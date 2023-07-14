The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that is managed by Retireful, LLC (the “Adviser”) and designed for investors looking for long-term growth and who can tolerate large principal value fluctuations. The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by using a tactical go-anywhere approach to invest in a wide variety of asset classes, which the Fund defines based on the market capitalization and/or industry classification. The Fund invests in ETFs that invest in equity securities of any market capitalization that are representative of an asset class or an investment style and individual equity securities without regard to market capitalization. The Fund may invest in U.S., foreign, and emerging market issuers. The Fund defines emerging market issuers as those found in countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Market index. The Adviser delegates trading the Fund’s securities to Tuttle Capital Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”).

The Fund may invest in asset classes and investment styles such as:

● Blend - ETFs that include a mix of both value and growth stocks.

● Global- ETFs that invest in companies located anywhere in the world including the investor’s own country.

● Growth - ETFs with capital appreciation as their primary goal, with little or no dividend payouts.

● International - ETFs that invest in companies located anywhere in the world outside of its investors' country of residence.

● Technology - ETFs that invest in assets of companies involved in the sector of technology.

● Value - ETFs that follow a value investing strategy and seek to invest in stocks that are deemed to be undervalued in price based on fundamental characteristics.

● Cash.

The Adviser utilizes a proprietary technology that primarily analyzes the price of securities and ETFs and attempts to identify upward and downward trends. The price of a security is analyzed using multiple mathematical formulas. Each formula is combined to create a composite score for each potential investment and recommends when to buy and sell and how long to hold each security. The Adviser uses composite scores to create a portfolio, generally composed of approximately thirty ETFs. Between ETFs with similar ranks, those with lower expenses and higher liquidity are preferred by the Sub-Adviser. When an unexpected market event occurs, the Adviser’s proprietary technology may signal a move of up to the entire portfolio to cash or ETFs that invest in money market funds. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in ETFs of a particular asset class or investment style. In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser will engage in frequent trading, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.