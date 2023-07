The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its total assets in U.S. equity securities of companies that are classified in one or more of the following sectors published by The Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS ® ”): (1) Communication Services; (2) Consumer Discretionary; (3) Consumer Staples; (4) Energy; (5) Financials; (6) Health Care; (7) Industrials; (8) Information Technology; (9) Materials; (10) Real Estate; and (11) Utilities (“GICS ® Sectors”). GICS ® is an independent, industry classification system that assigns classifications based on an issuer’s primary business activity. The Fund may invest up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in the shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that primarily invest in U.S. equity securities of companies that are classified in one or more GICS ® Sectors.