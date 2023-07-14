Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF

Active ETF
MRAD
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$15.8947 -0.16 -0.97%
primary theme
N/A
MRAD (ETF)

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$15.8947 -0.16 -0.97%
primary theme
N/A
MRAD (ETF)

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$15.8947 -0.16 -0.97%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF

MRAD | Active ETF

$15.89

$1.2 M

0.00%

7.51%

Vitals

YTD Return

26.6%

1 yr return

14.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$1.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.1
$11.35
$16.17

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 7.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF

MRAD | Active ETF

$15.89

$1.2 M

0.00%

7.51%

MRAD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Guinness Atkinson Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Dustin Lewellyn

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in publicly-traded equity securities of domestic or foreign companies across multiple sectors that the Adviser considers to be Advertising or Marketing Technology companies, which are companies that have significant exposure to the development, production or deployment of advertising or marketing services, especially in ways that are related to digital media or in ways that make advertising or marketing activities more tailored or efficient in reaching a specific demographic, and which are defined below. Advertising and Marketing Technology are thematic concepts. The Fund is actively managed, meaning that the Adviser will select the Fund’s holdings based on its judgment and analysis of a company’s activities.

The Adviser believes that “Advertising” and “Marketing Technology” companies are companies that engage in businesses that fall within the following scope:

Advertising companies are companies that engage in advertising-related activities, which means using communications to sell products or services. Advertising-related activities includes:
The placement, sale or publication of advertisements, including digital, print, broadcast and “out of home” media (advertising that reaches consumers while they are outside their home);
The development of advertising and public relations services, strategies and creative assets (including designing, creating or producing advertisements), and systems or platforms that deliver advertising (such as streaming services or other technology-based applications or platforms), as well as programmatic advertising platforms; or
The placement or distribution of advertisements through various platforms or exchanges, including on social media applications as well as through public relations programs or promotional activities and events.

Advertising companies could include companies that engage through traditional media (newspapers, magazines, radio or television) or through new media (internet, streaming, gaming, social media or other applications including music streaming), and could also include companies that are making advertising more efficient in delivering content (including educational content) to larger or more targeted groups of consumers.

The Adviser considers a company to be in the advertising business if the company has devoted more than 50% of its assets to, or derives more than 50% of its revenue, income or profits from, advertising-related activities. 

Marketing Technology companies are companies that use technology or technology solutions to deliver marketing services or make marketing activities more efficient. The products and services delivered by Marketing Technology companies could include:
Traditional or non-traditional media companies and marketing agencies that offer advertising clients the ability to use technology for advanced or tailored targeting of communications to customers or potential customers;
Customer relations, and customer relationship management platforms, including software for sales automation, customization and app integration;
Marketing and customer/consumer data, and analytical assessments of that data, including customer identification and tracking;
Web-based marketing information and email services and technologies;
Products and services used to develop and distribute marketing and advertising assets (including creative assets such as advertisements, photographs or videos, digital or non-digital) as well as programmatic advertising platforms or marketing automation platforms including email automation and analysis;
Security, data security and authentication services used on websites; and
Products and services designed to improve customer experiences, whether online, in-store, or by telephone, in connection with targeted marketing arrangements.

Marketing Technology companies could also include companies that provide products, platforms or services that allow marketers to assess or improve the results of their advertising or marketing activities by using technology, software (including automation programs), data and customer insights (including data and customer insights derived from non-marketing or advertising activities).

The Adviser considers a company to be in the Marketing Technology business if the company has devoted more than 50% of its assets to, or derives more than 50% of its revenue, income or profits from, marketing technology related activities; or if it derives more than 50% of its revenues, income or profits from, or devotes more than 50% of its assets to, producing or distributing technology-based products or services used by advertising and marketing companies.

At all times, the Fund will invest at least 15% of its assets in Advertising companies and at least 15% of its assets in Marketing Technology companies.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in companies that do not fall within these categorizations. All of the Fund’s investments will be related to Advertising or Marketing Technology. Some of the companies in which the Fund will invest will be companies that do not meet the 50% tests described above, but offer a product or service that improves advertising or marketing. The Fund treats these companies as being within this 20% basket.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, invest more than 25% of its total assets) in Advertising and Marketing Technology companies (as defined above), and these companies may fall into the following industry groups: telecommunications services, media and entertainment, information technology services, software services and commercial and professional services. A downturn in companies in any of these industry groups would have a larger impact on the Fund than on a fund that does not concentrate in Advertising and Marketing Technology companies.

Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, rights and warrants. The Fund’s allocations may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting selection criteria). The Fund may invest in US companies and in companies economically tied to foreign countries, including, potentially, companies domiciled or traded in emerging markets, including China. For more information about how the Adviser determines that a company is economically tied to a foreign country, see “More About the Fund’s Investment Strategies and Risks” in this Prospectus. The Fund’s allocations among countries may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting selection criteria), and there is no specific allocation of investments to US issuers or non-US issuers. The Fund’s currency is US Dollars, while some of its investments are denominated in foreign currencies.

Typically, the Fund will hold around 30 positions of approximately equal weight, but the portfolio may vary over time. Under normal market conditions, the Fund may have as few as 25 holdings or as many as 75 holdings. The Fund is actively managed, meaning the Adviser will select the Fund’s holdings based on its own research and evaluation process. In identifying investments that the Fund will buy or sell, the Adviser identifies companies with favorable characteristics from the identifiable universe of companies it has compiled, and performs research and fundamental analysis to understand the company’s business model, valuation and potential for return. In determining whether a company is an Advertising or Marketing Technology company, the Adviser considers the company’s public statements about its activities, including regulatory filings (reflecting profits, revenues, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), cash flow and assets), as well as third-party industry assessments of products and services that the company delivers and the role of those products or services in the types of advertising-related or marketing-related activities described above. The Adviser then monitors potential or actual investments for performance and risk perspectives, as well as to quantify drivers of return and assess company performance versus expectations.

The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization size, but under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in companies with a minimum market capitalization of $500 million. The Fund will invest in companies on a global basis, meaning that it will generally hold both domestic and foreign companies and may invest in companies in developed markets and emerging markets outside the United States, including companies economically tied to countries in the Asia Pacific region, primarily China and Japan, but potentially, also, Hong Kong or Australia. For more information about how the Adviser determines that a company is economically tied to a foreign country, see “More About the Fund’s Investment Strategies and Risks” in this Prospectus.

For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is designed for investors who seek long-term capital appreciation through focused investment in equity securities of companies, wherever located, that are engaged in advertising and marketing activities that are enhanced by technology.

Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.

Read More

MRAD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MRAD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.6% -22.2% 15.3% 100.00%
1 Yr 14.2% -45.4% -6.3% 97.56%
3 Yr 0.0%* -9.2% 11.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -5.2% 4.0% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -10.3% 6.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MRAD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -49.3% 6.4% 2.44%
2021 N/A -8.2% 12.1% N/A
2020 N/A -0.2% 13.4% N/A
2019 N/A -1.2% 8.1% N/A
2018 N/A -5.6% -0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MRAD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -46.7% 15.3% 100.00%
1 Yr N/A -45.4% -6.3% 97.56%
3 Yr N/A* -9.2% 11.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -4.4% 4.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.3% 6.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MRAD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -49.3% 6.4% 2.44%
2021 N/A -8.2% 12.1% N/A
2020 N/A -0.2% 13.4% N/A
2019 N/A -1.2% 8.1% N/A
2018 N/A -5.4% -0.6% N/A

MRAD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MRAD Category Low Category High MRAD % Rank
Net Assets 1.2 M 1.59 M 10.3 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 30 25 115 78.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 505 K 645 K 7.27 B 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 44.84% 32.4% 78.0% 95.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. COMMON STOCK 9.02%
  2. COMMON STOCK 5.49%
  3. COMMON STOCK 5.29%
  4. COMMON STOCK 4.78%
  5. COMMON STOCK 4.73%
  6. COMMON STOCK 4.58%
  7. COMMON STOCK 4.56%
  8. COMMON STOCK 4.34%
  9. COMMON STOCK 4.32%
  10. COMMON STOCK 4.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MRAD % Rank
Stocks 		95.68% 91.08% 100.08% 83.33%
Cash 		4.32% -0.08% 7.19% 16.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.04% 4.76%
Other 		0.00% -2.87% 0.27% 16.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.39% 9.52%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MRAD % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2.38%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 68.78% 14.29%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 24.21% 66.67%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.78% 38.10%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 8.16% 4.76%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 6.60% 19.05%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 3.50% 11.90%
Communication Services 		0.00% 21.07% 100.00% 85.71%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 3.34% 11.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 14.61% 7.14%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MRAD % Rank
US 		69.59% 51.91% 99.98% 100.00%
Non US 		26.09% 0.00% 42.13% 2.38%

MRAD - Expenses

Operational Fees

MRAD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 7.51% 0.08% 2.43% 68.29%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.00% 64.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

MRAD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MRAD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MRAD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 75.00% 25.00%

MRAD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MRAD Category Low Category High MRAD % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.52% 52.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MRAD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MRAD Category Low Category High MRAD % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.68% 2.76% 83.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MRAD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MRAD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dustin Lewellyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.

Ernesto Tong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.

Anand Desai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.

Sagar Thanki

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Thanki joined Guinness Atkinson Asset Management in February 2017 as an Investment Analyst on the Global Equity team. In addition to servicing as portfolio manager for the SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF, he works on both the Guinness Atkinson Dividend Builder Fund and the Guinness Atkinson Global Innovators Fund. Before joining Guinness Atkinson, Sagar worked at Bloomberg LP as an Equity and Portfolios Product Specialist. Mr. Thanki started his career at Barclays Wealth as an Equity Analyst for the Discretionary Portfolio Management team. Mr. Thanki graduated from Selwyn College, University of Cambridge, with a Master’s degree in Economics in 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.5 24.18 6.76 2.12

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×