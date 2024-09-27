Home
MQQQ (ETF)

Tradr 2X Long Triple Q Monthly ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$26.04 -0.28 -1.06%
primary theme
N/A
Name

As of 09/27/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Tradr 2X Long Triple Q Monthly ETF

MQQQ | ETF

$26.04

$5.6 M

0.00%

1.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.3
$22.09
$26.32

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Tradr 2X Long Triple Q Monthly ETF

MQQQ | ETF

$26.04

$5.6 M

0.00%

1.98%

MQQQ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Tradr 2X Long Triple Q Monthly ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST II
  • Inception Date
    Sep 03, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market circumstances, the Fund will maintain at least 80% exposure to financial instruments that provide two times leveraged exposure to the calendar month performance of the Invesco QQQ Trust. The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve on a calendar month basis, before fees and expenses, 200% performance of the Invesco QQQ Trust for a full calendar month, and not for any other period, by entering into one or more swaps on the Invesco QQQ Trust. A “full calendar month” is measured from the close of trading on the last business day of one calendar month to the close of trading on the last business day of the following calendar month. Business day means each day the NYSE is open for trading. For example, if June 28th is the last business day of the calendar month and July 31st is the last business day of the following calendar month, the calendar month performance is measured from the close of trading on June 28th to the close of trading on July 31st.

The Fund will enter into one or more swaps with major global financial institutions whereby the Fund and the global financial institution will agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on the Invesco QQQ Trust. The gross return to be exchanged or “swapped” between the parties is calculated with respect to a “notional amount,” e.g., the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount representing the Invesco QQQ Trust. The Advisor attempts to consistently apply leverage to maintain the Fund’s exposure to 200% of the Invesco QQQ Trust’s monthly return, and expects to rebalance the Fund’s holdings monthly in an attempt to maintain such exposure.

As a defensive measure, if abnormal market conditions or other circumstances cause a change in the value of Invesco QQQ Trust intra-period (i.e., other than at or near the close of the market of a calendar period) and the change exceeds a level that has been determined by the Advisor to represent a “dramatic move” in the price of Invesco QQQ Trust (the “performance trigger”) the Advisor will seek to reset the performance leverage of the Fund by rebalancing the portfolio. The performance trigger for the Fund is -35%. For example, if the price of Invesco QQQ Trust drops by 35% for the period by the 15th of the calendar month, the Fund will rebalance its portfolio on the 15th by resetting the swaps to the 200% leverage and delivering the performance through the end of the calendar period. In essence, the stub period between the triggered reset date and the end of the period is treated like a brand-new period which would have the effect of reducing the leverage return for that calendar period. The Advisor will make best efforts to reset the performance leverage intraday as soon as possible after the trigger level is reached. If the intra-period performance trigger is not reached until the final 30 minutes of trading, the Advisor will make best efforts to reset the performance leverage that day. However, if there is not enough time to do so, the performance leverage will reset the following trading day. If the Fund rebalances its portfolio intra-period due to the performance trigger, the Fund likely will not achieve its investment objective for that period. There is no guarantee that such defensive measures will be successful in protecting the viability of the Fund.

As a result of its investment strategies, the Fund will be concentrated (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets in investments that provide exposure to an industry) to approximately the same extent as the Invesco QQQ Trust is so concentrated.

Additionally, the Fund may invest all available cash in the Fund’s portfolio in (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) short-term bond ETFs and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by businesses that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality (“Collateral Investments”).

The Invesco QQQ Trust is an index-based exchange traded fund that seeks to track investment results, before fees and expenses, of an index designed to measure the average performance of securities issued by 100 of the largest U.S. and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. The Invesco QQQ Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the underlying index.

The Fund has derived all disclosures contained in this document regarding the Invesco QQQ Trust from the publicly available documents described above. In connection with the offering of the Fund’s securities, none of the Fund, the Trust, the Advisor, and any of their affiliates has participated in the preparation of such documents. The Advisor has not made any due diligence inquiry with respect to the data or information underlying the publicly available information of the Invesco QQQ Trust. None of the Fund, the Trust, the Advisor, and any of their affiliates makes any representation that such publicly available documents or any other publicly available information regarding the Invesco QQQ Trust is accurate or complete. Furthermore, the Fund cannot give any assurance that all events occurring prior to the date hereof (including events that would affect the accuracy or completeness of the publicly available documents described above) that would affect the trading price of the Invesco QQQ Trust have been publicly disclosed. Subsequent disclosure of any such events or the disclosure of or failure to disclose material future events concerning the Invesco QQQ Trust could affect the value of the Fund’s investments with respect to the Invesco QQQ Trust and therefore the value of the Fund.

None of the Trust, the Fund and their affiliates makes any representation to you as to the performance of the Invesco QQQ Trust.

THE TRADR 2X LONG TRIPLE Q MONTHLY ETF, INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST II, AND AXS INVESTMENTS LLC ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE INVESCO QQQ TRUSTSM, OR INVESCO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC.

Read More

MQQQ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MQQQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MQQQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MQQQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MQQQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

MQQQ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MQQQ Category Low Category High MQQQ % Rank
Net Assets 5.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MQQQ % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

MQQQ - Expenses

Operational Fees

MQQQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.98% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MQQQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MQQQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

MQQQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MQQQ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MQQQ Category Low Category High MQQQ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MQQQ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MQQQ Category Low Category High MQQQ % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MQQQ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MQQQ - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

