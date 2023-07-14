Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.0%
1 yr return
0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
Net Assets
$410 M
Holdings in Top 10
8.9%
Expense Ratio 0.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MMIN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-60.4%
|32.8%
|4.47%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-45.5%
|16.0%
|8.67%
|3 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-20.5%
|51.8%
|20.18%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|7.68%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|10.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|MMIN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.2%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|49.62%
|2021
|0.7%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|10.54%
|2020
|2.4%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|1.70%
|2019
|2.0%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|4.81%
|2018
|0.4%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|1.56%
|Period
|MMIN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.8%
|-60.4%
|32.8%
|98.28%
|1 Yr
|-7.8%
|-45.5%
|16.0%
|98.68%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-20.5%
|51.8%
|10.60%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|18.53%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MMIN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.2%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|49.33%
|2021
|0.7%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|10.54%
|2020
|2.4%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|1.70%
|2019
|2.0%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|4.81%
|2018
|0.4%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|1.56%
|MMIN
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMIN % Rank
|Net Assets
|410 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|52.49%
|Number of Holdings
|533
|1
|14000
|24.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|37.1 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|65.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|8.88%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|87.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMIN % Rank
|Bonds
|88.96%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|96.39%
|Cash
|11.04%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|3.32%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|50.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|48.31%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|48.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|48.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMIN % Rank
|Municipal
|88.96%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|95.64%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.04%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|3.95%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|47.39%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|48.42%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|56.50%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|51.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMIN % Rank
|US
|88.70%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|89.46%
|Non US
|0.26%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|66.42%
|MMIN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.49%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|76.78%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|41.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|7.83%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|MMIN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MMIN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MMIN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|283.00%
|95.21%
|MMIN
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMIN % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.72%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|0.29%
|MMIN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MMIN
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMIN % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.40%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|75.55%
|MMIN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2023
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2020
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2020
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2019
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2019
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2019
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2019
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2019
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2019
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2018
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2018
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2018
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2018
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2018
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2018
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2018
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2018
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2018
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2018
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2018
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2017
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 17, 2017
4.62
4.6%
John Lawlor joined MacKay Shields as a Director in 2016. Before joining the firm, he was a senior trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Mr. Lawlor has a broad and diverse set of skills in sales, trading and electronic trading platforms. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Lehigh University and has been in the financial services industry since 1997.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 17, 2017
4.62
4.6%
Mike joined MacKay Shields in July 2009. Before joining the firm he was a Portfolio Manager for Mariner Municipal Managers. He has been a municipal bond portfolio manager since 1992, and has worked in the municipal products market since 1985. Mike has a broad array of trading, portfolio management, and sales experience. Prior to joining Mariner Municipal Managers, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Dreyfus Corporation from 1997 to 2009. From 1992 to 1997, he served as a Portfolio Manager for Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. He is a member of the firm’s Management Committee. Mike graduated from Hobart College with a B.S. in Mathematics and Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 17, 2017
4.62
4.6%
Mr. Sprauer is a Senior Managing Director. He joined MacKay Shields in 2009 as a Portfolio Manager in the Municipal Bond Division. He has managed the MainStay MacKay New York Tax Free Opportunities Fund, MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund since 2012, MainStay MacKay California Tax Free Opportunities Fund since 2013, MainStay MacKay High Yield Municipal Bond Fund, MainStay MacKay Tax Free Bond Fund since 2014 and MainStay MacKay U.S. Infrastructure Bond Fund since 2019. Before joining the firm, he was Head Trader, Fixed Income at Financial Guaranty Insurance Company. Mr. Sprauer was previously with Dreyfus Corporation and Merrill Lynch Investment Managers as a Municipal Bond Portfolio Manager/Trader. He has a BSBA from Villanova University, and has been in the investment management industry since 1991.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 17, 2017
4.62
4.6%
Mr. Dowden is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at MacKay Shields. He joined MacKay Shields in 2009 as a Portfolio Manager in the Municipal Bond Division. He has managed the MainStay MacKay New York Tax Free Opportunities Fund, MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund since 2012, MainStay MacKay California Tax Free Opportunities Fund since 2013, MainStay MacKay High Yield Municipal Bond Fund, MainStay MacKay Tax Free Bond Fund since 2014 and MainStay MacKay U.S. Infrastructure Bond Fund since 2019. Before joining the firm, he was Chief Investment Officer at Financial Guaranty Insurance Company. He was previously with Alliance Capital Management as a Senior Portfolio Manager and at Merrill Lynch & Co. as a Municipal Strategist. He has an AB from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia University. He has been in the investment management industry since 1989.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 29, 2018
3.76
3.8%
Frances Lewis joined MacKay Shields in July 2009 and is currently a Senior Managing Director. Ms. Lewis was the Director of Research for Mariner Municipal Managers and was previously at Merrill Lynch. Ms. Lewis began her municipal analyst career in 1991 as an Analyst for Merrill Lynch Investment Managers where she was a Senior Fund Analyst covering various sectors of the municipal market and becoming a Director in the Municipal Research Group in 1997. Ms. Lewis earned an MBA from Boston University and a BA from the University of Michigan.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2020
1.76
1.8%
Mr. Denlinger joined MacKay Shields in 2019 and is currently a Director. Prior to joining MacKay Shields, he was an institutional municipal credit trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch with a primary focus on taxable and healthcare securities. Prior to trading credit, he was a high grade municipal trader. Mr. Denlinger earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Johns Hopkins University in 2014. Mr. Denlinger is a CFA Charterholder and has been in the financial services industry since 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2020
1.76
1.8%
Peter joined MacKay Shields in November 2019. He has been in the municipal bond industry for over four decades managing Citibank’s topranked Municipal bond department. His specific responsibilities included the management of trading, sales, research, derivatives and the bank’s municipal portfolio. Peter successfully ran the largest high yield position on Wall Street and was directly involved with banking and underwriting efforts of the firm. Peter is a graduate of Princeton University and resides in Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
