MMKT (ETF)

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$100.07 +0.04 +0.04%
primary theme
N/A

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$100.0
$100.02
$100.07

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MMKT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Sep 25, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Principal investments

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of high quality, U.S. government money market instruments, including U.S. government money market instruments subject to repurchase agreements under normal circumstances.

Money market instruments generally are short-term debt obligations and similar securities. They also may include longer-term bonds that have variable interest rates or other special features that give them the financial characteristics of short-term debt. The Fund has adopted a policy to invest 99.5% or more of its total assets in cash, government securities, and/or repurchase agreements that are collateralized fully (i.e., collateralized by cash and/or government securities) in order to qualify as a “government money market fund” under federal regulations. Many U.S. government money market instruments pay income that is generally exempt from state and local income tax, although they may be subject to corporate franchise tax in some states.

Although the Fund will seek to qualify as a “government money market fund”, it will not seek to maintain a stable net asset value (“NAV”) per share using the amortized cost method of valuation. Instead, the Fund will calculate its NAV per share based on the market value of its investments. In addition, unlike a traditional money market fund, the Fund operates as an exchange traded fund (“ETF”). As an ETF, the Fund’s shares will be traded on the Exchange and will generally fluctuate in accordance with changes in NAV as well as the relative supply of, and demand for, Shares on the Exchange. You could lose money by investment in the Fund. Because the share price and NAV of the Fund will fluctuate, when shares are sold on the Exchange (or redeemed, in the case of an Authorized Participant), they may be worth more or less than what was originally paid for them.

The Fund may invest a significant percentage of its assets in repurchase agreements. Repurchase agreements are transactions in which the Fund purchases government securities and simultaneously commits to resell them to the same counterparty at a future time and at a price reflecting a market rate of interest. The Fund expects to invest initially in overnight repurchase agreements. However, in the future, the Fund may invest in repurchase agreements with longer maturities.

Income from repurchase agreements may not be exempt from state and local income taxation. Repurchase agreements often offer a higher yield than investments directly in government securities.

Management process

Texas Capital Bank Private Wealth Advisors acts as the investment adviser. As investment adviser, the Adviser makes the Fund’s investment decisions. The Adviser selects money market instruments for the Fund based on its assessment of relative values and changes in market and economic conditions.

The Adviser considers safety of principal and liquidity in selecting securities for the Fund and thus may not buy securities that pay the highest yield.

Read More

MMKT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMKT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMKT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMKT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMKT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

MMKT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MMKT Category Low Category High MMKT % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MMKT % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

MMKT - Expenses

Operational Fees

MMKT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.20% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.20% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MMKT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MMKT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MMKT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MMKT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MMKT Category Low Category High MMKT % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MMKT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MMKT Category Low Category High MMKT % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MMKT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MMKT - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

