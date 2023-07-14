The SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF invests in publicly-traded equity securities of domestic or foreign companies that are involved in the development and production of products or services for Smart Transportation, including safer, cleaner or connected vehicles and Smart Transportation companies providing “transportation as a service.” The Fund will also invest in Technology companies, including Technology companies whose products or services are used in transportation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in Smart Transportation companies and Technology companies, each of which is defined below. The Fund is actively managed, meaning the Adviser will select the Fund’s holdings.

The Adviser defines “Smart Transportation” to mean the integration of modern technologies and business practices as applied to transportation, resulting in safer, cleaner, or connected transportation, and smart transportation “as a service”. Importantly, the Adviser believes that Smart Transportation is a thematic concept rather than an industry sector. The Fund will invest in Smart Transportation companies, which are companies that are in the business of designing, producing, manufacturing or distributing products or services that involve at least one of the following elements:

● Safer, which means safety enhancements derived from the inclusion of a level of autonomy in transportation. Companies that meet this definition of safer are designing, producing, manufacturing or distributing vehicles (or vehicle components or systems) that are objectively on the path towards autonomy, meaning they incorporate, at a minimum, Level 1 autonomy technology. For this purpose, the Adviser uses the definition of Level 1 Autonomy published by SAE International or Partners for Automated Vehicle Education, which is, in short, technologies designed to assume a portion of driving authority. Companies that meet this definition could also be providing products and services used in the manufacture or development of safer vehicles (which could be autonomous, electric or hybrid vehicles).

● Cleaner, which means vehicles, vehicle components or systems that increase efficiency or reduce emissions from vehicles; this would include vehicles that are “light hybrid” or “fully electric” and systems like thermal management systems and more efficient vehicle fuel technologies, such as batteries and alternative fuels or fuel cells.

● Connected, which means vehicles that use connectivity or communication in their operations, either internally with devices or programs in the same vehicle, or externally, from one vehicle to another vehicle (V2V) or from a vehicle to infrastructure (V2I). The infrastructure receiving communications from a connected vehicle could include traffic information or control devices, emergency response platforms, global positioning systems, speed or radar information collectors; and components or systems used by these vehicles could include sensors, cameras, semi-conductors as well as products like interactive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), cooperative intelligent transportation systems and connected vehicle data networks. This could also include companies that supply software and systems to develop and test autonomous driving capability.

● Smart Transportation as a Service, which means the more efficient delivery of transportation to individuals that is achieved through application-based hailing or sharing of cars, scooters or other vehicles (whether movement is by ground or air). These services generally employ a variety of technologies including global positioning satellite (GPS) technology, connectivity and software applications.

At all times, the Fund will invest at least 15% of its assets in companies that are in the business of making Smart Transportation products or services. The Adviser considers a company to be “in the business of” making a Smart Transportation product or service if the company has devoted more than 50% of its assets to, or derives more than 50% of its revenue, income or profits from, the design, manufacture, production and/or distribution of a Smart Transportation product or service (including components or parts) as defined above, meaning Safer, Cleaner, or Connected, or Smart Transportation as a Service.

The Fund will also invest in Technology companies. The Adviser defines Technology companies as companies that are in the business of developing, advancing and using technology to improve processes, applications or outcomes or create innovations, which could occur through hardware and related components or equipment, or software or services. This includes companies that deliver products or services in the following industries: information technology, such as software, services, hardware, semi-conductors and equipment; electronic equipment and instruments; computers or their components, hardware, storage or peripherals; telecommunications equipment or services (voice, data or wireless); internet commerce and information (including networks and connected payment systems); data processing (including management and retention); and imagery (including digitization, mapping and interfacing applications).

At all times, the Fund will invest at least 15% of its assets in Technology companies whose products or services are used in transportation. For purposes of this investment minimum, the Adviser considers these companies to be technology companies that:

● Provide technology including products, services, and materials used in the transportation industry to achieve safer, cleaner, or connected transportation, or smart transportation as a service. This includes companies that make hardware (including semi-conductors), software for use in vehicles using at least Level 1 autonomy technology, data companies, sensor manufacturers (radar, lidar, cameras and other technologies), companies that provide software and mapping products or services related to vehicle connectivity or autonomy, battery and alternative fuel manufacturers or suppliers and producers of components and materials (including lithium) used in batteries and alternative fuels; or

● Offer for sale or otherwise distribute Smart Transportation vehicles (autonomous, electric or hybrid); or

● Have demonstrated a commitment to autonomous vehicle development by having obtained certification by at least one government entity related to their autonomous driving research program; or

● Develop transportation as a service applications, including urban air mobility services, and have obtained certification by government entities related to their transportation service program.

In determining whether to buy or sell a portfolio position, the Adviser uses proprietary and independent research and applies traditional fundamental analysis to assess a company’s business and business prospects, the valuation of the company and its potential for share price appreciation or return.

Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, rights and warrants. The Fund’s allocations may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting selection criteria). The Fund may invest in US companies and in companies economically tied to foreign countries, including, potentially, companies domiciled or traded in emerging markets, including China. For more information about how the Adviser determines that a company is economically tied to a foreign country, see “More About the Fund’s Investment Strategies and Risks” in this Prospectus. The Fund’s allocations among countries may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting selection criteria), and there is no specific allocation of investments to US issuers or non-US issuers. The Fund’s currency is US Dollars, while some of its investments are denominated in foreign currencies.

Typically, the Fund will hold around 35 positions of approximately equal weight, but the portfolio may vary over time. Under normal market conditions, the Fund may have as few as 25 holdings or as many as 75 holdings. The Fund is actively managed, meaning the Adviser will select the Fund’s holdings based on its own research and evaluation process. In identifying investments that the Fund will buy or sell, the Adviser identifies companies with favorable characteristics from the identifiable universe of companies it has compiled, and performs research and fundamental analysis to understand the company’s business model, valuation and potential for return. In determining whether a company is a Smart Transportation or Technology company, the Adviser considers the company’s public statements about its activities, including regulatory filings (reflecting profits, revenues, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), cash flow and assets), as well as third-party industry assessments of products and services that the company delivers and the role of those products or services in smart transportation or technology. The Adviser monitors potential or actual investments for performance and risk perspectives, as well as to quantify drivers of return and assess company performance versus expectations.

The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization size, but under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in companies with a minimum market capitalization of $500 million. The Fund will invest in companies on a global basis, meaning that it will generally hold both domestic and foreign companies, and may invest in companies in developed markets and emerging markets outside of the United States, including companies economically tied to countries in the Asia Pacific region, including China, South Korea and Japan. For more information about how the Adviser determines that a company is economically tied to a foreign country, see “More About the Fund’s Investment Strategies and Risks” in this Prospectus.

For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions, which could adversely affect the Fund’s ability to achieve its investment objective. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is designed for investors who seek long-term capital appreciation through focused investments in equity securities of companies, wherever located, that are engaged in smart transportation and related technologies.

Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.