index options, 3) options on equity index futures, 4) options on exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), 5) ETFs that invest primarily in common stocks, 6) ETFs that invest primarily in fixed income securities, 7) common stocks, 8) fixed income securities and 9) cash or cash equivalents.
|Period
|MRSK Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.3%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|25.30%
|1 Yr
|12.6%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|10.7%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MRSK Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.9%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|N/A
|2021
|9.8%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|Period
|MRSK Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.7%
|-2.7%
|244.0%
|25.30%
|1 Yr
|5.3%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|17.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MRSK Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.9%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|N/A
|2021
|9.8%
|-5.9%
|438.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-81.2%
|8.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-29.0%
|19.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|MRSK
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRSK % Rank
|Net Assets
|58.1 M
|25
|17.4 B
|92.88%
|Number of Holdings
|5
|2
|508
|69.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|42.3 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|87.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|84.89%
|11.3%
|100.0%
|19.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRSK % Rank
|Stocks
|84.57%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|82.06%
|Cash
|15.43%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|20.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|61.83%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|70.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|6.49%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|7.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRSK % Rank
|Technology
|24.63%
|0.00%
|44.43%
|24.37%
|Healthcare
|14.34%
|0.00%
|25.91%
|41.18%
|Financial Services
|13.20%
|0.00%
|29.60%
|45.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.09%
|0.00%
|19.02%
|58.40%
|Communication Services
|8.69%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|26.05%
|Industrials
|8.25%
|1.41%
|43.91%
|60.08%
|Consumer Defense
|7.21%
|0.00%
|22.87%
|73.11%
|Energy
|4.34%
|0.00%
|69.54%
|38.66%
|Utilities
|2.90%
|0.00%
|13.35%
|72.27%
|Real Estate
|2.88%
|0.00%
|9.74%
|64.29%
|Basic Materials
|2.45%
|0.00%
|60.58%
|60.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRSK % Rank
|US
|83.66%
|-3.89%
|100.00%
|72.52%
|Non US
|0.91%
|-2.17%
|99.33%
|78.24%
|MRSK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.81%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|63.06%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|44.83%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.28%
|N/A
|MRSK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|MRSK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MRSK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|456.80%
|N/A
|MRSK
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRSK % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|64.68%
|MRSK
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|MRSK
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRSK % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.17%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|N/A
|MRSK
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 24, 2020
1.93
1.9%
Randy joined Toews in March of 1998. During his tenure he has been the primary overseer of the Toews analytic methodology and is currently the co-portfolio manager for the Toews Funds. Randy received a B.A. from Bethel College in Newton, KS in 1988 and a Masters of Arts from the State University of New York, Binghamton, New York in 1994.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 24, 2020
1.93
1.9%
Phil Toews is the CEO and founder of the Toews Corporation. Phil helped pioneer the field of unconstrained tactical management by building models beginning in 1989. In the construction of the Toews Dynamic Hedging Strategy, his focus was on building effective loss avoidance and reliable market up-capture. Phil received a B.S. in Business and Economics from Bethel College in Newton, KS, in 1986. In 1987 he joined IDS/American Express as a Financial Consultant. From 1989 through 1994 he ran the money management division at Dorset Financial Services, Corp., of Devon, PA. Since 1994 he has acted as chief executive at Toews Corporation where he has overseen all aspects of the Toews System.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 24, 2020
1.93
1.9%
Jason began working with the Toews Corporation in October 2013. He oversees the day-to-day operations of and researches investment opportunities for the Toews mutual funds. Prior to this role, Jason was a Vice President at BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. where he worked on the Structured Finance Team, overseeing Collateralized Debt Obligations and various Hedge Funds and Government Mandated Projects. Jason has also previously worked at JPMorgan. Mr. Graffius received a B.S. in Accounting from Rutgers University in Camden, NJ in 2002.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 24, 2020
1.93
1.9%
Charles Collins is Head of Trading, Options & Derivatives Specialist and Portfolio Manager for the Toews Corporation. Prior to joining Toews in May 2016, he was an equity derivatives broker at Tullett Prebon in Jersey City, NJ. In that role, his primary responsibility was providing investment banks and asset money managers access to liquidity in products such as index and single stock options, delta one, variance swaps, and cash. Prior to his experience as a derivatives broker, he was a floor trader and an independent member of the New York Stock Exchange. Throughout his career he has acquired the Series 4, 7, 24, 55, & 63.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...