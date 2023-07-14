The Fund normally invests in securities comprising the Index. The Index generally consists of 18 exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (the “ETF Portfolio Sleeve”) and 50 U.S. exchange-listed stocks (the “Equity Portfolio Sleeve”), though this may change from time to time. Because the Index is expected to be comprised, in part, of securities issued by other investment companies, the Fund operates as a “fund of funds.”

The Index is broadly diversified and seeks to offer the potential for monthly distributions, which may include return of capital to investors. The goal of the Index is to represent an allocation to a balanced portfolio of international equities, fixed income securities and alternative investments. The Index composition is dynamically allocated across asset classes taking into consideration the current macroeconomic state. The portion of the Index devoted to the Equity Portfolio Sleeve generally will range between 20% and 60%. The Index will have risk characteristics similar to the international stock and bond markets and foreign exchange markets and will generally rise and fall with prevailing market conditions, with the goal, but not the guarantee, of achieving a total return sufficient, over time and after expenses, to support a seven percent (7.0%) annual distribution rate.

To be initially eligible for inclusion in the Equity Portfolio Sleeve of the Index, a company must be U.S. exchange-listed and have a market capitalization of at least $1 billion. Additionally, a stock will no longer be eligible for inclusion in the Index if its free float falls below 10%. Next, a proprietary algorithm is used to analyze historical financial and trading data, and stocks are selected and ranked based on excess return factors. An excess return factor is a formula that combines mathematical operators, fundamental values, and market values to determine if a stock could outperform markets in the future. The top 50 stocks are included in the Index.

The ETF Portfolio Sleeve of the Index provides exposure to ETFs across a range of asset categories including international equity, fixed-income, and commodity markets. The following asset categories and types of investments are represented in the ETF Portfolio Sleeve:

· Foreign Equity – ETFs that provide exposure to foreign stocks (including in emerging markets);

· Commodity – ETFs that provide exposure to commodities;

· Gold – ETFs that provide exposure to gold;

· Treasury Bonds – ETFs that provide exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds of any duration or maturity including inflation protected bonds;

· High-Yield Bonds – ETFs that provide exposure to high-yield corporate bonds (also known as “junk bonds”) of any duration or maturity;

· Investment Grade Bonds – ETFs that provide exposure to investment grade corporate bonds of any duration or maturity;

· MBS – ETFs that provide exposure to U.S. mortgage-backed securities;

· REITs – ETFs that provide exposure to domestic and foreign real estate investment trusts;

· Global Infrastructure – ETFs that provide exposure to domestic and foreign infrastructure securities (including emerging markets securities).

Securities in the Index are weighted according to a proprietary weighting methodology that incorporates modern portfolio theory principles such as historical covariance, historical mean, historical risk contribution, and cluster analysis. The individual weight of an ETF in the Index is capped at 10%. Where an individual ETF’s weight would be greater than 10% if not capped, the excess weighting will be allocated to one or more additional ETFs from the same asset class. In such case, the number of ETFs in the Index would increase.

The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted on a monthly basis. Because of the frequency of the Index’s rebalances and reconstitutions, the Fund is expected to have a high rate of portfolio turnover. Deletions from the Index may be made at any time due to changes in business, mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, suspensions, de-listings and spin-offs. As of March 1, 2023, the Index was comprised of 58 securities. As of March 1, 2023, the average market capitalization and one-year trading volume of the Index components were $168 billion and 9.6 million, respectively.

The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy designed to track the performance of the Index. The Adviser generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the securities composing the Index in proportion to their respective weightings in the Index. However, the Adviser may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances, including when it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index. The Adviser expects that over time, if the Fund has sufficient assets, the correlation between the Fund’s performance, before fees and expenses, and that of the Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in investments that are not included in the Index, but that the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the performance of the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of March 1, 2023, the Index was not concentrated in any industry. In addition, in replicating the Index, the Fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more sectors. As of March 1, 2023, no sector represented a significant portion of the Index.

The Index was created by Akros Technologies, Inc. (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider developed the methodology for determining the securities to be included in the Index and is responsible for the ongoing maintenance of the Index. The Index is calculated by Moorgate Benchmarks Ltd., which is not affiliated with the Fund, the Adviser, or the Index Provider.

To allow shareholders of the Fund to realize a predictable, but not assured, level of cash flow, the Fund has a distribution policy to make monthly distributions with the goal, but not the guarantee of a target rate that represents an annualized payout of 7.0% on the Fund’s per-share net asset value on the date of a distribution’s declaration. Additionally, the Adviser reserves the discretion to raise or lower the payout percentage at any time. Shareholders receiving periodic payments from the Fund may be under the impression that they are receiving net profits. However, all or a portion of a distribution may consist of a return of capital. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. For more information about the Fund’s distribution policy, please see “Dividends, Distributions and Taxes – Fund Distributions.”