Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
31.7%
1 yr return
30.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
16.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$12.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.3%
Expense Ratio 0.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.20%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF invests in publicly-traded equity securities of domestic or foreign companies that are involved in the development and production of products or services for Smart Transportation, including safer, cleaner or connected vehicles and Smart Transportation companies providing “transportation as a service.” The Fund will also invest in Technology companies, including Technology companies whose products or services are used in transportation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in Smart Transportation companies and Technology companies, each of which is defined below. The Fund is actively managed, meaning the Adviser will select the Fund’s holdings.
The Adviser defines “Smart Transportation” to mean the integration of modern technologies and business practices as applied to transportation, resulting in safer, cleaner, or connected transportation, and smart transportation “as a service”. Importantly, the Adviser believes that Smart Transportation is a thematic concept rather than an industry sector. The Fund will invest in Smart Transportation companies, which are companies that are in the business of designing, producing, manufacturing or distributing products or services that involve at least one of the following elements:
|●
|Safer, which means safety enhancements derived from the inclusion of a level of autonomy in transportation. Companies that meet this definition of safer are designing, producing, manufacturing or distributing vehicles (or vehicle components or systems) that are objectively on the path towards autonomy, meaning they incorporate, at a minimum, Level 1 autonomy technology. For this purpose, the Adviser uses the definition of Level 1 Autonomy published by SAE International or Partners for Automated Vehicle Education, which is, in short, technologies designed to assume a portion of driving authority. Companies that meet this definition could also be providing products and services used in the manufacture or development of safer vehicles (which could be autonomous, electric or hybrid vehicles).
|●
|Cleaner, which means vehicles, vehicle components or systems that increase efficiency or reduce emissions from vehicles; this would include vehicles that are “light hybrid” or “fully electric” and systems like thermal management systems and more efficient vehicle fuel technologies, such as batteries and alternative fuels or fuel cells.
|●
|Connected, which means vehicles that use connectivity or communication in their operations, either internally with devices or programs in the same vehicle, or externally, from one vehicle to another vehicle (V2V) or from a vehicle to infrastructure (V2I). The infrastructure receiving communications from a connected vehicle could include traffic information or control devices, emergency response platforms, global positioning systems, speed or radar information collectors; and components or systems used by these vehicles could include sensors, cameras, semi-conductors as well as products like interactive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), cooperative intelligent transportation systems and connected vehicle data networks. This could also include companies that supply software and systems to develop and test autonomous driving capability.
|●
|Smart Transportation as a Service, which means the more efficient delivery of transportation to individuals that is achieved through application-based hailing or sharing of cars, scooters or other vehicles (whether movement is by ground or air). These services generally employ a variety of technologies including global positioning satellite (GPS) technology, connectivity and software applications.
At all times, the Fund will invest at least 15% of its assets in companies that are in the business of making Smart Transportation products or services. The Adviser considers a company to be “in the business of” making a Smart Transportation product or service if the company has devoted more than 50% of its assets to, or derives more than 50% of its revenue, income or profits from, the design, manufacture, production and/or distribution of a Smart Transportation product or service (including components or parts) as defined above, meaning Safer, Cleaner, or Connected, or Smart Transportation as a Service.
The Fund will also invest in Technology companies. The Adviser defines Technology companies as companies that are in the business of developing, advancing and using technology to improve processes, applications or outcomes or create innovations, which could occur through hardware and related components or equipment, or software or services. This includes companies that deliver products or services in the following industries: information technology, such as software, services, hardware, semi-conductors and equipment; electronic equipment and instruments; computers or their components, hardware, storage or peripherals; telecommunications equipment or services (voice, data or wireless); internet commerce and information (including networks and connected payment systems); data processing (including management and retention); and imagery (including digitization, mapping and interfacing applications).
At all times, the Fund will invest at least 15% of its assets in Technology companies whose products or services are used in transportation. For purposes of this investment minimum, the Adviser considers these companies to be technology companies that:
|●
|Provide technology including products, services, and materials used in the transportation industry to achieve safer, cleaner, or connected transportation, or smart transportation as a service. This includes companies that make hardware (including semi-conductors), software for use in vehicles using at least Level 1 autonomy technology, data companies, sensor manufacturers (radar, lidar, cameras and other technologies), companies that provide software and mapping products or services related to vehicle connectivity or autonomy, battery and alternative fuel manufacturers or suppliers and producers of components and materials (including lithium) used in batteries and alternative fuels; or
|●
|Offer for sale or otherwise distribute Smart Transportation vehicles (autonomous, electric or hybrid); or
|●
|Have demonstrated a commitment to autonomous vehicle development by having obtained certification by at least one government entity related to their autonomous driving research program; or
|●
|Develop transportation as a service applications, including urban air mobility services, and have obtained certification by government entities related to their transportation service program.
In determining whether to buy or sell a portfolio position, the Adviser uses proprietary and independent research and applies traditional fundamental analysis to assess a company’s business and business prospects, the valuation of the company and its potential for share price appreciation or return.
Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, rights and warrants. The Fund’s allocations may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting selection criteria). The Fund may invest in US companies and in companies economically tied to foreign countries, including, potentially, companies domiciled or traded in emerging markets, including China. For more information about how the Adviser determines that a company is economically tied to a foreign country, see “More About the Fund’s Investment Strategies and Risks” in this Prospectus. The Fund’s allocations among countries may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting selection criteria), and there is no specific allocation of investments to US issuers or non-US issuers. The Fund’s currency is US Dollars, while some of its investments are denominated in foreign currencies.
Typically, the Fund will hold around 35 positions of approximately equal weight, but the portfolio may vary over time. Under normal market conditions, the Fund may have as few as 25 holdings or as many as 75 holdings. The Fund is actively managed, meaning the Adviser will select the Fund’s holdings based on its own research and evaluation process. In identifying investments that the Fund will buy or sell, the Adviser identifies companies with favorable characteristics from the identifiable universe of companies it has compiled, and performs research and fundamental analysis to understand the company’s business model, valuation and potential for return. In determining whether a company is a Smart Transportation or Technology company, the Adviser considers the company’s public statements about its activities, including regulatory filings (reflecting profits, revenues, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), cash flow and assets), as well as third-party industry assessments of products and services that the company delivers and the role of those products or services in smart transportation or technology. The Adviser monitors potential or actual investments for performance and risk perspectives, as well as to quantify drivers of return and assess company performance versus expectations.
The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization size, but under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in companies with a minimum market capitalization of $500 million. The Fund will invest in companies on a global basis, meaning that it will generally hold both domestic and foreign companies, and may invest in companies in developed markets and emerging markets outside of the United States, including companies economically tied to countries in the Asia Pacific region, including China, South Korea and Japan. For more information about how the Adviser determines that a company is economically tied to a foreign country, see “More About the Fund’s Investment Strategies and Risks” in this Prospectus.
For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions, which could adversely affect the Fund’s ability to achieve its investment objective. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.
The Fund is designed for investors who seek long-term capital appreciation through focused investments in equity securities of companies, wherever located, that are engaged in smart transportation and related technologies.
Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.
|Period
|MOTO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|31.7%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|71.14%
|1 Yr
|30.0%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|1.02%
|3 Yr
|16.8%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MOTO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.1%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|4.26%
|2021
|8.5%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|16.8%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|Period
|MOTO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-18.0%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|50.67%
|1 Yr
|-12.9%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|1.02%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MOTO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.1%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|4.26%
|2021
|8.5%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|16.8%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|N/A
|MOTO
|Category Low
|Category High
|MOTO % Rank
|Net Assets
|12.8 M
|199 K
|133 B
|93.86%
|Number of Holdings
|37
|1
|9075
|87.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.94 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|92.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.34%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|33.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MOTO % Rank
|Stocks
|94.78%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|9.58%
|Cash
|5.22%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|87.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|88.11%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|89.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|87.33%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|87.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MOTO % Rank
|Technology
|41.92%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|0.22%
|Consumer Cyclical
|38.43%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|0.99%
|Industrials
|10.86%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|57.71%
|Basic Materials
|5.32%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|20.48%
|Communication Services
|3.47%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|85.46%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|98.46%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|99.01%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|99.78%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|99.67%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|96.48%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|99.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MOTO % Rank
|US
|50.73%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|59.25%
|Non US
|44.05%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|27.42%
|MOTO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.92%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|33.07%
|Management Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|44.20%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|MOTO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MOTO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MOTO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.20%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|12.73%
|MOTO
|Category Low
|Category High
|MOTO % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.75%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|4.38%
|MOTO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MOTO
|Category Low
|Category High
|MOTO % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.07%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|62.39%
|MOTO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2022
|$0.790
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2019
2.54
2.5%
Jonathan has 17 years’ experience in the energy sector. He was a Shell drilling engineer in the Dutch North Sea and worked as an energy consultant with Wood Mackenzie before becoming co-head of Goldman Sachs energy equity research in 2000. He joined Investec as co-manager on the Investec Global Energy Fund in 2008 where he helped grow the energy franchise at Investec to a peak of nearly $3.5bn in 2011. Jonathan then joined Mercuria in 2012 to build an equities and fund management business based around the provision of external funds before joining Guinness Asset Management in 2013. Mr. Waghorn graduated from the University of Bristol with a Masters in Physics in 1995.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2019
2.54
2.5%
Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2019
2.54
2.5%
Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2019
2.54
2.5%
Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2019
2.54
2.5%
Will joined Guinness Asset Management in May 2007, and is co-manager of Guinness Global Energy Fund and the Guinness Global Money Managers Fund. Prior to joining Guinness, Will was employed by PricewaterhouseCoopers for six years, first in the London Middle Market Assurance Team, then as a valuation specialist in the Valuation & Strategy division. Will qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2003 and graduated from the University of Cambridge with a Master’s Degree in Geography.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
