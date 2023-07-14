Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in publicly-traded equity securities of domestic or foreign companies across multiple sectors that the Adviser considers to be Advertising or Marketing Technology companies, which are companies that have significant exposure to the development, production or deployment of advertising or marketing services, especially in ways that are related to digital media or in ways that make advertising or marketing activities more tailored or efficient in reaching a specific demographic, and which are defined below. Advertising and Marketing Technology are thematic concepts. The Fund is actively managed, meaning that the Adviser will select the Fund’s holdings based on its judgment and analysis of a company’s activities.

The Adviser believes that “Advertising” and “Marketing Technology” companies are companies that engage in businesses that fall within the following scope:

● Advertising companies are companies that engage in advertising-related activities, which means using communications to sell products or services. Advertising-related activities includes:

○ The placement, sale or publication of advertisements, including digital, print, broadcast and “out of home” media (advertising that reaches consumers while they are outside their home);

○ The development of advertising and public relations services, strategies and creative assets (including designing, creating or producing advertisements), and systems or platforms that deliver advertising (such as streaming services or other technology-based applications or platforms), as well as programmatic advertising platforms; or

○ The placement or distribution of advertisements through various platforms or exchanges, including on social media applications as well as through public relations programs or promotional activities and events.

Advertising companies could include companies that engage through traditional media (newspapers, magazines, radio or television) or through new media (internet, streaming, gaming, social media or other applications including music streaming), and could also include companies that are making advertising more efficient in delivering content (including educational content) to larger or more targeted groups of consumers.

The Adviser considers a company to be in the advertising business if the company has devoted more than 50% of its assets to, or derives more than 50% of its revenue, income or profits from, advertising-related activities.

● Marketing Technology companies are companies that use technology or technology solutions to deliver marketing services or make marketing activities more efficient. The products and services delivered by Marketing Technology companies could include:

○ Traditional or non-traditional media companies and marketing agencies that offer advertising clients the ability to use technology for advanced or tailored targeting of communications to customers or potential customers;

○ Customer relations, and customer relationship management platforms, including software for sales automation, customization and app integration;

○ Marketing and customer/consumer data, and analytical assessments of that data, including customer identification and tracking;

○ Web-based marketing information and email services and technologies;

○ Products and services used to develop and distribute marketing and advertising assets (including creative assets such as advertisements, photographs or videos, digital or non-digital) as well as programmatic advertising platforms or marketing automation platforms including email automation and analysis;

○ Security, data security and authentication services used on websites; and

○ Products and services designed to improve customer experiences, whether online, in-store, or by telephone, in connection with targeted marketing arrangements.

Marketing Technology companies could also include companies that provide products, platforms or services that allow marketers to assess or improve the results of their advertising or marketing activities by using technology, software (including automation programs), data and customer insights (including data and customer insights derived from non-marketing or advertising activities).

The Adviser considers a company to be in the Marketing Technology business if the company has devoted more than 50% of its assets to, or derives more than 50% of its revenue, income or profits from, marketing technology related activities; or if it derives more than 50% of its revenues, income or profits from, or devotes more than 50% of its assets to, producing or distributing technology-based products or services used by advertising and marketing companies.

At all times, the Fund will invest at least 15% of its assets in Advertising companies and at least 15% of its assets in Marketing Technology companies.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in companies that do not fall within these categorizations. All of the Fund’s investments will be related to Advertising or Marketing Technology. Some of the companies in which the Fund will invest will be companies that do not meet the 50% tests described above, but offer a product or service that improves advertising or marketing. The Fund treats these companies as being within this 20% basket.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, invest more than 25% of its total assets) in Advertising and Marketing Technology companies (as defined above), and these companies may fall into the following industry groups: telecommunications services, media and entertainment, information technology services, software services and commercial and professional services. A downturn in companies in any of these industry groups would have a larger impact on the Fund than on a fund that does not concentrate in Advertising and Marketing Technology companies.

Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, rights and warrants. The Fund’s allocations may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting selection criteria). The Fund may invest in US companies and in companies economically tied to foreign countries, including, potentially, companies domiciled or traded in emerging markets, including China. For more information about how the Adviser determines that a company is economically tied to a foreign country, see “More About the Fund’s Investment Strategies and Risks” in this Prospectus. The Fund’s allocations among countries may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting selection criteria), and there is no specific allocation of investments to US issuers or non-US issuers. The Fund’s currency is US Dollars, while some of its investments are denominated in foreign currencies.

Typically, the Fund will hold around 30 positions of approximately equal weight, but the portfolio may vary over time. Under normal market conditions, the Fund may have as few as 25 holdings or as many as 75 holdings. The Fund is actively managed, meaning the Adviser will select the Fund’s holdings based on its own research and evaluation process. In identifying investments that the Fund will buy or sell, the Adviser identifies companies with favorable characteristics from the identifiable universe of companies it has compiled, and performs research and fundamental analysis to understand the company’s business model, valuation and potential for return. In determining whether a company is an Advertising or Marketing Technology company, the Adviser considers the company’s public statements about its activities, including regulatory filings (reflecting profits, revenues, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), cash flow and assets), as well as third-party industry assessments of products and services that the company delivers and the role of those products or services in the types of advertising-related or marketing-related activities described above. The Adviser then monitors potential or actual investments for performance and risk perspectives, as well as to quantify drivers of return and assess company performance versus expectations.

The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization size, but under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in companies with a minimum market capitalization of $500 million. The Fund will invest in companies on a global basis, meaning that it will generally hold both domestic and foreign companies and may invest in companies in developed markets and emerging markets outside the United States, including companies economically tied to countries in the Asia Pacific region, primarily China and Japan, but potentially, also, Hong Kong or Australia. For more information about how the Adviser determines that a company is economically tied to a foreign country, see “More About the Fund’s Investment Strategies and Risks” in this Prospectus.

For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is designed for investors who seek long-term capital appreciation through focused investment in equity securities of companies, wherever located, that are engaged in advertising and marketing activities that are enhanced by technology.

Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.