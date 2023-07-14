The Fund seeks to actively achieve its investment objective by applying bottom-up fundamental analysis and investing in a long-term, tax-aware manner. The Fund aims to actively implement the strategy by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade municipal bonds rated in the four highest credit ratings categories (AAA to BBB, or equivalent) at the time of purchase by at least one nationally recognized credit rating agency, or, if unrated, deemed to be of comparable quality by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., through a separately identifiable department, the Fund’s sub-adviser (“BBH&Co.” or the “Sub-Adviser”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal bonds that pay interest that is generally excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes (except that the interest paid by certain municipal securities may be includable in taxable income for purposes of the federal alternative minimum tax).

The Fund may invest in fixed-, variable- or floating-rate municipal securities issued by states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies, and instrumentalities, authorities thereof, and multi-state agencies, issued to obtain funds for various public purposes. These may include general obligation bonds, which typically are backed by the issuer’s ability to levy taxes, and revenue bonds, which typically are backed by a stream of revenue from a particular facility or class of facilities or, in some cases, from the proceeds of a special excise or other specific revenue source. Municipal securities also include auction rate municipal securities.

The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities that are not municipal securities, if, in the opinion of the Sub-Adviser, these securities will enhance after-tax returns for Fund investors. Non-municipal securities investments may include notes and bonds issued by domestic and foreign corporations and financial institutions and the U.S. Government, its agencies and guaranteed issuers. In addition, the Fund may purchase asset-backed securities, mortgage backed securities, auction rate securities and other sovereign debt when the Sub-Adviser believes that the additional returns from these securities justify the risk of allocations to these asset classes. Under normal circumstances, the Fund portfolio’s dollar weighted average duration is expected to be between 3 and 7 years.

The Fund may invest in money market instruments, repurchase agreements and derivative instruments, including futures, swaps and options, to hedge its investments or to seek to enhance returns.

The Fund will not invest 25% or more of total assets in municipal obligations relating to similar types of projects or with other similar economic, business, or political characteristics (such as bonds of airport facilities or healthcare providers). For purposes of this policy, securities of the U.S. Government, its agencies, or instrumentalities and municipal obligations backed by the

credit of governmental entities are not subject to this 25% limit. The Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in municipal securities whose issuers are located in any one state.

Embedded within the Sub-Adviser’s overall investment approach is the consideration of environmental, social, and/or governance (“ESG”) criteria as one of several factors that the Sub-Adviser may deem to be material to an obligor or sector. The Sub-Adviser defines ESG as a set of environmental, social and governance factors that are considered when evaluating the creditworthiness of an obligor. Examples of environmental criteria may include an obligor’s carbon footprint or resiliency after a natural disaster. Examples of social considerations may include an obligor’s labor relations, tax policies and affordability. Governance examples may include the consideration of an obligor’s quality and timeliness of disclosures, long-term planning or governmental practices. A less favorable ESG profile may not preclude the Fund from investing in a bond of an obligor, as the consideration of ESG factors is not more influential than the consideration of other investment criteria.