Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

MKAM ETF

ETF
MKAM
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.1946 -0.01 -0.05%
primary theme
N/A
MKAM (ETF)

MKAM ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.1946 -0.01 -0.05%
primary theme
N/A
MKAM (ETF)

MKAM ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.1946 -0.01 -0.05%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MKAM ETF

MKAM | ETF

$26.19

$4.1 M

0.00%

0.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$4.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.2
$24.84
$26.21

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MKAM ETF

MKAM | ETF

$26.19

$4.1 M

0.00%

0.96%

MKAM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MKAM ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in U.S. equity securities that generally mimic the performance of the S&P 500 Index while attempting to reduce volatility and mitigate drawdowns. The Fund’s exposure to U.S. equity securities can range from 0% to 100% but the Fund’s bias will be to participate in the stock market. When the Fund is not invested in U.S. equity securities it will typically invest in cash or cash equivalents, including United States Treasury Securities, money-market instruments, and money-market mutual funds (“Fixed-Income Investments”) which, at times, could represent 100% of the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund expects to obtain its desired exposure to these asset classes through direct investments or by investing in other ETFs or money-market funds that provide such exposure.

The Fund’s Sub-Adviser (MKAM ETF LLC) attempts to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by following an asset allocation strategy that enables the Sub-Adviser to periodically shift the assets of the Fund between U.S. equity securities and Fixed-Income Investments. The Fund’s allocation to these types of assets is determined by the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary stock market model (the “Model”), which focuses on two inputs: trends and valuation.

The Model is designed to identify a primary trend, or price direction, of stock and/or general market prices and assess the valuation of such securities and/or the market. Where the Model’s results suggest a rising markets trend and valuations are not considered excessive, the Fund’s portfolio will maintain a higher allocation to U.S. equities. Whereas, when the Model results suggest a falling markets trend and/or valuations are considered high, the Fund’s portfolio will be positioned to maintain a higher allocation to Fixed-Income Investments. At times the Model may identify a mixed market (i.e., some trends are positive, or the valuations are not exceedingly high) which will result in the Fund being partially invested in equity securities and partially invested in Fixed-Income Investments. The Fund’s asset allocations are dynamic and will change over time.

All investments in the portfolio are continually monitored, with the Fund’s portfolio being rebalanced when the Model’s allocation changes. It is expected that the Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced monthly, but this may occur more or less frequently based on the Model’s asset allocation signals. On a daily basis, the Sub-Adviser’s Model determines trends and assesses valuation in the asset classes in which the Fund invests. The Model measures technical factors related to daily index price movements such as moving averages, relative strength and correlations to determine price trends in U.S. equities. Valuation will be assessed based on fundamental analysis. Fundamental analysis generally involves the review of a business’s financial statements, operational and management activities, competitive landscape, and markets. The Model produces specific buy and sell signals on the asset classes in which the Fund invests.

The Fund may buy index put options or sell index futures contracts, which can protect the Fund from a significant market drawdown. The value of an index put option generally increases as stock prices (and the value of the index) decrease and decreases as those stocks (and the index) increase in price. When the Fund sells an index futures contract it will be attempting to hedge against possible declines in the Fund’s equity portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund’s use of these instruments will enable the Fund to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund and can invest more of its assets in securities of a single issuer than a diversified fund. The Fund may invest a significant percentage of its assets in one or more ETFs.

Read More

MKAM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MKAM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MKAM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MKAM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MKAM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

MKAM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MKAM Category Low Category High MKAM % Rank
Net Assets 4.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MKAM % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

MKAM - Expenses

Operational Fees

MKAM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.94% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MKAM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MKAM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MKAM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MKAM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MKAM Category Low Category High MKAM % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MKAM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MKAM Category Low Category High MKAM % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MKAM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MKAM - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×