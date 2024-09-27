Principal investments

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of high quality, U.S. government money market instruments, including U.S. government money market instruments subject to repurchase agreements under normal circumstances.

Money market instruments generally are short-term debt obligations and similar securities. They also may include longer-term bonds that have variable interest rates or other special features that give them the financial characteristics of short-term debt. The Fund has adopted a policy to invest 99.5% or more of its total assets in cash, government securities, and/or repurchase agreements that are collateralized fully (i.e., collateralized by cash and/or government securities) in order to qualify as a “government money market fund” under federal regulations. Many U.S. government money market instruments pay income that is generally exempt from state and local income tax, although they may be subject to corporate franchise tax in some states.

Although the Fund will seek to qualify as a “government money market fund”, it will not seek to maintain a stable net asset value (“NAV”) per share using the amortized cost method of valuation. Instead, the Fund will calculate its NAV per share based on the market value of its investments. In addition, unlike a traditional money market fund, the Fund operates as an exchange traded fund (“ETF”). As an ETF, the Fund’s shares will be traded on the Exchange and will generally fluctuate in accordance with changes in NAV as well as the relative supply of, and demand for, Shares on the Exchange. You could lose money by investment in the Fund. Because the share price and NAV of the Fund will fluctuate, when shares are sold on the Exchange (or redeemed, in the case of an Authorized Participant), they may be worth more or less than what was originally paid for them.

The Fund may invest a significant percentage of its assets in repurchase agreements. Repurchase agreements are transactions in which the Fund purchases government securities and simultaneously commits to resell them to the same counterparty at a future time and at a price reflecting a market rate of interest. The Fund expects to invest initially in overnight repurchase agreements. However, in the future, the Fund may invest in repurchase agreements with longer maturities.

Income from repurchase agreements may not be exempt from state and local income taxation. Repurchase agreements often offer a higher yield than investments directly in government securities.

Management process

Texas Capital Bank Private Wealth Advisors acts as the investment adviser. As investment adviser, the Adviser makes the Fund’s investment decisions. The Adviser selects money market instruments for the Fund based on its assessment of relative values and changes in market and economic conditions.

The Adviser considers safety of principal and liquidity in selecting securities for the Fund and thus may not buy securities that pay the highest yield.