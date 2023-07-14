Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.3%
1 yr return
16.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$7.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
16.6%
Expense Ratio 0.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MMSC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.3%
|-48.5%
|23.9%
|95.59%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|-76.0%
|772.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-53.1%
|50.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-42.4%
|16.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-22.8%
|15.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MMSC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-83.6%
|547.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-28.2%
|63.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-29.8%
|9.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|29.5%
|N/A
|Period
|MMSC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-48.5%
|23.9%
|98.20%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-76.0%
|772.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-53.1%
|50.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.4%
|16.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-19.7%
|15.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MMSC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-83.6%
|547.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-28.2%
|63.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-29.8%
|9.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|40.9%
|N/A
|MMSC
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMSC % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.2 M
|183 K
|28 B
|99.51%
|Number of Holdings
|197
|6
|1336
|14.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|383 K
|59 K
|2.7 B
|99.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.61%
|4.7%
|100.0%
|90.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMSC % Rank
|Stocks
|97.24%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|33.28%
|Cash
|2.80%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|59.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|55.52%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|62.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|54.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|53.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMSC % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|65.91%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|75.51%
|84.25%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|64.29%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|17.37%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|52.76%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|55.68%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|4.87%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|61.20%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|1.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|88.31%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|18.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMSC % Rank
|US
|97.24%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|66.23%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|18.67%
|MMSC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.03%
|4.18%
|69.00%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|84.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.41%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|MMSC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MMSC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MMSC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|439.00%
|N/A
|MMSC
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMSC % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.88%
|56.98%
|MMSC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MMSC
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMSC % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|N/A
|MMSC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 13, 2021
0.63
0.6%
Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 13, 2021
0.63
0.6%
Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 13, 2021
0.63
0.6%
Sam Chase is a Portfolio Manager with Stephens Investment Management Group. Prior to joining SIMG in 2004, Sam worked for AIM Capital Management, Inc., and was responsible for research and analysis of small capitalization securities on AIM's Small Cap Growth Fund. Prior to joining AIM, Sam worked for Wachovia Capital Associates where he focused on middle market growth capital investments. Before joining Wachovia Capital, Sam was employed by Wachovia Securities as an Analyst in the firm's investment banking division. Sam earned his bachelor's degree in history at Washington and Lee University in 1999 and his M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University in 2004. Sam holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and his Series 7, 63, and 65. Sam's primary sector responsibilities include Consumer Discretionary and Financials.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 13, 2021
0.63
0.6%
Michael Buck is a portfolio manager and a senior analyst on the US Growth Equities Team with a focus on the consumer discretionary, consumer staples and financials sectors. His indepth fundamental research, idea generation and buy/sell recommendations are leveraged across the Micro Cap Growth, Small Cap Growth and Small/Mid Cap Growth strategies. Mr Buck began his career at Deloitte Consulting , LLC in 2001 as a business analyst until he joined Driehaus Capital Management in 2002. He received his B.A. and B.M. in economics and cello performance from Northwestern University in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 13, 2021
0.63
0.6%
Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 13, 2021
0.63
0.6%
Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 13, 2021
0.63
0.6%
David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 13, 2021
0.63
0.6%
John Thornton is a Portfolio Manager for Stephens Investment Management Group. Prior to joining SIMG in 2004, John worked for AIM Capital Management, Inc., and was responsible for portfolio management and research and analysis on the AIM Small Cap Growth Fund. Previously, John served as an analyst on AIM's technology funds. Prior to joining AIM in 2000, John worked for El Paso Corporation as project manager in its engineering department responsible for coordinating energy infrastructure design and construction projects. John earned his bachelor's degree in engineering with honors from Vanderbilt University in 1995 and his M.B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 2000. He holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and his Series 6, 7, and 63. John's primary sector responsibilities include Energy and Information Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 13, 2021
0.63
0.6%
Jeffrey James began his career with Lehman Brothers in 1990. From 1991 to 1997, he worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago as an analyst and joined Driehaus Capital Management in 1997 as a sector analyst. In 1998, he began managing the Driehaus Micro Cap Growth strategy. In 2006, he began managing the Driehaus Small Cap Growth strategy. In 2012, he began managing the Driehaus Small/Mid Cap Growth strategy. Mr James received his B.S. in Finance from Indiana University in 1990 and his MBA from DePaul University in 1995.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 13, 2021
0.63
0.6%
Kelly Ranucci is a Portfolio Manager with Stephens Investment Management Group. Prior to joining SIMG in 2004, Kelly worked for AIM Capital Management, Inc., and was responsible for research and analysis of small and mid-capitalization securities on AIM's Small Cap Growth Fund and AIM Mid-Cap Growth Fund. Kelly joined AIM in 1994. Kelly earned a B.B.A from Texas A&M University in 1993 and an M.B.A. with a concentration in finance from the University of Houston where she graduated with honors and served as Senior Portfolio Manager for the student-managed investment portfolio in 2002. Kelly holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and her Series 6, 7, and 63. Kelly's primary sector responsibility is Health Care.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|8.95
|5.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...