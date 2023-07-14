Home
Vitals

YTD Return

6.4%

1 yr return

14.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

25.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.1%

Net Assets

$945 M

Holdings in Top 10

68.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$42.5
$36.36
$44.13

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.88%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MLPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 27.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Global X Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 06, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    23545551
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nam To

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Solactive MLP & Energy Infrastructure Index ("Underlying Index"). The Fund also invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities of master limited partnerships ("MLPs") and energy infrastructure corporations. The Fund's 80% investment policies are non-fundamental and require 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before they can be changed. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).
The Underlying Index tracks the performance of midstream energy infrastructure MLPs and corporations. Midstream energy infrastructure MLPs and corporations principally own and operate assets used in energy logistics, including, but not limited to, pipelines, storage facilities and other assets used in transporting, storing, gathering, and processing natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products. The Underlying Index limits its exposure to partnerships in order to comply with applicable tax diversification rules. Securities must be publicly traded in the United States. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying Index was comprised of 27 securities. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.
The Underlying Index is sponsored by Solactive AG, the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider"), which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment
adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.
The Adviser will use a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.
The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.
MLPs, including midstream energy infrastructure MLPs, are publicly traded partnerships engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining of natural resources. By confining their operations to these specific activities, their interests, or units, are able to trade on public securities exchanges exactly like the shares of a corporation, without entity level taxation.
To qualify as a MLP and not to be taxed as a corporation, a partnership must receive at least 90% of its income from qualifying sources as set forth in Section 7704(d) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"). These qualifying sources include interest, dividends, real estate rents, gain from the sale or disposition of real property, income and gain from mineral or natural resources activities, income and gain from the transportation or storage of certain fuels, gain from the sale or disposition of a capital asset held for the production of income described in the foregoing, and, in certain circumstances, income and gain from commodities or futures, forwards and options with respect to commodities.
MLPs generally have two classes of owners, the general partner and limited partners. The general partner of an MLP is typically owned by a major energy company, an investment fund, or the direct management of the MLP, or is an entity owned by one or more of such parties. The general partner may be structured as a private or publicly traded corporation or other entity. The general partner typically controls the operations and management of the MLP through an up to 2% equity interest in the MLP plus, in many cases, ownership of common units and subordinated units. Limited partners typically own the remainder of the partnership, through ownership of common units, and have a limited role in the partnership's operations and management. MLPs are typically structured such that common units and general partner interests have first priority to receive quarterly cash distributions up to an established minimum amount ("minimum quarterly distributions" or "MQD"). Common and general partner interests also accrue arrearages in distributions to the extent the MQD is not paid. Once common and general partner interests have been paid, subordinated units receive distributions of up to the MQD; however, subordinated units do not accrue arrearages. Distributable cash in excess of the MQD is paid to both common and subordinated units and is distributed to both common and subordinated units generally on a pro rata basis. The general partner is also eligible to receive incentive distributions if the general partner operates the business in a manner which results in distributions paid per common unit surpassing specified target levels. As the general partner increases cash distributions to the limited partners, the general partner receives an increasingly higher percentage of the incremental cash distributions.
The Adviser seeks a correlation over time of 95% or better between the Fund's performance, before fund fees, expenses and taxes, and the performance of the Underlying Index. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.
The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying Index was concentrated in the oil, gas and consumable fuels industry and had significant exposure to the energy sector.
Read More

MLPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MLPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.4% -11.9% 29.4% 32.03%
1 Yr 14.6% -8.1% 32.0% 46.09%
3 Yr 25.5%* -3.8% 129.8% 14.96%
5 Yr 7.1%* -11.1% 33.2% 16.96%
10 Yr 0.0%* -12.8% 11.3% 24.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MLPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 21.5% -11.1% 56.2% 24.22%
2021 18.2% -6.1% 24.6% 15.75%
2020 -7.3% -24.8% 46.7% 26.98%
2019 4.4% -4.4% 5.2% 4.27%
2018 -3.3% -7.3% -1.8% 11.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MLPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.2% -10.1% 30.4% 7.03%
1 Yr 32.5% -8.1% 48.8% 1.55%
3 Yr 12.5%* -8.0% 129.8% 74.22%
5 Yr 7.8%* -11.1% 34.1% 17.86%
10 Yr N/A* -12.8% 14.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MLPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 21.5% -11.1% 56.2% 24.22%
2021 18.2% -6.1% 24.6% 15.75%
2020 -7.3% -24.8% 46.7% 26.98%
2019 4.4% -12.8% 5.2% 4.27%
2018 -3.3% -7.3% -1.8% 40.74%

MLPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MLPX Category Low Category High MLPX % Rank
Net Assets 945 M 22 M 6.32 B 28.13%
Number of Holdings 27 1 175 73.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 701 M 0 5.88 B 32.52%
Weighting of Top 10 68.09% 39.8% 110.0% 31.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ENBRIDGE INC COMMON STOCK 8.87%
  2. WILLIAMS COS INC COMMON STOCK 8.48%
  3. CHENIERE ENERGY INC COMMON STOCK 8.10%
  4. TC ENERGY CORP COMMON STOCK 7.95%
  5. ONEOK INC COMMON STOCK 6.94%
  6. KINDER MORGAN INC COMMON STOCK 6.81%
  7. ENERGY TRANSFER LP PARTNERSHIP SHARES 5.04%
  8. ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS PARTNERSHIP SHARES 4.92%
  9. TARGA RESOURCES CORP COMMON STOCK 4.79%
  10. PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP COMMON STOCK 4.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MLPX % Rank
Stocks 		99.94% 53.33% 133.88% 22.13%
Cash 		0.06% -58.21% 13.09% 80.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.73% 57.38%
Other 		0.00% -36.30% 3.66% 50.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.29% 50.82%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.12% 53.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MLPX % Rank
Energy 		100.00% 29.76% 100.00% 4.10%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 48.96% 87.70%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 19.24% 64.75%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.30% 51.64%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.08% 63.93%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 50.82%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 52.46%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 5.06% 51.64%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.82% 50.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.46% 55.74%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 6.40% 72.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MLPX % Rank
US 		77.14% 48.92% 130.59% 76.23%
Non US 		22.80% 0.00% 37.36% 13.11%

MLPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MLPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.35% 8.56% 97.54%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.35% 1.38% 2.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

MLPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

MLPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MLPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.88% 6.00% 248.00% 4.39%

MLPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MLPX Category Low Category High MLPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.54% 0.00% 11.83% 13.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MLPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MLPX Category Low Category High MLPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.25% -6.38% 9.57% 21.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MLPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MLPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nam To

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Nam To, CFA, joined Global X Management Company LLC in July 2017 as a Portfolio Management Analyst. Mr. To has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since March 1, 2018. Previously, Mr. To was a Global Economics Research Analyst at Bunge Limited from 2014 through 2017 and an Advisory and Investment Analyst at Horizon Capital Group from June 2013 through August 2013. Mr. To received his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Economics from Cornell University in 2014.

Wayne Xie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Wayne Xie joined the Global X Management Company LLC in July 2018 as a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Mr. Xie was an Analyst at VanEck Associates on the Equity ETF Investment Management team from 2010 to 2018 and a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2007 to 2010. Mr. Xie received his BS in Business Administration from State University of New York at Buffalo.

Kimberly Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 10, 2019

2.98

3.0%

Kimberly Chan is a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Ms. Chan was a US Associate Trader at Credit Agricole from 2016 to 2018, and an Investment Analyst at MetLife Investments from 2015 to 2016. Ms. Chan received her Bachelor of Science from New York University in 2015.

Vanessa Yang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Vanessa Yang, Portfolio Management Associate, joined Global X Management Company LLC in 2016 as a Portfolio Administrator. She was appointed to the portfolio management team in June 2019. Previously, Ms. Yang was a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2011 to 2014. Ms. Yang received her MS in Financial Engineering from Drucker School of Management in 2010 and her BS in Economics from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies in 2008.

Sandy Lu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Sandy Lu, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined the Adviser in September 2021. Previously, Mr. Lu worked at PGIM Fixed Income from 2014 to 2021, where he led the portfolio analyst team covering Emerging Markets Debt. He began his career in 2010 as an Investment Analyst at Lincoln Financial Group. Mr. Lu graduated with a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He earned his CFA designation in September 2015, and holds the Series 3 license.

William Helm

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

William Helm, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined the Adviser in September 2021. Previously, Mr. Helm spent 14 years at Vanguard where he most recently served as an Equity Portfolio Manager and Trader. Previously, he held roles in Portfolio Review, Corporate Strategy and Corporate Finance. Mr. Helm received his BBA in Economics from Belmont University in 2007 and his MBA from Columbia Business School in 2020.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 15.78 7.63 12.18

