The Fund is designed to track the performance of the Index and provide exposure to a global merger arbitrage strategy. The Index is constructed and maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. The Index, and by extension the Fund, seeks to produce consistent, positive returns in virtually all market environments, although there are no assurances it will achieve this result. A global merger arbitrage strategy seeks to capture the spread between the price at which the stock of a company (each such company, a “Target”) trades after a proposed acquisition of such Target is announced and the value (cash plus stock) that the acquiring company (the “Acquirer”) has proposed to pay for the stock of the Target (a “Spread”). Such a Spread typically exists due to the uncertainty that the announced merger, acquisition or other corporate reorganization (each, a “Deal”) will close, and if it closes, that such Deal will be at the initially proposed economic terms. For Deals that close, the price of the Target after the Deal is announced is expected to approach the proposed acquisition price by the closing date of the Deal, resulting in a gain to strategies such as the Index’s, which attempt to capture this Spread. The size of the Spread will depend on several factors, including the perceived risk of the Deal closing and the length of time expected until the Deal is completed. For Deals that are not consummated, the price of the Target commonly falls back to pre-announcement levels, typically resulting in significant losses well in excess of the post-announcement Spread the strategy attempts to capture. To obtain exposure to the Index, the Fund takes long positions in shares of the Target. The Fund also takes short positions in shares of the Acquirer when the Deal involves an exchange of the Acquirer’s stock. The short positions are intended to reduce the effect that declines in the value of the Acquirer’s stock could have on the Spread. The Index, created by Standard & Poor’s ® , is comprised of a maximum of 80 companies, including up to 40 companies that are currently targets in merger deals, which are represented by long positions in the index, and up to 40 companies that are currently acquirers for the same stock merger deals, which are represented by short positions in the Index. The Index includes a cash component, which earns the three-month U.S. Treasury Bill rate. When Deals enter the Index, the weight in long positions of Targets is initiated at three percent (3%) and the initial weight in short positions of Acquirers ranges between zero and three percent (0% and 3%), depending on the terms of the Deal. The sum of initial net exposure for the Fund (i.e., the difference between: (a) the Fund’s total long exposure; and (b) the Fund’s total short exposure) is limited to between zero and one hundred percent (0% and 100%), with both the long and short positions having a maximum initial exposure each of 120%. The Index also includes a Treasury bill component which constitutes the remainder of the Index when net exposure from included Deals is less than 100%. Certain Deals are screened out based on liquidity, size, and Spread between the Deal price and the Target’s stock price. Additions and deletions occur on a rolling basis. Returns are expected to be uncorrelated to equity markets over time. The Index is denominated in local currencies, and the Fund will generally seek to hedge against fluctuations between the value of the U.S. Dollar and the currencies in which the securities are denominated. The Fund will utilize financial instruments such as currency forward contracts to seek to offset its total equity exposure to each currency. The Index is published under the Bloomberg ticker symbol “SPLSALP”. The Fund will generally not short any stocks directly but will generally obtain short exposure through derivatives. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in component securities of the Index. The Fund will invest principally in the financial instruments set forth below. The Fund expects that its cash balances maintained in connection with the use of financial instruments will typically be held in money market instruments. • Equity Securities — The Fund invests in common stock issued by public companies. • Derivatives — The Fund invests in derivatives, which are financial instruments whose value is derived from the value of an underlying asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, funds (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)), exchange rate, interest rates or indexes. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for investing directly in or making short sales of the securities of the Index, as well as for effecting currency hedging transactions. These derivatives principally include: ○ Swap Agreements — Contracts entered into primarily with major global financial institutions for a specified period ranging from a day to more than one year. In a standard “swap” transaction, two parties agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on particular predetermined investments or instruments. The gross return to be exchanged or “swapped” between the parties is calculated with respect to a “notional amount,” e.g., the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount invested in a “basket” of securities or an ETF representing a particular index. ○ Forward Contracts — Two-party contracts where a purchase or sale of a specific quantity of a commodity, security, foreign currency or other financial instrument is entered into with dealers or financial institutions at a set price, with delivery and settlement at a specified future date. Forward contracts may also be structured for cash settlement, rather than physical delivery. • Money Market Instruments — The Fund invests in short-term cash instruments that have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles, for example: ○ U.S. Treasury Bills — U.S. government securities that have initial maturities of one year or less, and are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. ○ Repurchase Agreements — Contracts in which a seller of securities, usually U.S. government securities or other money market instruments, agrees to buy the securities back at a specified time and price. Repurchase agreements are primarily used by the Fund as a short-term investment vehicle for cash positions. ProShare Advisors uses a mathematical approach to investing. Using this approach, ProShare Advisors determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions that it believes, in combination, the Fund should hold to produce returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may invest in or gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Index or to securities not contained in the Index or in financial instruments, with the intent of obtaining exposure with aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. In managing the assets of the Fund, ProShare Advisors does not invest the assets of the Fund in securities or financial instruments based on ProShare Advisors’ view of the investment merit of a particular security, instrument, or company, nor does it conduct conventional investment research or analysis or forecast market movement or trends. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, provide exposure to the returns of the Index without regard to market conditions, trends or direction. The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest in securities that represent 25 percent or more of the value of the Index) or focus (i.e., invest in securities that represent a substantial portion of its value, but less than 25 percent) its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent the Index is so concentrated or focused. As of May 31, 2022, the Index was concentrated in the information technology industry group, and was focused in the industrials industry group. Please see “Investment Objectives, Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks” in the Fund’s Prospectus for additional details.