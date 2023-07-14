Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

-14.9%

1 yr return

-38.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$126 M

Holdings in Top 10

117.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.6
$1.39
$3.20

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MJUS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ETF Managers Trust
  • Inception Date
    May 12, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Samuel Masucci

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the “Cannabis Business” (as defined below) in the United States, and in derivatives that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Cannabis Business is defined as: (i) cultivating, producing, marketing or distributing Cannabis, including industrial hemp (ii) producing, marketing or distributing products containing Cannabis-derived products, (iii) producing, processing, marketing, transporting or distributing prescription drugs, supplements, or food products that include Cannabis-derived products, or (iv) providing products or services designed for, or used by, companies in the Cannabis industry, including technology, real estate or financial services. The Fund will not invest directly in or hold ownership in any companies that engage in cannabis-related business unless permitted by national and local laws of the relevant jurisdiction, including U.S. federal and state laws.
The Fund is actively managed. In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund will invest in companies that generally are representative of the components of the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest Index (the “Reference Index”) or in total return swaps intended to provide exposure to such companies. The Reference Index is comprised of equity securities of companies engaged in the Cannabis Business in the United States. Eligible companies are identified by Prime Indexes, an independent indexing company that is not affiliated with the Adviser, using a variety of publicly available resources, including financial statements and other reports published by issuers. The Fund may use total return swaps for the purpose of achieving the approximate economic equivalent of a purchase of a security in the Reference Index when the Fund is not able to purchase such security directly because of administrative, legal or other restrictions. A total return swap for the purpose of achieving the approximate economic equivalent of a purchase or sale of a security means the counterparty would be obligated to pay the Fund a return based on the market price of the security and the Fund would be obligated to pay the counterparty a return based upon a fixed or floating interest rate.
Although the Fund generally provides exposure to the components of the Reference Index, the Fund is not an index tracking exchange-traded fund and the Fund will weight its investments in different proportions than their weightings within the Reference Index on the basis of considerations such as liquidity and costs associated with the total return swaps. In addition, the Fund is not required to invest in all of the components of the Reference Index and may invest in the stocks of companies in the Cannabis Business that are not included in the Reference Index or in total return swaps intended to provide exposure to companies not included in the Reference Index. The Fund’s investment adviser, subject to the oversight of the Trust’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”), has discretion on a daily basis to manage the Fund’s portfolio in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective and investment policies. The Fund will not change the 80% investment policy included in its principal investment strategy without providing at least 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.
The Fund may also invest in U.S.-listed common stocks of Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (“SPACs”) that have been organized with the stated purpose of acquiring one or more operating businesses that engage in Cannabis Business (a SPAC-derived company). A SPAC is a “blank check” company with no commercial operations that is designed to raise capital via an initial public offering for the purpose of engaging in a merger, acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination (a “Combination”) with one or more operating companies. If a SPAC that is included in the Fund’s portfolio announces a Combination with an operating company that is engaged in the Cannabis Business, the pre-Combination SPAC and, subsequently, the SPAC-derived company may be included in the Fund’s portfolio, so long as it continues to satisfy the remaining eligibility criteria. If the SPAC announces a Combination with a non-qualifying business, the SPAC will be removed from the Fund as promptly as practicable following the determination being made.
The Fund will concentrate at least 25% of its investments in the Pharmaceuticals industry and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry groups.
The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers, and other financial organizations. These loans, if and when made, may not exceed 33 1/3% of the total asset value of the Fund (including the loan collateral). By lending its securities, the Fund may increase its income by receiving payments from the borrower.
Read More

MJUS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MJUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -14.9% -24.9% 17.8% 69.49%
1 Yr -38.8% -68.1% 26.2% 100.00%
3 Yr 0.0%* -43.1% 28.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -32.3% 26.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -2.8% 17.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MJUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -72.7% 24.1% N/A
2021 N/A -22.1% 50.4% N/A
2020 N/A -31.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -23.4% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -13.7% 34.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MJUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -73.0% 17.8% 96.61%
1 Yr N/A -68.1% 26.2% 100.00%
3 Yr N/A* -43.1% 28.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -32.3% 26.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.5% 17.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MJUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -72.7% 24.1% N/A
2021 N/A -22.1% 50.4% N/A
2020 N/A -31.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -23.4% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.2% 34.6% N/A

MJUS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MJUS Category Low Category High MJUS % Rank
Net Assets 126 M 610 K 31.2 B 93.22%
Number of Holdings 27 1 389 97.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 85.4 M -21.4 M 5.86 B 83.82%
Weighting of Top 10 117.25% 8.9% 100.0% 1.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc 20.96%
  2. United States Treasury Bill 14.26%
  3. United States Treasury Bill 12.71%
  4. First American Government Obligations Fund 7.61%
  5. United States Treasury Bill 7.24%
  6. GrowGeneration Corp 6.49%
  7. AFC Gamma Inc 6.27%
  8. United States Treasury Bill 4.29%
  9. United States Treasury Bill 4.11%
  10. United States Treasury Bill 2.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MJUS % Rank
Bonds 		80.06% 0.00% 88.23% 57.35%
Stocks 		34.19% 0.00% 100.33% 80.88%
Cash 		23.92% -0.34% 101.46% 7.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.02% 52.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 58.82%
Other 		-38.17% -8.90% 91.95% 98.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MJUS % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 85.14% 71.19%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 77.79% 62.71%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 54.95% 3.39%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 90.47% 49.15%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 28.81%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 95.51% 59.32%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.10% 59.32%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 16.38% 59.32%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 53.62% 69.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 41.11% 32.20%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.59% 86.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MJUS % Rank
US 		33.39% 0.00% 85.31% 41.18%
Non US 		0.80% 0.00% 98.35% 82.35%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MJUS % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		4.54% 0.00% 100.00% 33.90%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.53% 49.15%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.98% 59.32%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.77% 52.54%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 34.13% 54.24%
Derivative 		-38.17% 0.00% 100.00% 52.54%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MJUS % Rank
US 		80.06% 0.00% 32.00% 57.35%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 56.23% 54.41%

MJUS - Expenses

Operational Fees

MJUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.22% 4.26% 40.00%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.25% 1.90% 66.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.19% N/A

Sales Fees

MJUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

MJUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MJUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 140.00% 41.03%

MJUS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MJUS Category Low Category High MJUS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.18% 73.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MJUS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MJUS Category Low Category High MJUS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.66% 5.19% 75.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MJUS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MJUS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Samuel Masucci

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 12, 2021

1.05

1.1%

Samuel Masucci, III has more than 25 years’ experience in investment banking, structured product development, sales and trading. In the last 5 years, he founded ETF Managers Group (ETFMG) hich has led to the launch of 15 funds and $3 billion in assets. . Prior to ETFMG, Mr. Samuel Masucci, III has held senior positions at Bear Stearns, UBS, SBC Warburg, and Merrill Lynch and has experience in creating, building and managing businesses for the issuance, sales and trading of: ETFs, index products, commodity products, hedge funds, ABS, and OTC structured products in the U.S. and Europe.

Devin Ryder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 12, 2021

1.05

1.1%

Devin Ryder began her career with ETF Managers Group LLC during the summer of 2017 and re‑joined ETF Managers Group LLC on a permanent basis in 2018 to be a part of the portfolio management team. Prior to joining ETF Managers Group LLC, Ms. Ryder was pursuing studies in the quantitative aspects of risk management and finance, for which she received a B.S. in Mathematics of Finance and Risk Management from the University of Michigan in 2017.

Frank Vallario

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 12, 2021

1.05

1.1%

Frank Vallario serves in the role of Chief Investment Officer for the ETF Managers Group, LLC. Mr. Vallario is responsible for the portfolio construction, trading, risk management and portfolio analysis processes associated with ETF strategies. Prior to his current role, Mr. Vallario has had a variety of senior roles over his 25-year career in financial services. He joined Oppenheimer Funds in 2017 where he was Head of Equity Portfolio Management for Smart Beta ETFs. Prior to that he was Senior Portfolio Manager at Columbia Threadneedle from September 2015 to June 2017 where he was responsible for the day to day management of the firm’s ETF business, which was acquired from his previous firm, Emerging Global Advisors (EGA). From September 2010 to September 2015, he was relationship manager at MSCI responsible for providing investment solutions to complex problems using MSCI Barra’s fundamental models and portfolio construction tools. Previously, he was a partner in a start-up asset management firm where he served as the director of portfolio management. Mr. Vallario began his career at UBS Global Asset Management where he spent over a decade in various quantitative portfolio management equity roles including equity market neutral, tactical asset allocation, structured active equities, enhanced index, passive management and factor research. Mr. Vallario serves on the Investment Committee for the Girl Scouts of Connecticut and is a University Affiliate at the University of Utah - David Eccles School of Business. He received a B.S. in Finance from Lehigh University and a M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from Rutgers University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.75 23.1 6.84 3.29

