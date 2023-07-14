Home
date 2023-07-14





Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$31.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.6
$24.46
$26.19

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MNBD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ALPS Advised Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Gregory Steier

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to actively achieve its investment objective by applying bottom-up fundamental analysis and investing in a long-term, tax-aware manner. The Fund aims to actively implement the strategy by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade municipal bonds rated in the four highest credit ratings categories (AAA to BBB, or equivalent) at the time of purchase by at least one nationally recognized credit rating agency, or, if unrated, deemed to be of comparable quality by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., through a separately identifiable department, the Fund’s sub-adviser (“BBH&Co.” or the “Sub-Adviser”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal bonds that pay interest that is generally excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes (except that the interest paid by certain municipal securities may be includable in taxable income for purposes of the federal alternative minimum tax).

The Fund may invest in fixed-, variable- or floating-rate municipal securities issued by states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies, and instrumentalities, authorities thereof, and multi-state agencies, issued to obtain funds for various public purposes. These may include general obligation bonds, which typically are backed by the issuer’s ability to levy taxes, and revenue bonds, which typically are backed by a stream of revenue from a particular facility or class of facilities or, in some cases, from the proceeds of a special excise or other specific revenue source. Municipal securities also include auction rate municipal securities.

The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities that are not municipal securities, if, in the opinion of the Sub-Adviser, these securities will enhance after-tax returns for Fund investors. Non-municipal securities investments may include notes and bonds issued by domestic and foreign corporations and financial institutions and the U.S. Government, its agencies and guaranteed issuers. In addition, the Fund may purchase asset-backed securities, mortgage backed securities, auction rate securities and other sovereign debt when the Sub-Adviser believes that the additional returns from these securities justify the risk of allocations to these asset classes. Under normal circumstances, the Fund portfolio’s dollar weighted average duration is expected to be between 3 and 7 years.

The Fund may invest in money market instruments, repurchase agreements and derivative instruments, including futures, swaps and options, to hedge its investments or to seek to enhance returns.

The Fund will not invest 25% or more of total assets in municipal obligations relating to similar types of projects or with other similar economic, business, or political characteristics (such as bonds of airport facilities or healthcare providers). For purposes of this policy, securities of the U.S. Government, its agencies, or instrumentalities and municipal obligations backed by the

credit of governmental entities are not subject to this 25% limit. The Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in municipal securities whose issuers are located in any one state.

Embedded within the Sub-Adviser’s overall investment approach is the consideration of environmental, social, and/or governance (“ESG”) criteria as one of several factors that the Sub-Adviser may deem to be material to an obligor or sector. The Sub-Adviser defines ESG as a set of environmental, social and governance factors that are considered when evaluating the creditworthiness of an obligor. Examples of environmental criteria may include an obligor’s carbon footprint or resiliency after a natural disaster. Examples of social considerations may include an obligor’s labor relations, tax policies and affordability. Governance examples may include the consideration of an obligor’s quality and timeliness of disclosures, long-term planning or governmental practices. A less favorable ESG profile may not preclude the Fund from investing in a bond of an obligor, as the consideration of ESG factors is not more influential than the consideration of other investment criteria.

Read More

MNBD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNBD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -86.8% 7.5% N/A
1 Yr 1.2% -48.9% 15.3% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -21.5% 51.9% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -5.9% 29.0% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -3.6% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNBD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -91.1% 101.7% N/A
2021 N/A -79.2% 102.5% N/A
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 7.6% N/A
2018 N/A -35.9% 3.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNBD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -86.8% 7.5% N/A
1 Yr N/A -48.9% 15.4% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -21.5% 51.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.9% 29.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.6% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNBD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -91.1% 101.7% N/A
2021 N/A -79.2% 102.5% N/A
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 7.6% N/A
2018 N/A -35.9% 3.2% N/A

MNBD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MNBD Category Low Category High MNBD % Rank
Net Assets 31.1 M 2.87 M 73.9 B 96.77%
Number of Holdings 74 1 14000 99.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.4 M -317 M 8.64 B 98.04%
Weighting of Top 10 33.65% 2.4% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Port Authority of New York New Jersey 3.92%
  2. City of Houston TX Airport System Revenue 3.45%
  3. Deschutes Jefferson Counties School District No 2J Redmond 3.37%
  4. South Dakota Housing Development Authority 3.34%
  5. Tennessee Housing Development Agency 3.34%
  6. Ohio Housing Finance Agency 3.34%
  7. New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund Authority 3.13%
  8. Connecticut State Health Educational Facilities Authority 3.13%
  9. North Dakota Housing Finance Agency 2.94%
  10. Central Plains Energy Project 2.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MNBD % Rank
Bonds 		98.07% 0.00% 150.86% 100.00%
Cash 		2.74% -50.86% 100.00% 0.05%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 70.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 68.81%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 69.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 69.13%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNBD % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		2.74% 0.00% 100.00% 0.05%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 68.95%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 69.68%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 75.75%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 72.05%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNBD % Rank
US 		98.07% 0.00% 142.23% 100.00%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 93.24%

MNBD - Expenses

Operational Fees

MNBD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.02% 3.60% 57.35%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.10% 82.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

MNBD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.90% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MNBD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MNBD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 283.00% N/A

MNBD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MNBD Category Low Category High MNBD % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.22% 0.00% 35.27% 79.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MNBD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MNBD Category Low Category High MNBD % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.53% 24.00% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MNBD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MNBD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gregory Steier

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 19, 2022

0.03

0.0%

Mr. Steier joined BBH in 1992 and became a Managing Director of the firm in 2006. Prior to his existing responsibilities, Mr. Steier managed taxable portfolios and traded corporate, mortgage, and asset-backed securities. Mr. Steier also served as a senior member of the fixed income quantitative research team with a focus on valuation work and performance attribution. In addition to his fixed income responsibilities, Mr. Steier serves on BBH's Asset-Liability and Asset Allocation Committees. Mr. Steier holds a BS in Accounting and an MBA in Finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

