The Fund is an actively managed ETF and thus does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index. Instead, the Fund uses an active management strategy to meet its investment objective. Consequently, investors should not expect the Fund’s returns to track the returns of any index or market for any period of time.

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in: (i) debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal Income tax (“Municipal Bonds”); and (ii) debt securities covered by an insurance policy guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest. The Fund typically invests at least 80% of its net assets in Municipal Bonds that are rated investment grade by at least one independent rating agency (i.e., within the highest four quality ratings by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services or Fitch Ratings, Inc.). If independent rating agencies assign different ratings to the same security, the Fund will use the higher rating for purposes of determining the security’s credit quality. The Fund generally will maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of 3 to 15 years.

Municipal Bonds are issued by or on behalf of the District of Columbia, states, territories, commonwealths and possessions of the United States and their political subdivisions and agencies, authorities and instrumentalities. The Fund may not invest more than 20% of its net assets in tax-exempt securities subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

Insured Municipal Bonds are covered by insurance policies that guarantee the timely payment of principal and interest. The Fund generally purchases Municipal Bonds that have insurance in place so the Fund does not pay insurance premiums directly. The premium costs, however, are reflected in a lower yield and/or higher price for the insured Municipal Bonds. When beneficial, the Fund may purchase insurance for an uninsured bond directly from a qualified Municipal Bond insurer, in which case the Fund pays the insurance premium directly to the insurance company. It is important to note that insurance does not guarantee the market value of an insured security, or the Fund’s share price or distributions, and shares of the Fund are not insured.

The Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in Municipal Bonds that are related in such a way that an economic, business or political development or change affecting one such security could also affect the other securities. However, the Fund’s investments will be diversified among a minimum of ten different sectors of the Municipal Bond market, such as education, transportation and local general obligation. The Fund’s investments will be diversified among at least 15 different states, with no more than 30% of the Fund’s securities invested in municipal securities from a single state. Some of the Fund’s earnings may be subject to federal tax and most may be subject to state and local taxes.

MacKay Shields LLC’s (the “Subadvisor”) investment process begins with an assessment of macro factors that may impact the Municipal Bond market, including, tax rates, U.S. Treasury rates, and global economic data, as well as other regulatory, tax, governmental, and technical factors that may impact the Municipal Bond market. Additionally, the Subadvisor may give consideration to certain environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria when evaluating an investment opportunity. Following the assessment of these factors, the Subadvisor develops an investment strategy to position the Fund among various sectors of the Municipal Bond market and different states. The Subadvisor then employs a fundamental, “bottom-up” credit research analysis to select individual Municipal Bonds.

The Subadvisor may sell a security if it no longer believes the security will contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund. In considering whether to sell a security, the Subadvisor may evaluate, among other things, the condition of the economy and meaningful changes in the issuer’s financial condition.