Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
4.5%
1 yr return
6.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$2.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
78.0%
Expense Ratio 0.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund normally invests in securities comprising the Index. The Index generally consists of 18 exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (the “ETF Portfolio Sleeve”) and 50 U.S. exchange-listed stocks (the “Equity Portfolio Sleeve”), though this may change from time to time. Because the Index is expected to be comprised, in part, of securities issued by other investment companies, the Fund operates as a “fund of funds.”
The Index is broadly diversified and seeks to offer the potential for monthly distributions, which may include return of capital to investors. The goal of the Index is to represent an allocation to a balanced portfolio of international equities, fixed income securities and alternative investments. The Index composition is dynamically allocated across asset classes taking into consideration the current macroeconomic state. The portion of the Index devoted to the Equity Portfolio Sleeve generally will range between 20% and 60%. The Index will have risk characteristics similar to the international stock and bond markets and foreign exchange markets and will generally rise and fall with prevailing market conditions, with the goal, but not the guarantee, of achieving a total return sufficient, over time and after expenses, to support a seven percent (7.0%) annual distribution rate.
To be initially eligible for inclusion in the Equity Portfolio Sleeve of the Index, a company must be U.S. exchange-listed and have a market capitalization of at least $1 billion. Additionally, a stock will no longer be eligible for inclusion in the Index if its free float falls below 10%. Next, a proprietary algorithm is used to analyze historical financial and trading data, and stocks are selected and ranked based on excess return factors. An excess return factor is a formula that combines mathematical operators, fundamental values, and market values to determine if a stock could outperform markets in the future. The top 50 stocks are included in the Index.
The ETF Portfolio Sleeve of the Index provides exposure to ETFs across a range of asset categories including international equity, fixed-income, and commodity markets. The following asset categories and types of investments are represented in the ETF Portfolio Sleeve:
|·
|Foreign Equity – ETFs that provide exposure to foreign stocks (including in emerging markets);
|·
|Commodity – ETFs that provide exposure to commodities;
|·
|Gold – ETFs that provide exposure to gold;
|·
|Treasury Bonds – ETFs that provide exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds of any duration or maturity including inflation protected bonds;
|·
|High-Yield Bonds – ETFs that provide exposure to high-yield corporate bonds (also known as “junk bonds”) of any duration or maturity;
|·
|Investment Grade Bonds – ETFs that provide exposure to investment grade corporate bonds of any duration or maturity;
|·
|MBS – ETFs that provide exposure to U.S. mortgage-backed securities;
|·
|REITs – ETFs that provide exposure to domestic and foreign real estate investment trusts;
|·
|Global Infrastructure – ETFs that provide exposure to domestic and foreign infrastructure securities (including emerging markets securities).
Securities in the Index are weighted according to a proprietary weighting methodology that incorporates modern portfolio theory principles such as historical covariance, historical mean, historical risk contribution, and cluster analysis. The individual weight of an ETF in the Index is capped at 10%. Where an individual ETF’s weight would be greater than 10% if not capped, the excess weighting will be allocated to one or more additional ETFs from the same asset class. In such case, the number of ETFs in the Index would increase.
The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted on a monthly basis. Because of the frequency of the Index’s rebalances and reconstitutions, the Fund is expected to have a high rate of portfolio turnover. Deletions from the Index may be made at any time due to changes in business, mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, suspensions, de-listings and spin-offs. As of March 1, 2023, the Index was comprised of 58 securities. As of March 1, 2023, the average market capitalization and one-year trading volume of the Index components were $168 billion and 9.6 million, respectively.
The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy designed to track the performance of the Index. The Adviser generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the securities composing the Index in proportion to their respective weightings in the Index. However, the Adviser may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances, including when it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index. The Adviser expects that over time, if the Fund has sufficient assets, the correlation between the Fund’s performance, before fees and expenses, and that of the Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in investments that are not included in the Index, but that the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the performance of the Index.
The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of March 1, 2023, the Index was not concentrated in any industry. In addition, in replicating the Index, the Fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more sectors. As of March 1, 2023, no sector represented a significant portion of the Index.
The Index was created by Akros Technologies, Inc. (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider developed the methodology for determining the securities to be included in the Index and is responsible for the ongoing maintenance of the Index. The Index is calculated by Moorgate Benchmarks Ltd., which is not affiliated with the Fund, the Adviser, or the Index Provider.
To allow shareholders of the Fund to realize a predictable, but not assured, level of cash flow, the Fund has a distribution policy to make monthly distributions with the goal, but not the guarantee of a target rate that represents an annualized payout of 7.0% on the Fund’s per-share net asset value on the date of a distribution’s declaration. Additionally, the Adviser reserves the discretion to raise or lower the payout percentage at any time. Shareholders receiving periodic payments from the Fund may be under the impression that they are receiving net profits. However, all or a portion of a distribution may consist of a return of capital. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. For more information about the Fund’s distribution policy, please see “Dividends, Distributions and Taxes – Fund Distributions.”
|Period
|MPAY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MPAY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|-20.4%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|18.9%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|-67.4%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|MPAY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MPAY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|-20.4%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|18.9%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|-67.4%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MPAY
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPAY % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.2 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|59
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.94 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|78.02%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPAY % Rank
|Stocks
|99.77%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.23%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPAY % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPAY % Rank
|US
|99.77%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MPAY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MPAY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MPAY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MPAY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MPAY
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPAY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.93%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MPAY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|MPAY
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPAY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MPAY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2023
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2023
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 09, 2023
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 05, 2022
0.07
0.1%
Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 05, 2022
0.07
0.1%
Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 05, 2022
0.07
0.1%
Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
